Escorts Kubota : General updates

1st December 2022

Dear Sir,

In compliance of the regulation 30, of the SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the company announcement pertaining to sales volumes of tractors and construction equipment for the month of November 2022.

Company Announcement

Escorts Kubota Limited tractor volume grew by 11.9 percent in November 2022

Faridabad, December 1st, 2022: Escorts Kubota Limited Agri Machinery Segment in November 2022 sold 7,960 tractors, registering a growth of 11.9% as against 7,116 tractors sold in November 2021. Domestic tractor sales in November 2022 were at 7,359 tractors registering a growth of 13.4 percent as against 6,492 tractors sold in November 2021.

Post festive season, demand continues to be normal. While rural sentiments continue to remain favorable owing to improved Rabi sowing assisted by good monsoon this year and better water level in reservoirs, softening in commodity prices is not happening at desired pace leaving input costs to be higher than anticipated.

Export tractor sales in November 2022 was at 601 tractors as against 624 tractors sold in November 2021.

Sales figure are as follows:

Particulars November April - November (8M)
FY23 FY22 % Change FY23 FY22 % Change
Domestic 7,359 6,492 13.4% 67,206 62,691 7.2%
Export 601 624 -3.7% 5,746 4,947 16.2%
Total 7,960 7,116 11.9% 72,952 67,638 7.9%

FY- Financial Year from April to March M=Month

About Escorts Kubota Limited:

"Escorts Kubota Limited (formerly Escorts Limited) is one of India's leading engineering conglomerate with over seven decades of experience in manufacturing excellence. Aligned to its purpose led existence of Spreading Prosperity & Impacting Lives, it has helped accelerate India's socioeconomic development through its presence across the high growth sectors of agricultural mechanization, modernization of railway technology and transformation of Indian construction. The company has diversified business across three different verticals, Agri Machinery, Construction Equipment & Railway Equipment Division. The company is committed to excellence in engineering, innovation in products, development of market-relevant technologies and the highest of cost efficiencies to create value for its customers and shareholders. The Group has earned the trust of over 5 million customers by way of product and process innovations and endeavors to contribute to global food security and smart infrastructure."