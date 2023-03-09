Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ESAB Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESAB   US29605J1060

ESAB CORPORATION

(ESAB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:27:04 2023-03-09 am EST
61.03 USD   -0.47%
10:05aESAB Corporation : A series of disappointments
MS
03/08Baird Adjusts Price Target on ESAB to $68 From $61, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
03/07Transcript : ESAB Corporation, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 07, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

ESAB Corporation : A series of disappointments

03/09/2023 | 10:05am EST
The world's number three welding company, which makes a profit from the flow of orders for consumables, accessories and spare parts, published its annual results two days ago.

Once a division of the Colfax conglomerate controlled by the Rales brothers - famous for their exploits at Danaher - ESAB is now a separate entity.

After a series of restructurings - the sale of Howden and the historic fluid management business, the entry into orthopaedics via the acquisition of DJO Global, etc. - the conglomerate has moved into a new phas and has split into two "pure players": ESAB in welding, and Enovis in orthopedics.

Mitchell Rales remains in the capital of the former with 6.2% of the shares, but his brother Steven has left. Both remain involved in Enovis in the same proportions as before the separation.

It should be noted that the very reputable investment firm BDT, headed by Byron Trott, ex-Goldman, often presented as "Warren Buffett's favorite banker", and a time supporter of the two brothers when Colfax acquired ESAB, is no longer among the shareholders.

Colfax's growth rate over the last decade has been disappointing, at an annualized rate of barely 3-4%, perfectly in line with its sector. This is a far cry from Danaher's meteoric growth in its early days, but it is true that the target sector is also limited - whereas Danaher operated in a completely opportunistic manner.

Similar disappointments can be found in the operating margins, which are still much lower than those of Illinois Tool Work - the reference in this area, which is taking full advantage of the company's growth.and cash flows, which have been stagnant for years due to capricious working capital management.

This limits the scope for acquisitions, even though Colfax has made three for $149 million this year, which is almost all of the $175 million cash profit.

This free cash flow, it should be noted, exceeded $200 million three years ago, pre-pandemic: even less than a stagnation of profits, it is a problematic reduction that we are witnessing.

After its separation from Envois, ESAB's balance sheet is burdened with a debt of $1.2 billion. This debt was contracted to pay a special dividend of the same amount to Enovis - we will appreciate this - and represents three years of operating profit and five years of cash profit. We will have to deal with it.

In short, those who were betting ten years ago - when Colfax bought ESAB from the British Charter - on a remake of Danaher will be disappointed. As were, incidentally, the shareholders of the other spin-offs led by the Rales brothers, Fortive and Vontier.

ESAB's share price has recovered well in recent months, with an enterprise value - market capitalization plus net debt - of $5 billion, now equivalent to x25 earnings, a multiple in the high range of the historical valuation.

Notwithstanding the series of disappointments, the situation would potentially deserve to be revisited at less than $40 per share. Mitchell Rales had actually acquired half a million shares at this price in November 2022.


© MarketScreener.com 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 517 M - -
Net income 2023 212 M - -
Net Debt 2023 919 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,6x
Yield 2023 0,33%
Capitalization 3 691 M 3 691 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,83x
EV / Sales 2024 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 9 275
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart ESAB CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ESAB Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESAB CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 61,32 $
Average target price 66,00 $
Spread / Average Target 7,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shyam P. Kambeyanda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin Joseph Johnson Chief Financial Officer
Mitchell P. Rales Chairman
Melissa Cummings Director
Patrick William Allender Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESAB CORPORATION30.69%3 691
LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS, INC.18.85%9 888
WUXI AUTOWELL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-3.03%4 330
HAN'S LASER TECHNOLOGY INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.12.59%4 067
WUHAN RAYCUS FIBER LASER TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD.19.75%2 308
SHENZHEN UNITED WINNERS LASER CO., LTD.9.45%1 384