Escape Hunt : Director/PDMR Shareholding – The Escape Hunt plc Share Incentive Plan (the “SIP”)

12 August 2021

Escape Hunt plc (AIM: ESC)

("Escape Hunt" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding - The Escape Hunt plc Share Incentive Plan (the "SIP")

As previously announced on 5 February 2021, the SIP is a tax-advantagedall-employee share scheme under which eligible participating employees of Escape Hunt can elect to purchase ordinary shares of 1.25p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") via the SIP trustee using monthly salary deductions. Ordinary Shares acquired in this manner are referred to as "Partnership Shares" and, for each Partnership Share purchased, participants are awarded one further Ordinary Share, known as a "Matching Share", at nil cost.

On 11 August 2021, Escape Hunt received notification from Yorkshire Building Society, the trustee of the SIP, that, on 10 August 2021, it purchased an aggregate of 1,776 Partnership Shares in the market at a price of 33.75p per share on behalf of those Directors / PDMRs set out in the table below. At the same time, these individuals were also awarded (for no consideration) their corresponding Matching Shares.

Total beneficial holding of Ordinary Number of Number of Shares following these acquisitions Partnership Matching Shares Director / PDMR Shares acquired acquired under No. of Ordinary Approximate % under the SIP on the SIP on 10 Shares of Company's 10 August 2021 August 2021 issued share capital Richard Harpham 444 444 706,944 0.80% Graham Bird 444 444 1,439,540 1.62% Andrew Jacobs 444 444 272,930 0.31% Sarah Lloyd-Baker 444 444 95,378 0.11%

The following notifications are intended to satisfy the Company's obligations under Article 19(3) of EU Regulation No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation).

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Richard Harpham 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director, Chief Executive Officer Initial b) notification/ Initial Notification Amendment

