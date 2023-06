Esautomotion SpA is an Italy-based manufacturer of electronic components. It is operating as a business-to-business (BtoB) provider for the industrial sector. It is specialized in the numeric control market developing, manufacturing and selling products and services for industrial automation purposes, and more specifically computer numerical control (CNC) and software to manage a wide range of machines used in applications. The Company's product offering includes CNC for bending applications, CNC for other applications, Motors and Drives, Remote Peripheral Modules, and Cutting Heads. The service offering provides services all over the world and around the clock about sales, installation support, telephone assistance, onsite support, remote diagnostic and spare parts.