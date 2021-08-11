ESCO Technologies : Q3 2021 Transcript

AUGUST 09, 2021 / 9:00PM, ESE.N - Q3 2021 ESCO Technologies Inc Earnings Call

There were a few challenges in the third quarter, but overall, the company continues to perform well. Cash generation year-to-date has been excellent. We have teams focused on the working capital initiatives around the company and there's still room for improvements as we move forward. This can be a long-term value creation tool for ESCO.

Our previous cost reduction actions, along with our enhanced focus on operational efficiency will benefit ESCO going forward as our end markets continue moving toward a more normalized level of activity, and I'm confident that our disciplined approach to operating the business will result in continued success as we move into fiscal 2022.

While Chris will provide the financial details, I'll offer some top-level commentary to set the tone. While our year-to-date A&D sales continue to be lower than prior year due to COVID's impact on commercial aerospace, our portfolio diversity allowed us to mitigate this headwind as our year-to-date consolidated adjusted EBITDA margins are only down slightly compared to prior year-to-date margins.

This performance was driven by solid contribution from our other operating units as a result of a favorable sales mix and meaningful cost reductions across the company.

From a segment level, there are several positives to report. Within A&D, we're seeing signs of recovery in the commercial aerospace as passenger boardings continue to increase and more airlines are adding idle aircraft back into service. Sales of our commercial aerospace customers were still down in the third quarter as the recovery in this sector has been a bit slower than we anticipated. U.S. domestic travel has picked up, but is still slightly below 2019 levels.

Those of you who have been to an airport lately are probably surprised, but this is what the TSA statistics show. It's important to understand that business travel remains soft, and air travel in Europe and overall international travel are still well below 2019 levels. The good news is that we're starting to see order activity increase in the third quarter and our overall A&D segment orders increased by more than 40% compared to last year's third quarter.

Additionally, our Navy and Space businesses remain strong and well funded, and our outlook for near-term growth opportunities continue to materialize in both of these areas. Our Test business continues to be steady. We have a good order input on a our -- on a global basis, and we're actively managing material inflation and transportation issues as they arise. We expect Test's outlook to remain positive, driven by the strength of its served markets, including 5G, medical and automotive.

Our USG business continues to outperform from a profitability perspective with year-to-date adjusted EBIT margins of 19.4% compared to 15.1% last year. The renewables business at NRG has performed well in 2021, while the orders from Doble's utility customers have been a bit soft. We did see sales growth from Doble of approximately 8% in the quarter, but we have not yet seen demand return to pre-pandemic levels. We feel great about the long-term outlook for the USG business and are very excited about the announcements today regarding closing 2 acquisitions.

Our agreement to acquire Altanova had been announced back in May, and we were able to get the deal closed in July 29. This business brings exciting new product offerings to our USG business and also significantly increases our global footprint. Additionally, we announced today the purchase of Phenix Technologies. This is also an exciting business that further enhances the product offering of our USG group and provides greater access to the commercial and industrial markets.

We've had initial meetings with the teams for both of these businesses. I'm very encouraged by the quality of the people and their enthusiasm to join ESCO. We're confident these will be strong additions to ESCO and USG's portfolio that will drive future sales and earning growth.

So overall, the fundamentals of our portfolio remain strong. The second half sales outlook is a bit behind initial projections, but orders have started to increase, and we feel good about the growth outlook for 2022 and beyond. Now I'll turn it over to Chris.

