ESCO Technologies : Q1 2022 Transcript

Kate Lowrey - ESCO Technologies Inc. - Director of IR
Thank you. Statements made during this call regarding the timing of recovery and growth of our end markets, the amounts and timing of 2022 and beyond revenues, impacts of COVID and COVID variants and recovery expected as a result of COVID vaccines, recovery in commercial aerospace and utility markets, impacts of supply chain issues and cost inflation, availability of labor, adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, cash, shareholder value, the timing of Block V deliveries, success in completing additional acquisitions, success in integrating acquisitions, the results of cost reduction efforts and other statements, which are not strictly historical, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws.
These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in the company's operation and business environment, including but not limited to, the risk factors referenced in the company's press release issued today, which will be included as an exhibit to the company's Form 8-K to be filed. We undertake no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
In addition, during this call, the company may discuss some non-GAAP financial measures in describing the company's operating results. A reconciliation of these measures to their most comparable GAAP measures can be found in the press release issued today and found on the company's website at www.escotechnologies.com under the link, Investor Relations.
Now I'll turn the call over to Vic.
Victor L. Richey - ESCO Technologies Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO
Thanks, Kate, and thanks, everybody, for joining today's call. At the risk of being redundant, I'd like to start the call off again, by thanking our employees across the company for their ongoing efforts to manage the business. There continues to be a lot of challenges to overcome on a regular basis. We continue to see supply chain challenges with delivery, cost inflation and the Omicron variant of COVID impacting our businesses.
Despite of that, our team continue to demonstrate tremendous resilience. Our employees are working very hard in doing all they can to support our customers and drive the business forward and for that, I'm very appreciative. The business has continued to gain momentum as we start fiscal '22. Two of our 3 business segments delivered organic sales growth in the first quarter. We expect all 3 segments will deliver organic growth in the remaining 3 quarters. We have a lot of confidence in that outlook due to our continued strong order output.
If you recall, the fourth quarter of fiscal '21 had order growth of more than 30%. While for the first quarter of '22, we achieved order growth of more than 40% compared to prior Q1. Our backlog is at a record level, and that bodes well for the balance of fiscal '22 and beyond. Chris will get into some of the financial details in a few minutes.
I'll start off with some top-level commentary on each of our business segments. Starting with A&D, we see the recovery continuing for this business. We continue to monitor the commercial aerospace markets closely. There'll likely be some more disruptions with travel as a pandemic situation continues, we're undoubtedly seeing higher levels of business activity from our commercial aerospace customers.
2020 and 2021 were really tough years in this market, so we're glad to see the growth returning. For A&D overall, we saw enter orders grew by 38%. Admittedly, we were kind of coming off a low base, but it is great to see the backlog rebounding like this. You saw in a press release a mention of challenges regarding supply chain performance and labor availability. Those challenges are definitely being felt by the A&D group.
In particular, our California-based businesses of VACCO, PTI and Crissair are seeing challenges as we work to ramp to higher levels of business activity. We did miss some sales in the quarter because of these challenges. But the teams are highly focused on increasing capacity to meet our customer demand, and we're confident that these are just timing issues within the year.
The last thing I wanted to mention regarding A&D was our acquisition of NEco, which we were able to close in the first quarter, and we're excited about what the NEco brings to our portfolio. This business will fold into our PTI subsidiary, bringing a solid management team with great product technologies. We're very happy to have them on board.
Similar to A&D, our test business also had a great orders performance in the first quarter. Orders were nearly $68 million for the first quarter compared to $43 million in the prior year first quarter. So the growth is significant and broad-based with double-digit increases in all global markets.
Sales growth was a little lighter in Q1, which we expected, and we're planning to see strong sales performance over the coming quarters for test. We continue to face some challenges with profit margins during the first quarter for test. The margins were slightly down compared to what we had in our internal plans.
