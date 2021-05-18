Escape Hunt : Final results for the year ended 31 December 2020

18 May 2021 Escape Hunt plc (AIM: ESC) ("Escape Hunt", the "Company" or the "Group") Final results for the year ended 31 December 2020 Escape Hunt is pleased to announce its audited final results for the year ended 31 December 2020. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Group Adjusted EBITDA loss reduced to £1.4m (2019: loss £1.7m) despite COVID-19 restrictions

COVID-19 Revenue from digital and other play at home products was £230k (2019: nil)

£0.4m positive site level Adjusted EBITDA from owner-operated sites (2019: £1.0m) was driven by a strong performance pre-lockdown and encouraging trading when allowed to open under COVID-19 restrictions

Group operating loss of £6.4m (2019: loss of £5.9m)

£4.0m net of expenses successfully raised through an equity placing and open offer, share subscription, and a convertible loan note in July 2020

Cash at year end £2.7m (2019: £2.2m) and £3.3m on 31 March 2021 OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS Owner-operated estate expanded by 56% to 14 sites (2019: 9 sites) including Watford (which was scheduled to open on December 27 th ) and the acquisition of Dubai

All eight sites open for more than 12 months were named by TripAdvisor™ as a Travellers' Choice Winner in August 2020 and continued five star TripAdvisor™ ratings across the UK estate

Transition to new, lower cost games supplier and installation of first fully modular games in Watford

COVID-19 closures of all UK sites resulted in 45% of available days lost and restrictions impacted a further 36% of available trading days

COVID-19 closures and a further 42% of days operating under COVID-19 restrictions Successful launch of digital and remote play propositions

Acquisition of Middle East master franchise, including owner-operated site in Dubai POST YEAR END Full UK lockdown enforced shortly after Christmas 2020 with UK sites re-opened on 17 May 2021

re-opened on 17 May 2021 Acquisition of French and Belgian master franchise including owner-operated sites in Paris and Brussels 1

Placing to raise £1.3m (after expenses) in January 2021 to fund French and Belgian acquisition and provide further working capital

Majority of French franchise agreements extended for further six years

Kingston opened on May 17, taking the owned and operated estate to 17 sites

Heads of terms agreed on site in Milton Keynes; legals close to completion

Work commencing shortly at new site in Lakeside

Inclusive of Milton Keynes and Lakeside, owner operated estate will have grown 111% compared to 31 Dec 2019

Digital and downloadable sales continuing to perform, generating £92k revenue in the 3 months to 31 March 2021.

Richard Harpham, Chief Executive of Escape Hunt, commented: "We are delighted that our UK sites have finally been able to re-open and are excited to be building on the substantial strategic progress we have been able to make in the last year, notwithstanding the extremely tough conditions brought about by Covid-19. Escape Hunt is in a much stronger position today than it was twelve months ago, and subject to reasonable assumptions on demand returning, we are confident that we now have a platform established capable of supporting a profitable business. We have significantly grown our owner-operated estate, launched our digital and remote-play propositions, made progress with our franchisees, and re-capitalised the business. We are hopeful that consumer and corporate demand will return strongly in the coming months and look forward with cautious optimism." This announcement is available on the Company's website, https://escapehunt.com/investors/

2017, the Company has a strategy of creating high quality premium games and experiences delivered through multiple formats and which can incorporate branded IP content. (https://escapehunt.com/) Facebook: EscapeHuntUK Twitter: @EscapeHuntUK Instagram: @escapehuntuk 3

Chairman's Statement 2020 was undoubtedly the most difficult year for the leisure industry in recent history, with government enforced closures impacting businesses in all parts of the world. Notwithstanding the challenges, the Company has used the time productively, launching new digital and play-at-home products, significantly expanding its UK owner-operated estate, establishing improved games manufacturing and installation processes, progressing the potential for the business in North America, and acquiring the Middle East master franchises along with negotiating the acquisition of the French and Belgian master franchises. As a result, the Group finds itself significantly better positioned for the future than was the case a year ago. The progress would not have been possible without the support of stakeholders at all levels. Firstly from our shareholders who have demonstrated their belief in the future of the business, supporting a £4.3m fund raise in July 2020 to provide development and working capital, and a further £1.4m fund raise after the year end in January 2021 to support the acquisition of our French and Belgian master franchisee and to provide further working capital. The Group has also been able to benefit from a number of government support schemes put in place to help businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic. Cash has been preserved through effective use of these schemes and careful management of costs, whilst investment in new sites has continued. I would also like to extend my thanks to all our employees who have had to endure through uncertain and difficult circumstances. Many have spent large portions of the last year on furlough, whilst all have had to cope with significant changes to the working environment. Throughout the period they have continued to work with passion and enthusiasm, helping deliver innovative new games to support our strategy, implementing the social distancing requirements at our sites, and accepting changes to their working conditions. During the first lockdown, all our head office staff agreed to a pay reduction whilst continuing to work, a sacrifice which was enormously helpful and appreciated. A number of our landlords agreed concessions on rent, allowing deferred or reduced rents, whilst number of our suppliers reduced or deferred costs. Their support was likewise both welcome and valued. Outside of the obvious adverse impact of COVID-19, the Company delivered on a number of important milestones, further details of which are provided in the sections of the strategic report that follow. Importantly costs were managed carefully and cash preserved where possible, leaving the Company in a stronger position to take advantage of a return of demand once Government restrictions are lifted and sites are re-opened. A few highlights from the period in question are worth mentioning: Strong trading from 1 January 2020 to 29 February 2020 with revenue and owner-operated site performance comfortably ahead of the Board's expectations

