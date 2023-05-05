Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Esautomotion S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESAU   IT0005337107

ESAUTOMOTION S.P.A.

(ESAU)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-05 am EDT
4.250 EUR   +1.92%
12:42pEsautomotion increases revenues in first quarter; worsens NFP
AN
03:40aEuropeans up; TIM tops Mib after cda on network
AN
02:30aEuropeans expected up; in U.S. banking tensions
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Esautomotion increases revenues in first quarter; worsens NFP

05/05/2023 | 12:42pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Esautomotion Spa on Friday reported first quarter revenues of EUR9.7 million from EUR8.1 million in the same period of 2022, marking an increase of 18 percent.

In a global picture, growth of 14 percent in China and 28 percent in Turkey, which are the most important export markets for the group, and Italy by 8.0 percent, still stands out.

Net financial position is negative EUR11.2 million from EUR10.7 million as of December 31, 2022.

Esautomotion closed Friday in the green by 2.2 percent to EUR4.26 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 33,1 M 36,4 M 36,4 M
Net income 2022 5,30 M 5,83 M 5,83 M
Net cash 2022 13,0 M 14,3 M 14,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,93x
Yield 2022 2,40%
Capitalization 48,9 M 53,8 M 53,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 63
Free-Float 27,0%
Managers and Directors
Gianni Senzolo Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Charles Cola Chief Financial Officer & Director
Franco Fontana Chairman & Founding Partner
Andrea Senzolo Director
Giuseppe Zottoli Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESAUTOMOTION S.P.A.-0.24%54
ATLAS COPCO AB19.86%67 339
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION11.07%41 339
FANUC CORPORATION17.42%33 114
SANDVIK AB8.44%24 954
INGERSOLL RAND INC.9.26%23 103
