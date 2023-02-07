Advanced search
    ESAB   US29605J1060

ESAB CORPORATION

(ESAB)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:02:21 2023-02-06 pm EST
59.36 USD   -1.74%
01/27Therapy Equipment Ltd sold to ESAB Corporation
AQ
01/24FinnCap Cavendish advises on the sale of Therapy Equipment Limited to ESAB Corporation
AQ
01/24ESAB Corporation acquired Therapy Equipment Limited from Owner Venture Managers Limited.
CI
ESAB Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

02/07/2023 | 09:03am EST
ESAB Corporation ("ESAB" or the “Company”) (NYSE: ESAB), a world leader in fabrication and gas control technology, announced today that it will issue a press release providing financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 on the morning of Tuesday, March 7, 2023. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss these results beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern on that day, which will be open to the public by calling +1-888-550-5302 (U.S. callers) and +1-646-960-0685 (International callers) and referencing the conference ID number 4669992 and through webcast via ESAB’s website www.ESABcorporation.com under the “Investors” section.

ESAB’s financial results press release and supplemental information referenced on the call, if any, for the fourth quarter 2022 will be available under the “Investors” section of ESAB’s website prior to the conference call. A link to a replay of the call will also be available on the ESAB Corporation website later that day.

About ESAB Corporation

ESAB Corporation (NYSE: ESAB) is a world leader in fabrication and gas control technology, providing our partners with advanced equipment, consumables, gas control equipment, robotics, and digital solutions which enable our customers to shape the world we imagine. To learn more, visit www.ESABcorporation.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 470 M - -
Net income 2022 213 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 012 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,9x
Yield 2022 0,17%
Capitalization 3 566 M 3 566 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
EV / Sales 2023 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 9 275
Free-Float 94,4%
Managers and Directors
Shyam P. Kambeyanda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin Joseph Johnson Chief Financial Officer
Mitchell P. Rales Chairman
Melissa Cummings Director
Patrick William Allender Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESAB CORPORATION26.51%3 566
LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS, INC.19.39%9 960
WUXI AUTOWELL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.2.27%4 675
HAN'S LASER TECHNOLOGY INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.10.72%4 095
WUHAN RAYCUS FIBER LASER TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD.14.04%2 251
SHENZHEN UNITED WINNERS LASER CO., LTD.26.98%1 644