And as you saw in the press release, they're also down versus prior year. This has been a key focus for us. No doubt the inflation challenges are acute for test, so we have programs around cost management and price realization to help drive the margins as we move forward. This segment is our largest user of freight services, and as we all know, they are higher cost increases in this area, which is also impacting our margins.
Margin expansion needs to come as we grow this business. That's a key part of our value story here, and we're focused on achieving that result. For USG, the story in Q1 was a bit mixed. We have the expected sales contributions from the recent acquisitions, so it was nice to see that coming through. Integration of acquired businesses is going well and is on track. We also saw another strong quarter for NRG, so things continue to go very well in the renewable space. We did experience some challenges at Doble. Approximately $3 million of the sales shortfall was related to supply chain challenges with our contract manufacturer.
We also had tough comps over last year's Q1 when customers release some funding for calendar year-end purchases. We didn't see a repeat of that during this first quarter, but the comparison ease for Doble over the coming quarters and we expect the growth to kick back in during Q2 and Q3.
We continue to feel strongly that the utility markets have very favorable growth characteristics over the long term, and we also feel that the portfolio of companies that we put together will be very well positioned to take advantage of this growth.
Overall, the quarter came in right on top of the internal projections we had when the quarter started. The high order activity supported a higher level of sales, but we couldn't get that out the door given the supply chain and labor challenges. At the end of the day, we're on track for the '22 expectations that we laid out in November. The plan is back-end loaded, but that's consistent with our original projections and supported our backlog. Bottom line, we feel good about where we are after the first quarter.
Now I'll turn it over to Chris.
Christopher L. Tucker - ESCO Technologies Inc. - Senior VP & CFO
Thanks, Vic. I'll start with an overview of the consolidated financial performance in the quarter. Sales in the first quarter were up 9% compared to last year. Excluding the impact of acquisitions, sales were down 1% with growth from the Aerospace & Defense and Test businesses being offset by a decline in the Utility Solutions group. The acquisitions added $15 million to sales in the first quarter.
Adjusted EBIT margins were 9.3% in the quarter compared to 11.1% in the prior year quarter. The margin decline was driven by decreases in the test and USG businesses. Interest expense in the quarter was $733,000 compared to $541,000 in the prior year due to higher borrowing levels. Taxes were 22.3% in Q1 compared to 22.5% in the prior year.
All these items delivered adjusted EPS of $0.46 per share below prior year's $0.52 per share, but consistent with our internal forecast. Operating cash flow in the quarter was $1.9 million compared to $24.8 million last year, the decrease was mainly due to milestone payments received last year, which did not repeat this year and also payoffs of accrued expenses that exceeded prior year amounts.
Inventory increases were unfavorable to cash in the quarter, but this was more than offset by good performance on accounts receivable and accounts payable. Capital expenditures were $14.1 million in the quarter compared to $6 million in the prior year quarter. This increase was driven by the purchase of the NRG headquarters building in Q1. We were presented with a unique opportunity to purchase the building at a favorable price relative to annual rents and drive a cost reduction for this business.
Turning to segment performance. Highlights in the quarter are as follows. A&D did see a return to growth in the quarter with reported sales up 5.4%. Excluding the impact of the NEco acquisition, these businesses delivered 4.1% sales growth. In Q1, we saw return -- the return of growth in the commercial aerospace markets with an increase of 11% driven by our PTI subsidiary.
Military Aerospace was very strong with 36% growth. Crissair and Mayday were key drivers of this growth. The Navy business grew 4%, while sales to industrial customers, which are a smaller part of the overall segment were down 43%. As Vic mentioned previously, we did see very strong order growth by the A&D group in Q1. Orders were up 38% with good activity across the military and commercial aerospace markets as well as Navy business.
PTI, Crissair, Mayday and Westland all posted significant order gains and were the drivers of the 38% increase for the business. USG saw reported sales growth of 16.4% in the quarter. Excluding the impact of the Altanova and Phenix acquisitions, revenues were down 10.2%. This decline was driven by Doble, which saw sales come in approximately $7 million below prior year. About $3 million of this was driven by the supply chain challenge, as Vic mentioned earlier, with the balance related to soft end markets.
