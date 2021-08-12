Escape Hunt : Director/PDMR Shareholding – The Escape Hunt plc Share Incentive Plan (the “SIP”)
12 August 2021
Escape Hunt plc (AIM: ESC)
("Escape Hunt" or the "Company")
Director/PDMR Shareholding - The Escape Hunt plc Share Incentive Plan (the "SIP")
As previously announced on 5 February 2021, the SIP is a tax-advantagedall-employee share scheme under which eligible participating employees of Escape Hunt can elect to purchase ordinary shares of 1.25p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") via the SIP trustee using monthly salary deductions. Ordinary Shares acquired in this manner are referred to as "Partnership Shares" and, for each Partnership Share purchased, participants are awarded one further Ordinary Share, known as a "Matching Share", at nil cost.
On 11 August 2021, Escape Hunt received notification from Yorkshire Building Society, the trustee of the SIP, that, on 10 August 2021, it purchased an aggregate of 1,776 Partnership Shares in the market at a price of 33.75p per share on behalf of those Directors / PDMRs set out in the table below. At the same time, these individuals were also awarded (for no consideration) their corresponding Matching Shares.
Total beneficial holding of Ordinary
Number of
Number of
Shares following these acquisitions
Partnership
Matching Shares
Director / PDMR
Shares acquired
acquired under
No. of Ordinary
Approximate %
under the SIP on
the SIP on 10
Shares
of Company's
10 August 2021
August 2021
issued share
capital
Richard Harpham
444
444
706,944
0.80%
Graham Bird
444
444
1,439,540
1.62%
Andrew Jacobs
444
444
272,930
0.31%
Sarah Lloyd-Baker
444
444
95,378
0.11%
The following notifications are intended to satisfy the Company's obligations under Article 19(3) of EU Regulation No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation).
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Richard Harpham
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director, Chief Executive Officer
Initial
b)
notification/
Initial Notification
Amendment
2
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Escape Hunt plc
b)
LEI
213800CMIYV5Q38P2487
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
4 type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the
financial instrument,
Ordinary shares of 1.25 pence ("Shares")
a)
type of instrument
Identification code
GB00BDB79J29
b)
Nature of the
Shares purchased under the "Partnership
Share" element of the
transaction
Company's all-employee Share Incentive Plan.
c)
Price(s) and
Price(s)
Volume(s)
volume(s)
£0.3375
444
Aggregated
information
d) - Aggregated
Not applicable
volume
- Price
e) Date of the transaction
10 August 2021
f)
Place of the
London Stock Exchange
transaction
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
4 type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the
financial instrument,
Ordinary shares of 1.25 pence ("Shares")
a)
type of instrument
Identification code
GB00BDB79J29
b)
Nature of the
Shares awarded under the "Matching Share" element of the Company's
transaction
all-employee Share Incentive Plan.
3
c)
Price(s) and
Price(s)
Volume(s)
volume(s)
£0.00
444
Aggregated
information
d)
- Aggregated
Not applicable
volume
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
10 August 2021
f)
Place of the
London Stock Exchange
transaction
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Graham Bird
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director, Chief Financial Officer
Initial
b)
notification/
Initial Notification
Amendment
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Escape Hunt plc
b)
LEI
213800CMIYV5Q38P2487
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
4 type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the
financial instrument,
Ordinary shares of 1.25 pence ("Shares")
a)
type of instrument
Identification code
GB00BDB79J29
b)
Nature of the
Shares purchased under the "Partnership Share" element of the
transaction
Company's all-employee Share Incentive Plan.
4
c)
Price(s) and
Price(s)
Volume(s)
volume(s)
£0.3375
444
Aggregated
information
d)
- Aggregated
Not applicable
volume
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
10 August 2021
f)
Place of the
London Stock Exchange
transaction
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
4 type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the
financial instrument,
Ordinary shares of 1.25 pence ("Shares")
a)
type of instrument
Identification code
GB00BDB79J29
b)
Nature of the
Shares awarded under the "Matching Share" element of the Company's
transaction
all-employee Share Incentive Plan.
c)
Price(s) and
Price(s)
Volume(s)
volume(s)
£0.00
444
Aggregated
information
d) - Aggregated
Not applicable
volume
- Price
e) Date of the transaction
10 August 2021
f)
Place of the
London Stock Exchange
transaction
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name
Andrew Jacobs
5
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
PDMR, COO
Initial
b) notification/Initial Notification Amendment
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Escape Hunt plc
b)
LEI
213800CMIYV5Q38P2487
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
4 type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the
financial instrument,
Ordinary shares of 1.25 pence ("Shares")
a)
type of instrument
Identification code
GB00BDB79J29
b)
Nature of the
Shares purchased under the "Partnership
Share" element of the
transaction
Company's all-employee Share Incentive Plan.
c)
Price(s) and
Price(s)
Volume(s)
volume(s)
£0.3375
444
Aggregated
information
d) - Aggregated
Not applicable
volume
- Price
e) Date of the transaction
10 August 2021
f)
Place of the
London Stock Exchange
transaction
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
4 type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the
a) financial instrument, Ordinary shares of 1.25 pence ("Shares") type of instrument
