    ESAB   US29605J1060

ESAB CORPORATION

(ESAB)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/09 12:03:15 pm EDT
47.49 USD   -1.58%
ESAB LAUNCHES INDUSUITE : A Brand-Agnostic Workflow Software Portfolio Solution for Robotic, Welding, and Cutting Operations
BU
ESAB Corporation Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
ESAB : Press Release, dated April 5, 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
ESAB Launches InduSuite: A Brand-Agnostic Workflow Software Portfolio Solution for Robotic, Welding, and Cutting Operations

05/09/2022 | 11:47am EDT
ESAB Corporation (NYSE: ESAB) announced today the launch of InduSuite (InduSuite.com), a brand-agnostic portfolio of software applications that revolutionizes workflow, quality, and business performance, to help fabricators and manufacturers improve operational efficiency. InduSuite offers three key benefits for mixed fleet customers: simplicity for accessing data and documents with an easy-to-use interface; real-time insight into performance, traceability and workforce accountability; and an unprecedented level of control over metal fabrication operations.

“The InduSuite portfolio helps our customers improve efficiency and quality at every step of the fabrication process, from plate to finished product,” says Jon Hofmann, Director Product Development, InduSuite. “For example, one of our customers, an Italian manufacturer of agricultural equipment gained 6,000 more hours of welding time, a Finnish manufacturer of mining equipment increased arc-on to 20 percent (about double the industry average), and a Brazilian petrochemical giant saved thousands of hours of engineering time while improving weld quality and reducing risk.”

Cloud-based InduSuite solutions include WeldCloud Productivity, WeldCloud Fleet, WeldCloud Notes, and CutCloud for cutting data analytics. Installed InduSuite software applications include COLUMBUS CAD/CAM nesting software for automated cutting and OCTOPUZ for offline robot programming. These apps enable users to improve operational efficiency through:

  • Ensuring compliance by developing welding and cutting procedures in accordance with standards and regulations.
  • Improving productivity with offline programming of robot, welding, and cutting.
  • Tracking and analyzing welding and cutting productivity, quality, and consumables usage.
  • Maintaining fleet equipment in optimal working conditions.
  • Accountability and oversight of all key welding and cutting activities.

The cloud-based applications feature an intuitive interface that enables users to be up and running after an hour of training without IT expertise. The applications function on a common platform built with state-of-the-art Microsoft Azure, which is among the most secure and reliable cloud architectures.

InduSuite offers solutions suited for operations of all sizes, from small fabrication customers to large companies with fleets of equipment spanning multiple countries. This collection of cloud-based and installed software applications connects equipment and data across all brand platforms so companies can take total control of their operations. To learn more, visit indusuite.com.

About ESAB Corporation

ESAB Corporation (NYSE: ESAB) is a world leader in fabrication and specialty gas control technology, providing our partners with advanced equipment, consumables, specialty gas control, robotics, and digital solutions which enable the everyday and extraordinary work that shapes our world. To learn more, visit esabcorporation.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 488 M - -
Net income 2022 218 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 897 M 2 897 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,16x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 9 275
Free-Float 99,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 48,25 $
Average target price 65,00 $
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shyam P. Kambeyanda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin Joseph Johnson Chief Financial Officer
Mitchell P. Rales Chairman
Melissa Cummings Director
Patrick William Allender Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESAB CORPORATION0.00%2 934
LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS, INC.-2.40%7 887
HAN'S LASER TECHNOLOGY INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-49.57%4 296
WUXI AUTOWELL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-12.18%3 194
WUHAN RAYCUS FIBER LASER TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD.-50.74%1 905
SHENZHEN UNITED WINNERS LASER CO., LTD.-54.48%1 007