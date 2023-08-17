ESAB Corporation (“ESAB” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ESAB), a world leader in connected fabrication technology and gas control solutions, today announced that its management team will participate in the virtual 21st CL King Annual Best Ideas Conference 2023 with a presentation scheduled for Monday, September 18, 2023 at 8:45 a.m. EST. A link to the live audio webcast, as well as a replay of this event, will be available on the company’s website (https://investors.esabcorporation.com).

About ESAB Corporation

Founded in 1904, ESAB Corporation (NYSE: ESAB) is a world leader in connected fabrication technology and gas control solutions. Our rich history of innovative products and workflow solutions and our business system, ESAB Business Excellence, allows us to realize our purpose of Shaping the World We Imagine.™ ESAB Corporation is based in North Bethesda, Maryland and employs approximately 9,000 associates and serves customers in approximately 150 countries. To learn more, visit www.ESABcorporation.com.

