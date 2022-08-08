Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  ESCO Technologies Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ESE   US2963151046

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(ESE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-08 pm EDT
77.49 USD   -1.55%
04:55pESCO TECHNOLOGIES : Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
04:19pESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:16pESCO Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
GL
ESCO Technologies : Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation

08/08/2022 | 04:55pm EDT
ESCO Technologies

Third Quarter FY 2022 Earnings Call

Vic Richey

Chairman, CEO & President

Chris Tucker

Sr. Vice President & CFO

August 8, 2022

1

Forward Looking Statement

Statements in this presentation and made during today's conference call regarding the timing and magnitude of recovery in the Company's end markets, the continuing impacts of COVID-19 on the Company's results, sales, Adjusted SG&A, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS, cash flow, results of cost reduction efforts, margins, growth, the financial success of the Company, the strength of its end markets, the outlook for the A&D, Test and USG segments, the ability to increase shareholder value, the timing and success of acquisition efforts, internal investments in new products and solutions, the impacts of inflation, the long-term success of the Company, and any

other statements which are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws.

Investors are cautioned that such statements are only predictions and speak only as of the date of this presentation, and the Company undertakes no duty to update them except as may be required by applicable laws or regulations. The Company's actual results in the future may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in the Company's operations and business environment including but not limited to those described in Item 1A, "Risk Factors", of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021; the availability and acceptance of viable COVID-19 vaccines by enough of the U.S. and world's population to curtail the pandemic; the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of known or unknown COVID-19

variants including labor shortages, facility closures, shelter in place policies or quarantines, material shortages, transportation delays, termination or delays of Company contracts, and the inability of our suppliers or customers to perform; the impacts of Executive Order 14042 and other vaccine mandates on our employees and businesses; the impacts of natural disasters on the Company's operations and those of the Company's customers and suppliers; the timing and content of future contract awards or customer orders; the appropriation, allocation and availability of Government funds; the termination for convenience of Government and other customer contracts or orders; weakening of economic conditions in served markets; the success of the Company's competitors; changes in customer demands or customer insolvencies; competition; intellectual property rights; technical difficulties; the success of the Company's acquisition efforts; delivery delays or defaults by customers; performance issues with key customers, suppliers and subcontractors; changes in the costs and availability of certain raw materials; labor disputes; changes in U.S. tax laws and regulations; other changes in laws and regulations including but not limited to changes in accounting standards and foreign taxation; changes in interest rates; costs relating to environmental matters arising from current or former facilities; uncertainty regarding the ultimate resolution of current disputes, claims, litigation or arbitration; and the integration of recently acquired businesses.

During this call, the Company may discuss some non-GAAP financial measures in describing the Company's operating results. A reconciliation of these measures to their most comparable GAAP measures can be found in the press release issued today and found on the Company's website at www.escotechnologies.comunder the link: Investor Relations.

In addition, the financial results presented in this presentation include certain non-GAAP financial measures such as EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their respective GAAP equivalents in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" presented below.

2

Q3 Results ($ in Millions, except per share amounts)

Entered Orders

254.9

203.8

Q3'21

Q3'22

Sales

219.1

181.4

Q3'21

Q3'22

Adjusted EBIT

30.8

23.0

14.1%

12.7%

Q3'21

Q3'22

Adjusted EPS

$0.89

$0.67

Q3'21

Q3'22

Entered Orders

  • Book-to-Billof 1.16 - Broad strength across all 3 segments
    • Driven by test and measurement, space, commercial aerospace, electric utility, and renewables orders
  • Record ending backlog of $707M

Sales

  • Sales increased 20.8% - Organic +13.8% and Acquisitions +7.0%
  • Organic Growth driven by strength in Test, commercial aerospace, utility spending & renewables

Adjusted EBIT

  • Higher margins in A&D and USG, Test flat

Adjusted EBITDA

  • Depreciation & Amortization +$1.8M compared to Q3'21

Q3'21

Q3'22

Delta $

Delta %

Entered Orders

$203.8

254.9

51.1

25.1%

Sales

181.4

219.1

37.7

20.8%

Adjusted EBIT

23.0

30.8

7.8

34.3%

Adj EBIT Margin

12.7%

14.1%

+1.4 pts

Adjusted EBITDA

33.1

42.8

9.7

29.3%

Adj EBITDA Margin

18.2%

19.5%

+1.3 pts

EPS GAAP

$0.57

$0.89

$0.32

56.1%

EPS Adjusted

$0.67

$0.89

$0.22

32.8%

3

YTD Cash Flow & Capital Expenditures ($ in Millions)

Operating Cash Flow

75.4

41.7

YTD Q3'21

YTD Q3'22

Capital Spending

25.9

17.9

YTD Q3'21

YTD Q3'22

Operating Cash Flow

  • Accounts receivable increase due to sales increase
  • Higher inventory related to managing supply chain issues and to support expected delivery schedules
  • Unbilled accounts receivable increase due to timing of project execution

Capital Expenditure

  • Increase driven by purchase of NRG headquarters building in Q1

Acquisitions

  • NEco (A&D) in Q1'22 / ATM (A&D) in Q1'21

YTD

YTD

Cash Flow

Q3'21

Q3'22

Delta

Operating Cash Flow

$75.4

41.7

(33.7)

Capital Expenditures

(17.9)

(25.9)

(8.0)

Acquisitions

(6.7)

(15.6)

(8.9)

Share Repurchase

-

(19.9)

(19.9)

Share Repurchase

  • Q3 2022 repurchased ~28K shares for $2M
  • YTD repurchased ~257K shares for $20M

4

A&D ($ in Millions)

Entered Orders

110.2

95.1

Q3'21

Q3'22

Sales

85.6

92.6

Q3'21

Q3'22

Adjusted EBIT

20.7

16.7

22.4%

19.6%

Q3'21

Q3'22

Entered Orders

Q3'21

Q3'22

Delta $

Delta %

SLS Shipset 4-6 long lead material funding (VACCO)

Entered Orders

$95.1

110.2

15.1

15.9%

737 OEM production ramp, increased MRO

Record ending backlog of $415M - YTD increase of 13%

Sales

85.6

92.6

7.0

8.2%

Sales

Adjusted EBIT

16.7

20.7

4.0

23.9%

Commercial Aerospace +$8M / +35%

Adj EBIT Margin

19.6%

22.4%

+2.8 pts

Navy +$3M / +11% and Space +$2M / +13%

Partially offset by lower Defense Aero (timing) and Industrial (VACCO)

Prior YE

Q3'22

Delta $

Delta %

Adjusted EBIT

Backlog

$367.2

414.5

47.3

12.9%

Driven by leverage on higher volume, price increases, and cost

reductions, partially offset by wage and material cost inflation

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Esco Technologies Inc. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 20:54:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
