Escape Hunt : Annual Report – 2020

STRATEGIC REPORT

Chairman's Statement

2020 was undoubtedly the most difficult year for the leisure industry in recent history, with government enforced closures impacting businesses in all parts of the world. Notwithstanding the challenges, the Company has used the time productively, launching new digital and play-at-home products, significantly expanding its UK owner-operated estate, establishing improved games manufacturing and installation processes, progressing the potential for the business in North America, and acquiring the Middle East master franchise along with negotiating the acquisition of the French and Belgian master franchises. As a result, the Group finds itself significantly better positioned for the future than was the case a year ago.

The progress would not have been possible without the support of stakeholders at all levels. Firstly from our shareholders who have demonstrated their belief in the future of the business, supporting a £4.3m fund raise in July 2020 to provide development and working capital, and a further £1.4m fund raise after the year end in January 2021 to support the acquisition of our French and Belgian master franchisee and to provide further working capital. The Group has also been able to benefit from a number of government support schemes put in place to help businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic. Cash has been preserved through effective use of these schemes and careful management of costs, whilst investment in new sites has continued. I would also like to extend my thanks to all our employees who have had to endure through uncertain and difficult circumstances. Many have spent large portions of the last year on furlough, whilst all have had to cope with significant changes to the working environment. Throughout the period they have continued to work with passion and enthusiasm, helping deliver innovative new games to support our strategy, implementing the social distancing requirements at our sites, and accepting changes to their working conditions. During the first lockdown, all our head office staff agreed to a pay reduction whilst continuing to work, a sacrifice which was enormously helpful and appreciated. A number of our landlords agreed concessions on rent, allowing deferred or reduced rents, whilst number of our suppliers reduced or deferred costs. Their support was likewise both welcome and valued.

Outside of the obvious adverse impact of COVID-19, the Company delivered on a number of important milestones, further details of which are provided in the sections of the strategic report that follow. Importantly, costs were managed carefully and cash preserved where possible, leaving the Company in a stronger position to take advantage of a return of demand once Government restrictions are lifted and sites are re-opened. A few highlights from the period in question are worth mentioning:

Strong trading from 1 January 2020 to 29 February 2020 with revenue and owner-operated site performance comfortably ahead of the Board's expectations

owner-operated site performance comfortably ahead of the Board's expectations Careful cash management and encouraging return of demand after lockdowns when sites were open

Adjusted Group EBITDA loss reduced by 15% to £1.45m from £1.71m despite COVID-19 closures

COVID-19 closures Raised £4.0m net of expenses through an equity placing and open offer, share subscription, and convertible loan note issue in July 2020

Successful launch of digital and other play-at-home products generating revenue of £230k (2019: nil)

play-at-home products generating revenue of £230k (2019: nil) In the year to 31 December 2020, the owner-operated estate expanded by 59% to 14 sites (2019: 9 sites) including the acquisition of Dubai

owner-operated estate expanded by 59% to 14 sites (2019: 9 sites) including the acquisition of Dubai Constructive progress within our franchise estate, both in the US and the rest of the world

Post year end completion of a new site in Kingston, acquisition of the France and Belgium master franchises together with £1.4m fundraise by way of an equity placing

The year started positively, with both our owner-operated and franchise estates entering January 2020 on the back of strong sales performances over Christmas. Performance in the period before COVID-19 restrictions came into effect was ahead of the Board's expectations.