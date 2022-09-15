ESAB Corporation Board Declares Dividend

ESAB Corporation (“ESAB” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ESAB), a world leader in fabrication and specialty gas control technology, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on October 14, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2022.

