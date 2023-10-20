Esautomotion will be at SPS (Smart Production Solutions) in Nuremberg, the most important fair in the world for the industrial automation sector, with a joint stand with Sangalli, a recently acquired leading company in the production of electric motors.

The 2023 edition of the SPS is expected to see the participation of around 1,300 exhibitors and an influx of tens of thousands of visitors, who will be distributed among the 16 exhibition pavilions to learn about the latest trends and developments in the field of intelligent and digital automation .

"This is the first official outing "as a couple" after our wedding" - comments Andrea Senzolo, General Manager of Esautomotion - "Sangalli has a long history of success in the field of electric motors, with a clientele that is not completely comparable to that of Esautomotion, also operating in sectors in which we are not present. At stand level, it therefore seemed strategically correct to maintain our individuality while clearly being part of the same family. We are confident that the notoriety and credibility of Sangalli and Esautomotion will attract new potential customers to our stand, maximizing mutual commercial synergies".

"In the last decade, Sangalli has always been present at the editions of the SPS in Nuremberg, which represents an absolute "must" in our sector - declares Carla Colnaghi, Sangalli Export Manager - "For us it represents, above all, an unmissable opportunity to meet our customers live and strengthen our personal relationships."

"The 2023 edition of the SPS has a special flavor for us because we will officially present the corporate partnership with Esautomotion, our most important customer for a long time" - underlines Massimo Sangalli, president of Sangalli - "In addition to the personal friendship with Andrea and his father Gianni (editor's note: CEO of Esautomotion), unites us with a common vision of the way of doing business based on passion, correctness and the desire to achieve increasingly ambitious goals".