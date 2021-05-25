Escape Hunt : 2021 AGM Proxy Form

Notes:

The Company continues to monitor developments relating to the outbreak of Covid-19, including the related public health guidance and legislation issued by the UK Government as well as the "roadmap out of lockdown" published on 22 February 2021. At present, it is expected that it will be possible to hold a physical Annual General Meeting and to welcome the maximum number of shareholders we are able within safety constraints and in accordance with government guidelines that will apply at the time.

However, given the constantly evolving nature of the situation, we want to ensure that we are able to adapt these arrangements efficiently to respond to changes in circumstances. On this basis, should the situation change such that we consider that it is no longer possible for shareholders to attend the meeting, we will adopt contingency plans and notify shareholders of the change via an RNS announcement as early as is possible before the date of the meeting. Such contingency plans are likely to result in the holding of a virtual or hybrid meeting. Any updates to the position will also be included on our website at www.escapehunt.com/investors/. Should we have to change the arrangements in this way, it is likely that we will not be in a position to accommodate shareholders beyond the minimum required to hold a quorate meeting which will be achieved through the attendance of employee shareholders.

Given the uncertainty around whether shareholders will be able to attend the Annual General Meeting, whether because the capacity at the venue does not allow for safety reasons related to COVID-19 restrictions or due to a change in the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, we recommend that all shareholders appoint the Chair of the meeting as proxy. This will ensure that your vote is counted even if attendance at the meeting is restricted or you or any other proxy you might appoint are unable to attend in person.

The return of a completed proxy form will not prevent a member attending the Annual General Meeting and voting in person if the member wishes to do so, should this be permitted under applicable COVID-19 restrictions.

A Shareholder can appoint anyone to be his/her proxy at the Meeting. A proxy need not be a Shareholder. A proxy can only exercise a Shareholder's voting rights if they attend the Meeting. More than one proxy can be appointed in relation to the Meeting provided that each proxy is appointed to exercise the rights attached to a different ordinary share or shares held by that Shareholder. Shareholders are strongly encouraged to appoint the Chairman to be his/her proxy at the Meeting to ensure that your vote is counted even if attendance at the meeting is restricted or you or any other proxy you might appoint are unable to attend in person. If, notwithstanding this position, you intend to appoint a person other than the Chairman as your proxy you should, delete the words "the Chairman of the Meeting or", insert the full name of the proxy or proxies you wish to appoint and initial the alteration.

If you are appointing more than one proxy you must indicate the number of shares in respect of which you are making this appointment, you should include the number in the box provided for your first named proxy and either obtain (an) additional proxy form(s) from the Registrars on 0371 384 2030, nonUK callers should dial +44 121 415 7047 (lines are open Monday to Friday 8:30am to 5:30pm) or you may photocopy this form. Please return all the forms together and tick the box to indicate each form is one of multiple instructions being given. Please take care when completing the number of shares; if the total number of shares exceeds the total held by the member, all appointments may be invalid.

In the case of a corporation this form of proxy must be executed under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised in writing. In the case of an individual, the form of proxy must be signed by the individual or his attorney.

In the case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members.

If you want your proxy to vote in a certain way on the resolutions, please insert "X" in the relevant box.

The "vote withheld" option is provided to enable you to abstain on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

If this form of proxy is returned duly signed but without any indication as to how the person appointed proxy shall vote, he will exercise his discretion as to how he votes and whether or not he abstains from voting. Your proxy can also do this on any other resolution that is put to the meeting.

To be effective, this form of proxy, duly executed together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed (or a notarially certified copy thereof) must be lodged at the Company Registrars not less than 48 hours (excluding any part of a day which is a nonworking day) before the time appointed for the holding of the meeting or adjourned meeting.

Any alterations made in this form of proxy should be initialled.

Appointment of a proxy will not preclude a member from attending and voting in person should he subsequently decide to do so.

The right of members to vote at the general meeting is determined by reference to the register of members. As permitted by Regulation 41 of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001, shareholders (including those who hold shares in uncertificated form) must be entered on the Company's share register at 6:30 p.m. on 24 June 2021 in order to be entitled to attend and vote at the general meeting. Such shareholders may only cast votes in respect of shares held at such time. Changes to entries on the relevant register after that time shall be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend or vote at the meeting.

If two or more valid forms of proxy are delivered in respect of the same share, the one which was delivered last (regardless of its date or the date of its execution) will be valid.