Adjusted Group EBITDA loss reduced by 15% to £1.45m from £1.71m despite Covid closures

Raised £4.0m net of expenses through an equity placing and open offer, share subscription, and convertible loan note issue in July 2020

Successful launch of digital and other play at home products generating revenue of £230k (2019: nil)

In the year to 31 December 2020, the owner-operated estate expanded by 56% to 14 sites (2019: 9 sites) including the acquisition of Dubai

Post year end completion of a new site in Kingston, acquisition of the France and Belgium master franchises together with £1.4m fundraise by way of an equity placing The year started positively, with both our owner-operated and franchise estates entering January 2020 on the back of strong sales performances over Christmas. Performance in the period before Covid-19 restrictions came into effect was ahead of the Board's expectations. 4

In March, the onset of COVID-19 forced immediate action which saw significant cost cuts and a period in which the business was effectively put into hibernation. The team worked proactively to launch new products which could be played remotely, initially launching a range of print-and-play games, followed by 'zoom-in-a-room' and other digital propositions. We have been pleased with the success of these products and it is our expectation that they will continue to be an important part of our portfolio of games in future. At the same time, significant effort was put into seeking further investment to secure the future of the Company. In July we were delighted to raise £4.3m (£4.0m net of expenses) through an issue of new equity and convertible loan notes which was supported by our major shareholders as well as a number of new investors who joined the register. At the same time, the Board announced a five-point plan as follows to build shareholder value. Roll-out of our owner-managed network through direct investment Sustain and support growth in performance from our existing franchise network Deliver the US franchise opportunity in partnership with PCH Enhance returns and margins through broadening our product set and target audience Investment in infrastructure and operations to improve efficiency and scalability I am pleased to report good progress in all of these objectives, details of which are given in the sections of the strategic report that follow. The Board saw a number of changes during the year. Graham Bird joined as Chief Financial Officer on 3 January 2020 and has worked extremely well with the existing team, playing an important role in securing the support of our shareholders in the two fund-raises whilst adding significant additional experience and capability to our senior leadership team. Adrian Jones, who was one of the original management team which established Escape Hunt prior to its acquisition by Dorcaster and Admission to AIM in 2017, stepped down from the Board as a Non-Executive Director at the end of May 2020. At the end of September 2020, we welcomed John Story to the Board in his place as a Non-Executive Director. We took steps to ensure that our key employees are aligned with shareholders, implementing a new executive share incentive scheme in July 2020. Since the year end, we have implemented a wider scheme available to all our employees in the UK which will enable anyone working for the Company to acquire shares in a tax efficient manner and to be rewarded with matching share awards after a three year holding period. The pace at which the vaccination programme is being rolled out in the UK and the reduction in serious cases of the disease together with the fact that our UK sites have been able to open on 17 May 2021 as was initially indicated by the Government sets a positive outlook. Evidence on re-opening after the 2020 spring/summer lockdown was very encouraging and, as a result, the Board is hopeful that both consumer and corporate demand will return strongly when the restrictions currently in place are lifted. At the same time, property market conditions in the UK are increasingly favourable for those seeking to take on new space and the Company has been able to capitalise upon that opportunity. There is clearly a growing demand for experiential leisure and the Board has been actively exploring ways to broaden our sphere of activities. In February 2020, the Company had 9 Escape Hunt branded owner-operated sites, all in the UK. Post year end, the completion of the acquisition of our French and Belgian master franchises and the build-out at Kingston, has expanded the network to 17. Heads of terms have been signed for a site in Milton Keynes and, in addition, the Company has carved out a space at a unit at the Lakeside shopping centre in Essex which was previously trading as Market Halls. These two further sites will potentially become the Company's 18th and 19th owner operated sites respectively. Further sites are now also in contemplation. When we raised money in July 2020 we set a target of 20 owner-managed sites within two years. We 5

