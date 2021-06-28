Escape Hunt : 2021 AGM Trading Update

28 June 2021

Escape Hunt plc

("Escape Hunt", the "Company" or the "Group")

Trading update

Escape Hunt, a leading international operator of escape rooms in the fast-growing experiential leisure sector, is pleased to provide an update on trading ahead of its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be held later today.

The Company's UK owner-operated sites re-opened on 17 May 2021, following a pro-longed period of closure brought about by the UK Government's lockdown measures introduced at the start of the year.

Trading in the five weeks to 20 June 2021 has been encouraging in both the Company's established sites and in its new sites.

Revenue during the five-week period was 47 per cent. higher than in the same five-week period in 2019 (this being the most relevant comparison as all UK sites were closed in the same period in 2020 due to COVID-19 related restrictions). On a like for like basis, revenue in the five-week period to 20 June 2021 from the Company's eight established UK owner-operated sites which were open in the same period in 2019 represented 87 per cent. of the revenue in the same period in 2019.

The Company is benefitting from initiatives implemented during 2020 to improve site level margins and has also benefitted from the temporary reduced VAT rate which is expected to run until 30 September 2021. As a result, estimated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation ("EBITDA") at site level for the five weeks to 20 June 2021 was 310 per cent. of the site level EBITDA in the same five weeks in 2019. On a like-for-like basis, site level EBITDA from the Company's eight established sites was 189 per cent. of the equivalent site level EBITDA in 2019.

The Company has opened five new owner-operated sites in the UK in the last twelve months. Two of these, Watford and Kingston, opened for the first time on 17 May 2021, whilst sites in Norwich, Basingstoke and Cheltenham opened in the latter half of 2020 but have had only a very short trading history due to Government imposed restrictions. Performance from these five new sites together with the site at Birmingham Resorts World, which had only been trading for three months before the first COVID-19 related restrictions were imposed in March 2020, has been extremely encouraging and provides confidence in the roll-out strategy which the Company is pursuing.

Further progress has been made on the Group's UK rollout; work has commenced at the proposed site in the Lakeside shopping centre and the Company expects to exchange contracts imminently at a site in Milton Keynes. Games have already been ordered for both sites, with several already in storage awaiting installation. Management remains confident of achieving the target of 20 owner-operated sites well ahead of the original target date of June 2022 despite the impact of COVID-19.