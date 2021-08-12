Log in
    ESC   GB00BDB79J29

ESCAPE HUNT PLC

(ESC)
Escape Hunt : Director/PDMR Shareholding – The Escape Hunt plc Share Incentive Plan (the “SIP”)

08/12/2021 | 04:51am EDT
12 August 2021

Escape Hunt plc (AIM: ESC)

("Escape Hunt" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding - The Escape Hunt plc Share Incentive Plan (the "SIP")

As previously announced on 5 February 2021, the SIP is a tax-advantagedall-employee share scheme under which eligible participating employees of Escape Hunt can elect to purchase ordinary shares of 1.25p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") via the SIP trustee using monthly salary deductions. Ordinary Shares acquired in this manner are referred to as "Partnership Shares" and, for each Partnership Share purchased, participants are awarded one further Ordinary Share, known as a "Matching Share", at nil cost.

On 11 August 2021, Escape Hunt received notification from Yorkshire Building Society, the trustee of the SIP, that, on 10 August 2021, it purchased an aggregate of 1,776 Partnership Shares in the market at a price of 33.75p per share on behalf of those Directors / PDMRs set out in the table below. At the same time, these individuals were also awarded (for no consideration) their corresponding Matching Shares.

Total beneficial holding of Ordinary

Number of

Number of

Shares following these acquisitions

Partnership

Matching Shares

Director / PDMR

Shares acquired

acquired under

No. of Ordinary

Approximate %

under the SIP on

the SIP on 10

Shares

of Company's

10 August 2021

August 2021

issued share

capital

Richard Harpham

444

444

706,944

0.80%

Graham Bird

444

444

1,439,540

1.62%

Andrew Jacobs

444

444

272,930

0.31%

Sarah Lloyd-Baker

444

444

95,378

0.11%

The following notifications are intended to satisfy the Company's obligations under Article 19(3) of EU Regulation No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation).

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Richard Harpham

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director, Chief Executive Officer

Initial

b)

notification/

Initial Notification

Amendment

2

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Escape Hunt plc

b)

LEI

213800CMIYV5Q38P2487

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

4 type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the

financial instrument,

Ordinary shares of 1.25 pence ("Shares")

a)

type of instrument

Identification code

GB00BDB79J29

b)

Nature of the

Shares purchased under the "Partnership

Share" element of the

transaction

Company's all-employee Share Incentive Plan.

c)

Price(s) and

Price(s)

Volume(s)

volume(s)

£0.3375

444

Aggregated

information

d) - Aggregated

Not applicable

volume

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

10 August 2021

f)

Place of the

London Stock Exchange

transaction

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

4 type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the

financial instrument,

Ordinary shares of 1.25 pence ("Shares")

a)

type of instrument

Identification code

GB00BDB79J29

b)

Nature of the

Shares awarded under the "Matching Share" element of the Company's

transaction

all-employee Share Incentive Plan.

3

c)

Price(s) and

Price(s)

Volume(s)

volume(s)

£0.00

444

Aggregated

information

d)

- Aggregated

Not applicable

volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

10 August 2021

f)

Place of the

London Stock Exchange

transaction

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Graham Bird

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director, Chief Financial Officer

Initial

b)

notification/

Initial Notification

Amendment

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Escape Hunt plc

b)

LEI

213800CMIYV5Q38P2487

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

4 type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the

financial instrument,

Ordinary shares of 1.25 pence ("Shares")

a)

type of instrument

Identification code

GB00BDB79J29

b)

Nature of the

Shares purchased under the "Partnership Share" element of the

transaction

Company's all-employee Share Incentive Plan.

4

c)

Price(s) and

Price(s)

Volume(s)

volume(s)

£0.3375

444

Aggregated

information

d)

- Aggregated

Not applicable

volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

10 August 2021

f)

Place of the

London Stock Exchange

transaction

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

4 type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the

financial instrument,

Ordinary shares of 1.25 pence ("Shares")

a)

type of instrument

Identification code

GB00BDB79J29

b)

Nature of the

Shares awarded under the "Matching Share" element of the Company's

transaction

all-employee Share Incentive Plan.

c)

Price(s) and

Price(s)

Volume(s)

volume(s)

£0.00

444

Aggregated

information

d) - Aggregated

Not applicable

volume

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

10 August 2021

f)

Place of the

London Stock Exchange

transaction

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name

Andrew Jacobs

5

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

PDMR, COO

Initial

b) notification/Initial Notification Amendment

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Escape Hunt plc

b)

LEI

213800CMIYV5Q38P2487

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

4 type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the

financial instrument,

Ordinary shares of 1.25 pence ("Shares")

a)

type of instrument

Identification code

GB00BDB79J29

b)

Nature of the

Shares purchased under the "Partnership

Share" element of the

transaction

Company's all-employee Share Incentive Plan.

c)

Price(s) and

Price(s)

Volume(s)

volume(s)

£0.3375

444

Aggregated

information

d) - Aggregated

Not applicable

volume

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

10 August 2021

f)

Place of the

London Stock Exchange

transaction

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

4 type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the

a) financial instrument, Ordinary shares of 1.25 pence ("Shares") type of instrument

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Escape Hunt plc published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 08:50:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
