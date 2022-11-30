Advanced search
    ESCORTS   INE042A01014

ESCORTS KUBOTA LIMITED

(ESCORTS)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  11:57 2022-11-30 pm EST
2292.00 INR   +0.24%
11/30Escorts Kubota's Tractor Sales Climb 12% in November
MT
11/30Escorts Kubota : General updates
PU
11/10Escorts Kubota Completes Sale of 49% Stake in Tadano JV
MT
Escorts Kubota : General updates

11/30/2022 | 11:44pm EST
1st December 2022

BSE Limited - 500495

National Stock Exchange of India Limited - ESCORTS

Dear Sir,

In compliance of the regulation 30, of the SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the company announcement pertaining to sales volumes of tractors and construction equipment for the month of November 2022.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For Escorts Kubota Limited

Authorized Signatory

Note: The Equity Shares of the Company were listed on the Delhi Stock Exchange Limited (DSE). However, DSE has been de- recognised and allowed to exit as a stock exchange by SEBI by way of SEBIs Order No. WTM/ SR/ SEBI/ MRD-DSA/ 04/ 01/ 2017 dated 23 January 2017. For avoidance of doubt, the securities of the Company are not listed on DSE owing to DSE having been de-recognised by SEBI.

ESCORTS KUBOTA LIMITED (Formerly Escorts Limited)

Registered Office: 15/5, Mathura Road, Faridabad 121 003, India

Tel.: +91-129-2250222

E-mail:escortsgroup@escorts.co.in Website: www.escortsgroup.com

Corporate Identification Number L74899HR1944PLC039088

Classification | ESCORTS-CONFIDENTIAL

Company Announcement

Escorts Kubota Limited tractor volume grew by 11.9 percent in November 2022

Faridabad, December 1st, 2022: Escorts Kubota Limited Agri Machinery Segment in November 2022 sold 7,960 tractors, registering a growth of 11.9% as against 7,116 tractors sold in November 2021.

Domestic tractor sales in November 2022 were at 7,359 tractors registering a growth of 13.4 percent as against 6,492 tractors sold in November 2021. Post festive season, demand continues to be normal. While rural sentiments continue to remain favorable owing to improved Rabi sowing assisted by good monsoon this year and better water level in reservoirs, softening in commodity prices is not happening at desired pace leaving input costs to be higher than anticipated.

Export tractor sales in November 2022 was at 601 tractors as against 624 tractors sold in November 2021. Sales figure are as follows:

Particulars

November

April - November (8M)

FY23

FY22

% Change

FY23

FY22

% Change

Domestic

7,359

6,492

13.4%

67,206

62,691

7.2%

Export

601

624

-3.7%

5,746

4,947

16.2%

Total

7,960

7,116

11.9%

72,952

67,638

7.9%

FY- Financial Year from April to March

M=Month

About Escorts Kubota Limited:

"Escorts Kubota Limited (formerly Escorts Limited) is one of India's leading engineering conglomerate with over seven decades of experience in manufacturing excellence. Aligned to its purpose led existence of Spreading Prosperity & Impacting Lives, it has helped accelerate India's socioeconomic development through its presence across the high growth sectors of agricultural mechanization, modernization of railway technology and transformation of Indian construction. The company has diversified business across three different verticals, Agri Machinery, Construction Equipment & Railway Equipment Division. The company is committed to excellence in engineering, innovation in products, development of market-relevant technologies and the highest of cost efficiencies to create value for its customers and shareholders. The Group has earned the trust of over 5 million customers by way of product and process innovations and endeavors to contribute to global food security and smart infrastructure."

For further information, please contact:

Bharat Madan

President Finance, Group Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Head

Escorts Kubota Limited

(Formerly Escorts Limited)

15/5, Mathura Road, Faridabad-121003, Haryana, India

Phone: +91 129 256 4838

E-mail: bharat.madan@escorts.co.in

ESCORTS KUBOTA LIMITED (Formerly Escorts Limited)

Registered Office: 15/5, Mathura Road, Faridabad 121 003, India

Tel.: +91-129-2250222

E-mail:escortsgroup@escorts.co.in Website: www.escortsgroup.com

Corporate Identification Number L74899HR1944PLC039088

Classification | ESCORTS-CONFIDENTIAL

Company Announcement

Escorts Kubota Limited Construction Equipment volume grew by 28.8 percent in

November 2022

Faridabad, December 1st, 2022: Escorts Kubota Limited Construction Equipment Segment in November 2022 sold 402 machines, registering a growth of 28.8% as against 312 machines sold in November 2021.

Post Monsoon demand has started picking up and going forward, with big tail of projects under various stages of execution, we expect demand to remain positive on Construction Equipment for balance of this fiscal year too.

Sales figure are as follows:

Particular

November

April - November (8M)

FY23

FY22

% Change

FY23

FY22

% Change

Total

402

312

28.8%

2,669

2,454

8.8%

FY- Financial

Year from April to

March

M=Month

About Escorts Kubota Limited:

"Escorts Kubota Limited (formerly Escorts Limited) is one of India's leading engineering conglomerate with over seven decades of experience in manufacturing excellence. Aligned to its purpose led existence of Spreading Prosperity & Impacting Lives, it has helped accelerate India's socioeconomic development through its presence across the high growth sectors of agricultural mechanization, modernization of railway technology and transformation of Indian construction. The company has diversified business across three different verticals, Agri Machinery, Construction Equipment & Railway Equipment Division. The company is committed to excellence in engineering, innovation in products, development of market-relevant technologies and the highest of cost efficiencies to create value for its customers and shareholders. The Group has earned the trust of over 5 million customers by way of product and process innovations and endeavors to contribute to global food security and smart infrastructure."

For further information, please contact:

Bharat Madan

President Finance, Group Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Head

Escorts Kubota Limited

(Formerly Escorts Limited)

15/5, Mathura Road, Faridabad-121003, Haryana, India

Phone: +91 129 256 4838

E-mail: bharat.madan@escorts.co.in

ESCORTS KUBOTA LIMITED (Formerly Escorts Limited)

Registered Office: 15/5, Mathura Road, Faridabad 121 003, India

Tel.: +91-129-2250222

E-mail:escortsgroup@escorts.co.in Website: www.escortsgroup.com

Corporate Identification Number L74899HR1944PLC039088

Classification | ESCORTS-CONFIDENTIAL

Disclaimer

Escorts Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 04:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
