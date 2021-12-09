ESCO Technologies : 2021 Annual Report to Stockholders
12/09/2021 | 04:43pm EST
Engineered for Growth
ESCO Technologies, Inc.
2021 Annual Report
ESCO Technologies is a global provider of highly-engineered products and solutions to diverse end-markets that include the defense, aerospace, space, wireless, consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, electric utility, and renewable energy industries. The company consists of three technology-driven business segments - Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding & Test.
Aerospace & Defense
Aerospace & Defense (A&D) provides highly-engineered hydraulic filtration systems, fluid control valves, machined components and metal finishing for the aerospace, space and defense industries. In addition, A&D designs and manufactures complex shock and vibration dampening tiles and signature reduction solutions that enhance the stealth capabilities of U.S. Navy submarines and surface ships.
Utility Solutions Group
Utility Solutions Group (USG) offers industry-leading diagnostic condition monitoring and protection testing equipment, consulting and laboratory testing services, and data analytics vital for ongoing grid reliability and renewable energy project development. Our USG segment offers a complete range of solutions that efficiently measure asset health and ensure the reliable, safe, and secure delivery of power.
RF Shielding & Test
RF Shielding & Test (Test) is an innovative supplier of test and measurement systems and shielded enclosures. Our comprehensive solutions identify, measure and contain magnetic, electromagnetic and acoustic energy, creating an environment that isolates and controls unintended energy emissions to insure immunity, compatibility and compliance with regulatory
and industry-defined standards.
EngineeredforGrowth
The end-market diversity of our portfolio of highly-engineered
products and services has continued to provide revenue and earnings stability throughout the evolving economic complexities of the pandemic.
2021 presented global challenges related to supply chain management, material inflation, labor shortages, and a continuing delay in the return to normal travel patterns. We kept our focus on optimizing our cost structure, managing our balance sheet efficiently, and expanding our product portfolio to better serve our customers. These efforts leave us well-positioned to deliver profitable long-term growth as our end-markets continue to recover.
With a solid balance sheet and substantial liquidity, we continue to fund capital investments, new product development, and the pursuit of acquisitions. Our recent acquisitions of Altanova Group (Altanova) and Phenix Technologies (Phenix) broaden our USG product offerings and geographic footprint, providing additional opportunities in end-markets that have attractive long‑term growth characteristics.
2021 Sales
2021 EBITDA - As Adjusted(1)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS
$715m
$156m
Aerospace & Defense:
$314.8
28%
Utility Solutions Group:
44%
$202.9
RF Shielding & Test:
28%
$197.7
Aerospace & Defense:
$67.5
36%
Utility Solutions
43%
$55.9
RF Shielding & Test:
21%
$32.8
Excludes $25.2 million of Corporate costs and $6.0 million of charges mainly consisting of one-time compensation and acquisition costs at Corporate, restructuring costs primarily within the USG segment, and purchase accounting adjustments related to the Phenix and Altanova acquisitions, partially offset by the final settlement from the sale of the Doble
Watertown facility.
2021 Annual Report1
Financial Highlights from Continuing Operations(1)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
Net Sales
$ 715.4
$ 730.5
$ 726.0
$ 683.7
$ 602.8
Entered Orders
796.3
796.3
822.5
695.6
645.4
Earnings Per Share - GAAP
2.42
0.88
2.97
3.31
1.87
Earnings Per Share - As Adjusted(2)
2.59
2.67
2.95
2.54
2.02
Capital Performance (As of September 30)
Net Debt
$ 98
$ 10
$ 223
$ 190
$ 229
Leverage Ratio
1.03
0.47
1.68
1.72
2.20
Cash Flow from Operating Activities
123
109
101
84
62
Net Sales
Earnings Per Share
Ending Backlog
IN MILLIONS
- As Adjusted(2)
IN MILLIONS
$603
$684
$726
$730
$715
$2.02
$2.54
$2.95
$2.67
$2.59
$349
$361
$445
$511
$592
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
(1) Financial Highlights exclude Discontinued Operations - Technical Packaging Segment sale was completed 12/31/19.
(2) EPS - As adjusted excludes $0.17 per share mainly consisting of one-time compensation and acquisition costs at Corporate, restructuring costs primarily within the USG segment, and purchase accounting adjustments related to the Phenix and Altanova acquisitions, partially offset by the final settlement from the sale of the Doble Watertown facility in 2021, a $1.55 per share charge related to the pension plan termination and $0.24 per share of charges primarily within the USG segment related to facility consolidation, asset impairment, severance, and incremental costs associated with COVID-19 in 2020, $0.02 per share of income primarily related to the gain on the sale of the Doble Watertown property, partially offset by restructuring charges at Doble, PTI and VACCO in 2019, $.017 per share of restructuring charges and ($0.94) per share net tax benefit resulting from the implementation of U.S. Tax Reform in 2018, and $0.15 per share of purchase accounting inventory step-up charges and acquisition costs in 2017.
2 ESCO Technologies
Letter to Shareholders
Our dedicated team worked diligently throughout 2021 to manage through the continuing impacts of the pandemic. Our focus on cost structure optimization, working capital improvement, cash flow generation, and program execution enabled us to deliver solid results across the company.
While the normally predictable commercial aerospace and electric utility markets continued to experience disruptions in 2021, our end-market diversity provided stability. In the second half of the year, we began to see the start of a longer-term recovery across these end‑markets. With over $460 million in entered orders in the back half of the year, we are entering 2022 with record backlog, expanded product offerings, and improved operational efficiency.
Cash Flow from Operating Activities
IN MILLIONS
$62
$84
$101
$109
$123
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Financial Results
2021 was highlighted by revenue growth in USG and Test, a return to pre-pandemic margins in USG, strong cash flow generation, entered orders, and ending backlog.
Sales decreased slightly in 2021 to $715 million, due to continued softness in commercial aerospace, offset by growth in Test and renewables revenues. Order strength grew each quarter throughout the year, resulting in almost $800 million in entered orders, a book-to-bill of 1.11x and ending backlog of $592 million.
Adjusted EBITDA was $131 million and Adjusted EPS was $2.59 per share. Our Adjusted EBITDA margin of 18 percent was in line with the prior year, with softness in commercial aerospace being offset by a rebound in USG's margin to 28 percent.
Leverage Ratio
2.20
1.72
1.68
.47
1.03
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
We generated record cash flow from operations of $123 million and ended the year with $587 million of available liquidity and a leverage ratio of 1.03x, leaving us comfortably positioned to continue to fund future internal investments and M&A opportunities.
Our revenue, adjusted earnings, and entered orders increased each quarter throughout the year, giving us confidence that we are successfully navigating our way forward on the path to long‑term growth.
