ESCO Technologies : Q1 2022 Transcript

Despite of that, our team continue to demonstrate tremendous resilience. Our employees are working very hard in doing all they can to support our customers and drive the business forward and for that, I'm very appreciative. The business has continued to gain momentum as we start fiscal '22. Two of our 3 business segments delivered organic sales growth in the first quarter. We expect all 3 segments will deliver organic growth in the remaining 3 quarters. We have a lot of confidence in that outlook due to our continued strong order output.

If you recall, the fourth quarter of fiscal '21 had order growth of more than 30%. While for the first quarter of '22, we achieved order growth of more than 40% compared to prior Q1. Our backlog is at a record level, and that bodes well for the balance of fiscal '22 and beyond. Chris will get into some of the financial details in a few minutes.

I'll start off with some top-level commentary on each of our business segments. Starting with A&D, we see the recovery continuing for this business. We continue to monitor the commercial aerospace markets closely. There'll likely be some more disruptions with travel as a pandemic situation continues, we're undoubtedly seeing higher levels of business activity from our commercial aerospace customers.

2020 and 2021 were really tough years in this market, so we're glad to see the growth returning. For A&D overall, we saw enter orders grew by 38%. Admittedly, we were kind of coming off a low base, but it is great to see the backlog rebounding like this. You saw in a press release a mention of challenges regarding supply chain performance and labor availability. Those challenges are definitely being felt by the A&D group.

In particular, our California-based businesses of VACCO, PTI and Crissair are seeing challenges as we work to ramp to higher levels of business activity. We did miss some sales in the quarter because of these challenges. But the teams are highly focused on increasing capacity to meet our customer demand, and we're confident that these are just timing issues within the year.

The last thing I wanted to mention regarding A&D was our acquisition of NEco, which we were able to close in the first quarter, and we're excited about what the NEco brings to our portfolio. This business will fold into our PTI subsidiary, bringing a solid management team with great product technologies. We're very happy to have them on board.

Similar to A&D, our test business also had a great orders performance in the first quarter. Orders were nearly $68 million for the first quarter compared to $43 million in the prior year first quarter. So the growth is significant and broad-based with double-digit increases in all global markets.

Sales growth was a little lighter in Q1, which we expected, and we're planning to see strong sales performance over the coming quarters for test. We continue to face some challenges with profit margins during the first quarter for test. The margins were slightly down compared to what we had in our internal plans.

And as you saw in the press release, they're also down versus prior year. This has been a key focus for us. No doubt the inflation challenges are acute for test, so we have programs around cost management and price realization to help drive the margins as we move forward. This segment is our largest user of freight services, and as we all know, they are higher cost increases in this area, which is also impacting our margins.

Margin expansion needs to come as we grow this business. That's a key part of our value story here, and we're focused on achieving that result. For USG, the story in Q1 was a bit mixed. We have the expected sales contributions from the recent acquisitions, so it was nice to see that coming through. Integration of acquired businesses is going well and is on track. We also saw another strong quarter for NRG, so things continue to go very well in the renewable space. We did experience some challenges at Doble. Approximately $3 million of the sales shortfall was related to supply chain challenges with our contract manufacturer.

We also had tough comps over last year's Q1 when customers release some funding for calendar year-end purchases. We didn't see a repeat of that during this first quarter, but the comparison ease for Doble over the coming quarters and we expect the growth to kick back in during Q2 and Q3.

We continue to feel strongly that the utility markets have very favorable growth characteristics over the long term, and we also feel that the portfolio of companies that we put together will be very well positioned to take advantage of this growth.

