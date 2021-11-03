Proposed acquisition of Boom Battle Bars and Change of Name to XP Factory Plc

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, INCLUDING THE APPENDIX, AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICES WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. FURTHER, THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS MADE FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR ISSUE OR SOLICITATION TO BUY, SUBSCRIBE FOR OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRE SHARES IN ESCAPE HUNT PLC IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH ANY SUCH OFFER OR SOLICITATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION ("MAR"). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THE ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INFORMATION IS CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN AND SUCH PERSONS SHALL THEREFORE CEASE TO BE IN POSSESSION OF INSIDE INFORMATION. 3 November 2021 Escape Hunt Plc ("Escape Hunt", the "Company" or the "Group") Proposed acquisition of Boom Battle Bars, Proposed Placing, Subscription and Open Offer, each at 30 pence per share, and Change of Name to XP Factory Plc Escape Hunt (AIM:ESC), a leading operator of escape rooms in the fast-growing experiential leisure sector, is pleased to announce: - the proposed acquisition of Boom Battle Bars for a total consideration of £17.38 million to be satisfied by the initial payment of £9.88 million in cash and deferred consideration through the issue of up to 25,000,000 Consideration Shares payable subject to an earn-out;

earn-out; a placing of new ordinary shares to raise £14.775 million for the Company at 30 pence per share (the "Issue Price") of which £9.88 million will be used to satisfy the cash element of the consideration payable for the proposed acquisition of Boom Battle Bars;

a subscription of new ordinary shares to raise approximately £0.225 million for the Company at the Issue Price; and

an open offer to raise up to a further approximately £2.2 million for the Company on the basis of 1 Open Offer Share for every 12 Ordinary Shares held on the Record Date at the Issue Price. Key Highlights Boom Battle Bars is a fast growing experiential leisure business combining competitive socialising activities with cocktails and street food and currently comprises 1 owner-operated venue and 5 franchised venues in the UK.

owner-operated venue and 5 franchised venues in the UK. Significant advanced pipeline of 21 sites, where 10 have already been signed, including 2 in build, and a further 11 sites which are expected to exchange within 30 - 90 days.

Total pipeline of 39 sites includes a further 18 sites with outline terms agreed.

The total pipeline includes £12.6 million of landlord contributions towards build, of which £7.6 million relates to the advanced pipeline.

Within the advanced pipeline, proposed owner-operated sites include prime sites in London on Oxford Street and the O2 Arena. 1

18 franchisees have already signed agreements to take on franchise sites.

Potential for co-location of Escape Hunt in several sites, with first co-located site at the Lakeside shopping centre in Thurrock already open

co-location of Escape Hunt in several sites, with first co-located site at the Lakeside shopping centre in Thurrock already open The Acquisition is expected to be significantly earnings accretive and profitable in the first half of 2022.

The total aggregate consideration payable for the Acquisition is £17.38 million, to be satisfied by the initial payment of £9.88 million in cash and deferred consideration through the issue of up to 25,000,000 Consideration Shares.

The Consideration Shares are subject to an earn-out and will only be issued if the performance of the Boom Battle Bars Group in the financial year ending 31 December 2022 meets a combination of turnover and site roll-out targets. The number of Consideration Shares to be issued is subject to a sliding scale based on the extent to which the targets are met.

earn-out and will only be issued if the performance of the Boom Battle Bars Group in the financial year ending 31 December 2022 meets a combination of turnover and site roll-out targets. The number of Consideration Shares to be issued is subject to a sliding scale based on the extent to which the targets are met. The Company is seeking to raise £14.775 million net of expenses (including VAT) pursuant to the Placing through the issue of the Placing Shares at the Issue Price.

The Company is also raising approximately £0.225 million net of expenses (including VAT) pursuant to the Subscription through the issue of the Subscription Shares at the Issue Price.

The Company is making an Open Offer to Qualifying Shareholders to raise up to an additional £2.2 million (before expenses) at the Issue Price.

Each Director, or an associate of each Director, has conditionally agreed to participate in the Fundraising. In aggregate, Directors' subscriptions total £485,000 (excluding the Open Offer).

The Issue Price of 30 pence per New Ordinary Share represents a discount of approximately 13 per cent. to the 10 day average closing middle market price per Ordinary Share to 2 November 2021, being the last business day prior to the date of this announcement.

The Company has been granted a two year exclusivity period by MFT Capital to acquire Flip Out, a family focused leisure entertainment business and the UK's largest trampoline operator, on pre- agreed terms.

The Directors believe that the Acquisition presents an unprecedented opportunity to benefit from the trends in experiential leisure and take advantage of the conditions in the retail commercial property market to create in the Enlarged Group a business which has the potential to become one of the UK's pre-eminent experiential leisure businesses.

pre-eminent experiential leisure businesses. Furthermore, the Directors believe that the opportunity for growth, cash generation and profitability is greater for the combined businesses than for the individual constituents and that there is the potential to generate operational synergies.

Proposed change of the Company's name to XP Factory Plc to reflect the changing nature of the

Enlarged Group's business.

Enlarged Group's business. Completion of the Fundraising is subject, inter alia , to shareholder approval to enable the issue of the New Ordinary Shares, which will be sought at a General Meeting of the Company expected to be held at 10.00 a.m. on 22 November 2021.

, to shareholder approval to enable the issue of the New Ordinary Shares, which will be sought at a General Meeting of the Company expected to be held at 10.00 a.m. on 22 November 2021. Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited is acting as broker in relation to the Placing and Shore Capital and Corporate Limited is acting as nominated adviser to the Company. KK Advisory Ltd is acting as placing agent. Further information on the background to and reasons for the Acquisition and Fundraising is set out below. The Bookbuild must close and the Resolutions numbered 1 and 2 must be passed at the General Meeting in order for the Acquisition and the Fundraising to proceed. 2