The renewables business at NRG had another strong quarter and delivered 21% growth. Adjusted USG EBIT margins in the quarter were 21.8% compared to 24.5% in the prior year Q1. The reductions were driven by deleverage on the sales decline at Doble and dilution from acquisitions.
Orders for USG in Q1 came in at $66.2 million, which was a 36% increase. Backlog finished at $94.4 million compared to $44.9 million in the prior year quarter. Approximately $34 million of this increase was driven by the acquisitions. For the Test business, we saw sales growth of 4.2% in the quarter. The growth was led by strength in China, which is continuing to see very high levels of activity for test and measurement projects. We did see margin pressure in this business during the quarter as adjusted EBIT margins went from 12.9% in the prior year to 9.2% in the current quarter. The business is experiencing inflation driven by materials, labor and freight as they manage increasing demand. We're very focused on driving cost containment, productivity and price increases to offset these impacts as we move forward.
On the orders front, we saw continued strength in the pace of business for Test. Orders were $67.9 million in the quarter, which is an increase of over 50% compared to last year. The top line outlook for this business is strong with order strength being experienced in all world areas. That represents the summary for Q1 financial performance. As Vic mentioned, it looked like we could get a little better -- do a little better than our internal projections as the orders were so strong during the quarter. But with persistent supply chain and labor challenges, we ended up a bit constrained on the top line. But we are still on track to deliver the year as laid out during our November earnings announcement and call.
If we turn to the guidance in the release, we reiterated the earnings per share guidance for fiscal '22 calling for adjusted EPS in the range of $3.10 to $3.20 or growth of 20% to 24% this year. This earnings per share range assumes 2022 sales in the range of $815 million to $835 million or growth of 14% to 17%. We're not breaking out guidance by quarter for '22, but we do expect only modest EPS growth in the second quarter and very strong growth in Q3 and Q4. We are watching closely as the Omicron variant was disruptive across the economy in January, creating more employee absences and supplier disruptions as well. It appears that things are stabilizing. And as you can see, we certainly have the backlog in place to drive to the guidance range.
So now I'll turn it back over to Vic.
Victor L. Richey - ESCO Technologies Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO
Thanks, Chris. Since I touched on quite a few of my thoughts earlier in my commentary, I'll just offer a few more comments before we move into Q&A. We feel good about the start of 2022. We're excited about the forecast we have out there.
Lots of growth coming as we move into the second quarter and beyond. Backlog supports the outlook, and we feel that ESCO is a good place right now. The cycle of our different businesses are starting to kick in, and that bodes well, not just for '22, but the future years as well.
All our subsidiary management teams will be here in St. Louis next week, I can assure you we'll be focused on all the activities that must take place to get '22 delivered. We see the businesses again in April for session more focused on long-term growth and profitability. It's always a fun time of the year knowing we'll have 2 in-depth touch points coming up. This allows us to drive proper alignment with the operating leadership. It moves us toward our ultimate goal of profitable growth, officially use the capital and higher returns.
So with that, I think we're ready for Q&A.
Q U E S T I O N S A N D A N S W E R S
Operator
(Operator Instructions) Our first question from the line of Tom Moll from Stephens.
Thomas Allen Moll - Stephens Inc., Research Division - MD & Analyst
I wanted to start on Doble today. If I heard you correctly, Chris, I think you said for the quarter, the change was down $7 million, which was the $3 million from supply chain issues at your contract manufacturer and then another $4 million on the tough compares from the budget flush at the end of the last calendar year. So did I hear those numbers right? And can you give any more context around it?
Christopher L. Tucker - ESCO Technologies Inc. - Senior VP & CFO
Yes, you got it right. I would say, last year in Q1, the growth wasn't explosive in the segment. I think it was around 3%. And but we were still kind of newer into the pandemic at that point. And honestly, we expected the numbers to be a fair bit lower last year. We did see that kind of flush of
