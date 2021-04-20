Log in
    ESE

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(ESE)
  Report
ESCO Technologies Announces Webcast of Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call

04/20/2021 | 04:15pm EDT
St. Louis, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) announced the following webcast:

Event:               Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call
Date:                Tuesday, May 4
Time:                4 p.m. Central Time
Where:              www.escotechnologies.com

The Company’s second quarter 2021 financial results will be released on May 4 at approximately 3:15 p.m. Central Time, followed by the conference call/webcast at 4 p.m. Central Time where the financial results and related commentary will be discussed.

Please access the Company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to participate, a replay will be available on the Company’s website at www.escotechnologies.com or by phone (dial 1-855-859-2056, passcode 9334419).

ESCO, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri: Manufactures highly-engineered filtration and fluid control products for the aviation, navy, space and process markets worldwide, as well as composite-based products and solutions for navy, defense and industrial customers; is the industry leader in RF shielding and EMC test products; and provides diagnostic instruments, software and services for the benefit of industrial power users and the electric utility and renewable energy industries. Further information regarding ESCO and its subsidiaries is available on the Company’s website at www.escotechnologies.com.  

SOURCE ESCO Technologies Inc.
Kate Lowrey, Director of Investor Relations, (314) 213-7277



© GlobeNewswire 2021
