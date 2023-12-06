Official ESAB CORPORATION press release

ESAB Corporation (“ESAB” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ESAB), a premier narrowly diversified industrial company, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on January 12, 2024 to shareholders of record as of December 29, 2023.

