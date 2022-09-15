Advanced search
    ESAB   US29605J1060

ESAB CORPORATION

(ESAB)
  Report
2022-09-15
38.38 USD   -2.22%
ESAB Corporation Board Declares Dividend

09/15/2022 | 04:33pm EDT
ESAB Corporation (“ESAB” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ESAB), a world leader in fabrication and specialty gas control technology, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on October 14, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2022.

About ESAB Corporation

ESAB Corporation (NYSE: ESAB) is a world leader in fabrication and specialty gas control technology, providing our partners with advanced equipment, consumables, specialty gas control, robotics, and digital solutions which enable the everyday and extraordinary work that shapes our world. To learn more, visit www.ESABcorporation.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 486 M - -
Net income 2022 210 M - -
Net Debt 2022 932 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 0,25%
Capitalization 2 357 M 2 357 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 9 275
Free-Float 94,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shyam P. Kambeyanda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin Joseph Johnson Chief Financial Officer
Mitchell P. Rales Chairman
Melissa Cummings Director
Patrick William Allender Director
