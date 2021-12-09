ESCO Technologies : 2021 Annual Report to Stockholders

Engineered for Growth

The end-market diversity of our portfolio of highly-engineered

products and services has continued to provide revenue and earnings stability throughout the evolving economic complexities of the pandemic.

2021 presented global challenges related to supply chain management, material inflation, labor shortages, and a continuing delay in the return to normal travel patterns. We kept our focus on optimizing our cost structure, managing our balance sheet efficiently, and expanding our product portfolio to better serve our customers. These efforts leave us well-positioned to deliver profitable long-term growth as our end-markets continue to recover.

With a solid balance sheet and substantial liquidity, we continue to fund capital investments, new product development, and the pursuit of acquisitions. Our recent acquisitions of Altanova Group (Altanova) and Phenix Technologies (Phenix) broaden our USG product offerings and geographic footprint, providing additional opportunities in end-markets that have attractive long‑term growth characteristics.