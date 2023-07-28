(Alliance News) - Esautomotion Spa reported Friday that revenues in the first half of the year amounted to EUR19.2 million, up 17 percent from the same period last year.

Geographically, growth in China by 19 percent and Turkey by 30 percent, which are the group's most important export markets, and Italy by 8 percent, still stands out.

The Consolidated Net Financial Position remains strongly positive at minus EUR9.5 million with a reduction of EUR1.1 million compared to December 31, 2022, due to the absorption of working capital to support sales growth in the first half of the year, the payment of the 2022 dividend of EUR1.2 million, and the payment by the parent company of the balance and interim tax payment 2023 of EUR800,000.

Esautomotion's stock is down 1.9 percent at EUR4.56 per share.

