Esautomotion increases revenues in first quarter; worsens NFP

(Alliance News) - Esautomotion Spa on Friday reported first quarter revenues of EUR9.7 million from EUR8.1 million in the same period of 2022, marking an increase of 18 percent.

In a global picture, growth of 14 percent in China and 28 percent in Turkey, which are the most important export markets for the group, and Italy by 8.0 percent, still stands out.

Net financial position is negative EUR11.2 million from EUR10.7 million as of December 31, 2022.

Esautomotion closed Friday in the green by 2.2 percent to EUR4.26 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.