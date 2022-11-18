Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ESAB Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESAB   US29605J1060

ESAB CORPORATION

(ESAB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:46 2022-11-18 pm EST
45.93 USD   +1.01%
11/17Insider Buy: Esab
MT
11/16ESAB Secondary Common Stock Offering Priced at $40 Per Share
MT
11/15ESAB Corporation Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of 6,003,431 Shares Currently Held by Enovis Corporation
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ESAB Debuts its First Battery-Powered Welding Machine

11/18/2022 | 03:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The business unveiled the Renegade VOLT ™ 200i and more than a dozen other new products during its first-ever SparkWeek virtual event

Today ESAB, part of ESAB Corporation (NYSE: ESAB), and a world leader in welding and cutting equipment and consumables, unveiled the industry-changing Renegade VOLT™ ES 200i Stick/TIG battery-powered welding system as it closed out SparkWeek, the brand’s week-long, virtual launch event highlighting new welding and fabrication products, automation and robotics solutions, and industry-shaping PPE.

Developed in conjunction with Stanley Black & Decker and powered by four DEWALT® FLEXVOLT® 12 Ah (amp-hour) batteries, the Renegade VOLT marks a crossroads for the welding industry, as ESAB establishes a new product category. For the first-time welders have a battery-powered welding machine which operates on interchangeable, rechargeable power tool batteries. The VOLT is a highly portable option for off-the-grid welding across key industries like maintenance and repair, construction, shipyard, rail, power generation, offshore and farm/agriculture. The product will be available for purchase in Q1 2023.

"ESAB has continuously brought new ideas to the market since the invention of the first coated welding electrode more than a century ago. With the Renegade VOLT, we have taken the idea of portability and supercharged it,” said Olivier Biebuyck, President, EMEA and Global Products, ESAB Corporation. “Up until now, welding jobs have only gone as far as the equipment could reach. Welders were stuck lugging around heavy leads, tripping over cables, and wondering what kind of power would be at the job site. Sometimes welders even spent more time on job set up and breakdown than welding. Today, ESAB eliminated those constraints and ushered in a new age. This is the age of true welding freedom. No cords and heavy leads, no time-consuming setup, no engines, or fuel."

The VOLT launch capped off a string of new and re-imagined solutions from ESAB which were unveiled during SparkWeek. The company made more than 15 announcements between Monday, November 14 and Friday, November 18 via dynamic, live video premieres at ESAB.com/SparkWeek. The event page now features information about these new products and partnerships, including key specifications and availability information:

  • Ruffian 150, ESAB’s all-new engine-driven welder
  • Rogue EM and Rogue EMP, MIG and multi-process machines
  • Rustler, a completely new ESAB line of compact MIG machines
  • Renegade 1 Ph DC, powerful-yet-lightweight machine now in single-phase power
  • Warrior EDGE CX System with RobustFeed Edge CX and Exeor torch, a next-generation pulse-MIG power source, feeder, and torch product family
  • Sentinel A60, the next iteration of ESAB’s industry-leading automatic welding helmet
  • Swarm A10, A20, and A30, affordable, performance driven welding helmet portfolio
  • Vision T6, easy-to-use CNC cutting machine controller
  • Marathon Pac Ultra, a new 1,100-lb. bulk welding wire drum package
  • Cutmaster 30+, next-generation manual plasma cutter focused on power and portability
  • Thermal Dynamics Automation UC Series, a high precision mechanized plasma system
  • Victor Edge 2.0 Phase IV and HRF2400, gas regulator and a regulator/flowmeter combination
  • Versotrac Cadet, a compact, efficient, and easy to use submerged arc welding (SAW) tractor
  • InduSuite, advanced software that connects welding and cutting data, machinery, and processes across one platform
  • PURUS, new and improved premium wire specially formulated to reduce post-weld cleaning

ESAB products are available globally for purchase through select distributors and retail locations. Visit ESAB.com to find a local distributor and learn more about the product portfolio.

About ESAB

ESAB is a world leader in fabrication technology. For more than 100 years ESAB has transformed industries built by fabricators, providing complete workflow solutions through our diverse portfolio of products from more than 40 of the most trusted brands in welding and cutting in the world. From industrial demands to repair and maintenance, innovators that shape the world, rely on ESAB’s portfolio. To learn more, visit ESAB.com.

About ESAB Corporation

ESAB Corporation (NYSE: ESAB) is a world leader in fabrication and gas control technology, providing our partners with advanced equipment, consumables, gas control equipment, robotics, and digital solutions which enable the everyday and extraordinary work that shapes our world. To learn more, visit ESABcorporation.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ESAB CORPORATION
11/17Insider Buy: Esab
MT
11/16ESAB Secondary Common Stock Offering Priced at $40 Per Share
MT
11/15ESAB Corporation Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of 6,003,431 Shares Currently ..
BU
11/14ESAB Says Former Parent Enovis Launches Secondary Offering; Shares Fall
MT
11/14ESAB Launches SparkWeek, a Week-long Virtual Celebration Showcasing New Product Innovat..
AQ
11/14ESAB Corporation Announces Launch of Secondary Offering of 6,003,431 Shares Currently H..
BU
11/11ESAB Launches SparkWeek, a Week-Long Virtual Celebration Showcasing New Product Innovat..
BU
11/11ESAB Launches Sparkweek, A Week-Long Virtual Celebration Showcasing New Product Innovat..
CI
11/07ESAB Corporation Enters Retail through Partnership with Northern Tool + Equipment
BU
11/07ESAB Corporation Enters Retail Through Partnership with Northern Tool + Equipment
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ESAB CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 466 M - -
Net income 2022 212 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 008 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,9x
Yield 2022 0,26%
Capitalization 2 732 M 2 732 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 9 275
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart ESAB CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ESAB Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESAB CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 45,47 $
Average target price 53,67 $
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shyam P. Kambeyanda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin Joseph Johnson Chief Financial Officer
Mitchell P. Rales Chairman
Melissa Cummings Director
Patrick William Allender Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESAB CORPORATION0.00%2 732
LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS, INC.4.56%8 420
WUXI AUTOWELL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.25.81%4 567
HAN'S LASER TECHNOLOGY INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-48.35%4 169
WUHAN RAYCUS FIBER LASER TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD.-35.05%2 259
SHENZHEN UNITED WINNERS LASER CO., LTD.-37.08%1 356