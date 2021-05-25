Log in
    ESC   GB00BDB79J29

ESCAPE HUNT PLC

(ESC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/25 11:35:07 am
45 GBX   -1.10%
Escape Hunt : Annual Report – 2020

05/25/2021
Contents

Page Number

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

2

STRATEGIC REPORT

4

Chairman's Statement

4

Chief Executive's Report

7

Financial Review

13

Corporate Responsibility

17

  Principal Risks and Uncertainties

18

  Statement by the Directors in performance of their statutory duties in accordance with s172(1)

Companies Act 2006

22

DIRECTORS' REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

24

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

29

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF ESCAPE HUNT PLC

36

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

42

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

43

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

45

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

46

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

47

COMPANY STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

88

COMPANY STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

89

NOTES TO THE COMPANY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

90

COMPANY INFORMATION

101

Annual Report 2020  Escape Hunt plc 1

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Financial and Operational Highlights

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Group Adjusted EBITDA loss reduced to £1.4m (2019: loss £1.7m) despite COVID-19 restrictions
  • > 25% like-for-like sales growth on a 12 week rolling basis in the two months prior to lockdown
  • Group revenue of £2.7m (2019: £4.9m) was 46% lower than FY19, driven by COVID-19
  • Revenue from digital and other play at home products was £230k (2019: nil)
  • £0.4m positive site level Adjusted EBITDA from owner-operated sites (2019: £1.0m) was driven by a strong performance pre-lockdown and encouraging trading when allowed to open under COVID-19 restrictions
  • Franchise EBITDA of £0.3m (2019: £0.4m)
  • Group operating loss of £6.4m (2019: loss of £5.9m)
  • £4.0m net of expenses successfully raised through an equity placing and open offer, share subscription, and a convertible loan note in July 2020
  • Cash at year end £2.7m (2019: £2.2m) and £3.3m on 31 March 2021

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Owner-operatedestate expanded by 59% to 14 sites (2019: 9 sites) including Watford (which was scheduled to open on December 27th) and the acquisition of Dubai
  • Record opening performances at each of Norwich and Basingstoke sites
  • All eight sites open for more than 12 months were named by TripAdvisor™ as a Travellers' Choice Winner in August 2020 and continued five star TripAdvisor™ ratings across the UK estate
  • Transition to new, lower cost games supplier and installation of first fully modular games in Watford
  • COVID-19closures of all UK sites resulted in 45% of available days lost and restrictions impacted a further 36% of available trading days
  • Estimated 40% of trading days lost by franchise estate due to COVID-19 closures and a further 42% of days operating under COVID-19 restrictions
  • Successful launch of digital and remote play propositions
  • Acquisition of Middle East master franchise, including owner-operated site in Dubai

2 Escape Hunt plc Annual Report 2020

POST YEAR END

  • Full UK lockdown enforced shortly after Christmas 2020 with UK sites re-opened on 17 May 2021
  • Acquisition of French and Belgian master franchise including owner-operated sites in Paris and Brussels
  • Placing to raise £1.3m (after expenses) in January 2021 to fund French and Belgian acquisition and provide further working capital
  • Majority of French franchise agreements extended for further six years
  • Kingston opened on 17 May 2021 taking the owned-operated estate to 17 sites
  • Heads of terms agreed on site in Milton Keynes; legals close to completion
  • Work commencing shortly at new site in Lakeside
  • Inclusive of Milton Keynes and Lakeside, owner-operated estate will have grown 111% compared to 31 Dec 2019
  • Digital and downloadable sales continuing to perform, generating £92k revenue in the 3 months to 31 March 2021
  • £1.0m convertible loan note facility put in place to provide further flexibility to continue UK roll-out in the event of further lockdown restrictions or continued adverse impact on trading from COVID-19

Annual Report 2020  Escape Hunt plc 3

STRATEGIC REPORT

Chairman's Statement

2020 was undoubtedly the most difficult year for the leisure industry in recent history, with government enforced closures impacting businesses in all parts of the world. Notwithstanding the challenges, the Company has used the time productively, launching new digital and play-at-home products, significantly expanding its UK owner-operated estate, establishing improved games manufacturing and installation processes, progressing the potential for the business in North America, and acquiring the Middle East master franchise along with negotiating the acquisition of the French and Belgian master franchises. As a result, the Group finds itself significantly better positioned for the future than was the case a year ago.

The progress would not have been possible without the support of stakeholders at all levels. Firstly from our shareholders who have demonstrated their belief in the future of the business, supporting a £4.3m fund raise in July 2020 to provide development and working capital, and a further £1.4m fund raise after the year end in January 2021 to support the acquisition of our French and Belgian master franchisee and to provide further working capital. The Group has also been able to benefit from a number of government support schemes put in place to help businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic. Cash has been preserved through effective use of these schemes and careful management of costs, whilst investment in new sites has continued. I would also like to extend my thanks to all our employees who have had to endure through uncertain and difficult circumstances. Many have spent large portions of the last year on furlough, whilst all have had to cope with significant changes to the working environment. Throughout the period they have continued to work with passion and enthusiasm, helping deliver innovative new games to support our strategy, implementing the social distancing requirements at our sites, and accepting changes to their working conditions. During the first lockdown, all our head office staff agreed to a pay reduction whilst continuing to work, a sacrifice which was enormously helpful and appreciated. A number of our landlords agreed concessions on rent, allowing deferred or reduced rents, whilst number of our suppliers reduced or deferred costs. Their support was likewise both welcome and valued.

Outside of the obvious adverse impact of COVID-19, the Company delivered on a number of important milestones, further details of which are provided in the sections of the strategic report that follow. Importantly, costs were managed carefully and cash preserved where possible, leaving the Company in a stronger position to take advantage of a return of demand once Government restrictions are lifted and sites are re-opened. A few highlights from the period in question are worth mentioning:

  • Strong trading from 1 January 2020 to 29 February 2020 with revenue and owner-operated site performance comfortably ahead of the Board's expectations
  • Careful cash management and encouraging return of demand after lockdowns when sites were open
  • Adjusted Group EBITDA loss reduced by 15% to £1.45m from £1.71m despite COVID-19 closures
  • Raised £4.0m net of expenses through an equity placing and open offer, share subscription, and convertible loan note issue in July 2020
  • Successful launch of digital and other play-at-home products generating revenue of £230k (2019: nil)
  • In the year to 31 December 2020, the owner-operated estate expanded by 59% to 14 sites (2019: 9 sites) including the acquisition of Dubai
  • Constructive progress within our franchise estate, both in the US and the rest of the world
  • Post year end completion of a new site in Kingston, acquisition of the France and Belgium master franchises together with £1.4m fundraise by way of an equity placing

The year started positively, with both our owner-operated and franchise estates entering January 2020 on the back of strong sales performances over Christmas. Performance in the period before COVID-19 restrictions came into effect was ahead of the Board's expectations.

4 Escape Hunt plc Annual Report 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

