Escape Hunt : NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
ESCAPE HUNT PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
Stuart Hawthorne
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
N/A
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
Hargreaves Lansdown Nominees Limited
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Bristol
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
30/11/2020
reachedvi:
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
03/12/2020
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
Resulting situation
7.96
7.96
80,369,044
Position of previous
8.71
8.71
1
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
SUBTOTAL 8. A
6,400,000
7.96
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
% of voting rights if it
equals or is higher
Namexvthan the notifiable threshold
-
of voting rights through financial in- struments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it
equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
THE FIGURE OF 80,369,044 ORDINARY SHARES HAS BEEN USED AS THE DENOMINATOR FOR THIS CALCULATION.
Place of completion
Leeds, UK
Date of completion
03/12/2020
