ESAB Corporation (“ESAB” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ESAB), a premier narrowly diversified global leader in connected fabrication and gas control technology, today announced that it will host its 2023 Investor Day on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, from New York City. The event will feature presentations from Shyam P. Kambeyanda, President and CEO, Kevin Johnson, CFO, Olivier Biebuyck, President Fabrication Technology and Piyush Sheth, Vice President Gas Control. A link to the live webcast, as well as a replay of this event, will be available on the company’s website (https://investors.esabcorporation.com).

About ESAB Corporation

Founded in 1904, ESAB Corporation (NYSE: ESAB) is a premier narrowly diversified global leader in connected fabrication technology and gas control solutions. The Company’s rich history of innovative products, workflow solutions, and business system, ESAB Business Excellence, enables its purpose of Shaping the World We Imagine.™ ESAB Corporation is based in North Bethesda, Maryland and employs approximately 9,000 associates and serves customers in approximately 150 countries. To learn more, visit www.ESABcorporation.com.

