    ESE   US2963151046

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(ESE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-08 pm EST
99.60 USD   -1.43%
Esco Technologies : Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation
PU
04:18pEsco Technologies Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:18pEarnings Flash (ESE) ESCO TECHNOLOGIES Posts Q1 Revenue $205.5M, vs. Street Est of $193.5M
MT
ESCO Technologies : Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation

02/08/2023 | 04:41pm EST
ESCO Technologies

First Quarter FY 2023 Earnings Call

Bryan Sayler

President & CEO

Chris Tucker

Sr. Vice President & CFO

February 8, 2023

Forward Looking Statement

Statements in this presentation and made during today's conference call regarding Management's expectations for fiscal 2023, the effects of continuing inflationary pressures, higher interest rates, pressures related to supply chain performance and labor shortages, our guidance for 2023 including revenues, revenue growth, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA margin; the effects of acquisitions, and any other statements which are not strictly historical, are "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. securities laws.

Investors are cautioned that such statements are only predictions and speak only as of the date of this presentation, and the Company undertakes no duty to update them except as may be required by applicable laws or regulations. The Company's actual results in the future may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in the Company's operations and business environment including but not limited to those described in Item 1A, "Risk Factors", of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022; the availability and acceptance of viable COVID-19 vaccines by enough of the U.S. and world's population to curtail the pandemic; the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of known or unknown COVID-19 variants including labor shortages, facility closures, shelter in place policies or quarantines, material shortages, transportation delays, termination or delays of Company

contracts, and the inability of our suppliers or customers to perform; the impacts of natural disasters on the Company's operations and those of the Company's customers

and suppliers; the timing and content of future contract awards or customer orders; the appropriation, allocation and availability of Government funds; the termination for convenience of Government and other customer contracts or orders; weakening of economic conditions in served markets; the success of the Company's competitors; changes in customer demands or customer insolvencies; competition; intellectual property rights; technical difficulties; the success of the Company's acquisition efforts; delivery delays or defaults by customers; performance issues with key customers, suppliers and subcontractors; changes in the costs and availability of certain raw materials; labor disputes; changes in U.S. tax laws and regulations; other changes in laws and regulations including but not limited to changes in accounting standards and foreign taxation; changes in interest rates; costs relating to environmental matters arising from current or former facilities; uncertainty regarding the ultimate resolution of current disputes, claims, litigation or arbitration; and the integration of recently acquired businesses.

During this call, the Company may discuss some non-GAAP financial measures in describing the Company's operating results. A reconciliation of these measures to their most comparable GAAP measures can be found in the press release issued today and found on the Company's website at www.escotechnologies.comunder the link: Investor Relations.

In addition, the financial results presented in this presentation include certain non-GAAP financial measures such as EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their respective GAAP equivalents in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" presented below.

2

Q1 Results ($ in Millions, except per share amounts)

Entered Orders

224.4

228.9

Q1'22

Q1'23

Sales

205.5

177.0

Q1'22

Q1'23

Adjusted EBIT

21.5

16.4

10.5%

9.3%

Q1'22

Q1'23

Adjusted EPS

$0.60

$0.46

Q1'22

Q1'23

Entered Orders

  • Orders up 2% with strength for A&D and USG offsetting a decline at Test
  • Book-to-Billof 1.11 & Record ending backlog of $718M

Sales

  • Sales increased 16.1% - double digit organic growth across all 3 segments
  • Solid execution as parts of the business continue to manage supply chain disruptions

Adjusted EBIT

  • Higher margins in all 3 segments

Q1'22

Q1'23

Delta $

Delta %

Entered Orders

$224.4

228.9

4.5

2.0%

Sales

177.0

205.5

28.5

16.1%

Adjusted EBIT

16.4

21.5

5.1

31.4%

Adj EBIT Margin

9.3%

10.5%

+1.2 pts

Adjusted EBITDA

28.6

33.9

5.3

18.7%

Adj EBITDA Margin

16.1%

16.5%

+0.4 pts

EPS GAAP

$0.44

$0.57

$0.13

29.5%

EPS Adjusted

$0.46

$0.60

$0.14

30.4%

3

A&D ($ in Millions)

Entered Orders

90.2

97.3

Q1'22

Q1'23

Sales

83.0

70.2

Q1'22

Q1'23

Adjusted EBIT

12.7

10.2

15.3%

14.4%

Q1'22

Q1'23

Entered Orders

Q1'22

Q1'23

Delta $

Delta %

Navy - Columbia/ VA Class Funding & Spares Orders

Entered Orders

$90.2

97.3

7.1

7.8%

Aerospace - Crissair & Mayday orders higher, PTI lower due to timing of

large orders and impact of NEco acquired backlog booked in Q1'22

Sales

70.2

83.0

12.8

18.1%

Record ending backlog of $423M, +$14M from 9/30/22

Adjusted EBIT

10.2

12.7

2.5

25.5%

Sales

Adj EBIT Margin

14.4%

15.3%

+0.9 pts

Aerospace - Commercial +$7M (+30%) & Defense Aerospace +$2M (+15%)

Navy +$2M (+10%) & Space +$2M (+13%)

Prior YE

Q1'23

Delta $

Delta %

Adjusted EBIT

Backlog

$408.3

422.6

14.3

3.5%

Driven by leverage on higher volume, price increases, partially offset by

wage and material cost inflation

4

USG ($ in Millions)

Entered Orders

80.2

66.2

Q1'22

Q1'23

Sales

63.5

71.0

Q1'22

Q1'23

Adjusted EBIT

16.1

13.8

22.7%

21.8%

Q1'22

Q1'23

Entered Orders

Utility +10.1M (+18%) - strong end of calendar year utility spending

Q1'22

Q1'23

Delta $

Delta %

Strong quarter for Doble protection testing (hardware & software),

Entered Orders

$66.2

80.2

14.0

21.0%

condition monitoring & services

Altanova driving condition monitoring and service orders in EMEA

Sales

63.5

71.0

7.5

11.9%

Partially offset by lower offline testing hardware sales

Adjusted EBIT

13.8

16.1

2.3

16.5%

Renewables +$3.9M (+35%) - Wind & Solar strength

Ending backlog of $137M, +$9M (+7%) from 9/30/22

Adj EBIT Margin

21.8%

22.7%

+0.9 pts

Sales

Prior YE

Q1'23

Delta $

Delta %

Utility +3.0M (+6%) - protection testing instruments & software

Renewables +$4.5M (+45%) - strength across all product lines

Backlog

$128.2

137.3

9.1

7.1%

Adjusted EBIT

  • Driven by leverage on higher revenue and price increases, partially offset

by wage and material cost inflation, and in-person events/travel

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Esco Technologies Inc. published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 21:40:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
