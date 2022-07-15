Log in
    ESCORTS   INE042A01014

ESCORTS KUBOTA LIMITED

(ESCORTS)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-07-15 am EDT
1659.00 INR   +2.54%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Escorts Kubota : Re-appointment

07/15/2022 | 12:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 15, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400001

Bandra East, Mumbai - 400051

BSE - 500495

NSE - ESCORTS

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations') read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III to the said Regulation, we wish to inform as under:

  • Shareholder of the Company in their Meeting (Annual General Meeting) held on July 14, 2022, has confirmed/approved the appointment/reappointment of following directors: -

S. No.

Name

Designation

Date of

appointment/ re-

appointment

1

Mr. Nikhil Nanda

Managing Director

September 19, 2022

2

Mr. Seiji Fukuoka

Whole

Time

Director

May 13, 2022

designated

as

Deputy

Managing Director

3

Mr. Shiro Watanabe

Non-Executive Director

May 13, 2022

4

Mr. Kenichiro Toyofuku

Independent Director

May 13, 2022

5

Mr. Vimal Bhandari

Independent Director

July 14, 2022

6

Ms.

Reema

Independent Director

July 14, 2022

Rameshchandra Nanvati

7

Mr. Yasukazu Kamada

Non-Executive Director

July 14, 2022

8

Mr. Manish Sharma

Independent Director

July 14, 2022

The requisite disclosures, pursuant to the SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015, for directors are attached Annexure A.

ESCORTS KUBOTA LIMITED (Formerly Escorts Limited)

Registered Office: 15/5, Mathura Road, Faridabad 121 003, India

Tel.: +91-129-2250222

E-mail:escortsgroup@escorts.co.in Website: www.escortsgroup.com

Corporate Identification Number L74899HR1944PLC039088

  1. Shareholder has also approved the reappointment of M/s Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration no 001076N/N500013) as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 years from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting held on July 14, 2022. The Disclosures, pursuant to the SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015, are attached as an Annexure B.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

for Escorts Kubota Limited

Satyendra Chauhan

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Note: The Equity Shares of the Company were listed on the Delhi Stock Exchange Limited (DSE). However, DSE has been de-recognised and allowed to exit as a stock exchange by SEBI by way of SEBIs Order No. WTM/ SR/ SEBI/ MRD-DSA/ 04/ 01/ 2017 dated 23 January 2017. For avoidance of doubt, the securities of the Company are not listed on DSE owing to DSE having been de-recognised by SEBI.

ESCORTS KUBOTA LIMITED (Formerly Escorts Limited)

Registered Office: 15/5, Mathura Road, Faridabad 121 003, India

Tel.: +91-129-2250222

E-mail:escortsgroup@escorts.co.in Website: www.escortsgroup.com

Corporate Identification Number L74899HR1944PLC039088

Annexure-A

Information as required by Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI Listing Regulations read with the SEBI Circular no CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 :-

Sr. No

Particulars

Details

1.

Reason

for appointment

Mr. Nikhil Nanda is Managing Director of the Company since 2007 and was re-appointed in 2017 for a

of Director

period of five years. His current term shall expire on September 19, 2022.

Accordingly, a proposal has been placed before the Board to re-appoint Mr. Nikhil Nanda as a Managing

Director of the Company, not liable to retire by rotation for a further period of Five years, with effect

from September 19, 2022, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company.

2.

Date of appointment and

September 19, 2022.

term of appointment

5 years w.e.f. September 19, 2022, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General

Meeting. Further, the Appointment have been made in terms of the Provisions of the Companies Act

2013 and other applicable laws for the time being in force. In addition, he is responsible to undertake

the roles and responsibilities assigned by the Board from time to time.

3.

Brief

profile of the

Mr. Nikhil Nanda is a third generation entrepreneur and the driving force behind the Group's diversified

Director

business portfolio. He has played a vital role in monitoring the Company's performance and steering

the operations to greater heights. His overall contribution spanning more than 15 years has been

immeasurable, particularly in the areas of operations, finance and senior management functions such

as strategic planning and investment decisions. Mr. Nanda is an alumnus of Wharton Business School,

Philadelphia, with majors in Management and Marketing.

4.

Disclosure of relationships

Mr. Nikhil Nanda is brother of Ms. Nitasha Nanda.

between directors.

5.

Confirmation

It is hereby confirmed that Mr. Nikhil Nanda is not debarred from holding office in the capacity of the

director by virtue of any SEBI Order or any other authority.

Information as required by Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI Listing Regulations read with the SEBI Circular no CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015:-

Sr. No

Particulars

Details

1.

Reason for appointment of

Pursuant to the Shareholders Agreement (SHA), executed among and between Kubota corporation,

Director

Company and other parties to the SHA, dated November 18, 2021.

2.

Date of appointment and

May 13, 2022

May 13, 2022

term of appointment

5 years w.e.f. May 13, 2022, subject to approval of

Appointed as Director of the Company. Further,

Central Government. Further, the Appointment have

the Appointment have been made in terms of the

been made in terms of the Provisions of the

Provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and other

Companies Act 2013 and other applicable laws for the

applicable laws for the time being in force. In

time being in force. In addition, he is responsible to

addition, he is responsible to undertake the roles

undertake the roles and responsibilities assigned by

and responsibilities assigned by the Board from

the Board from time to time.

time to time.

3.

Brief profile of the Director

Mr. Seiji Fukuoka entered into Kubota Corporation in

Mr. Shiro Watanabe has completed his education

1993, and has been working for Kubota for almost 30

in March 1988 under bachelor of Department of

years in various business divisions in Japan. In the

Agriculture, Kobe University. He has joined Kubota

period 2018- 2021, he was a General Manager of the

Corporation in April 1988 and at present he is

Tractor Business Administration and Control

holding the position of Executive officer of Kubota

Department and has been transferred to Escorts Ltd.

Corporation.

4. Disclosure of relationships None between directors.

5.

Confirmation

It is hereby confirmed that Mr. Seiji Fukuoka and Mr. Shiro Watanabe are not debarred from holding office

in the capacity of the director by virtue of any SEBI Order or any other authority.

Information as required by Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI Listing Regulations read with the SEBI Circular no CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015:-

Sr. No

Particulars

Details

1.

Reason

for

In the event of appointment of two additional directors on the Board of the Company as nominated by Kubota

appointment

of

Corporation, the number of independent directors on the board of the Company would have fallen below 50%

Director

of the Board strength. In order to meet the requirement of having minimum 50% independent directors on the

Board, as per applicable provision and Listing Regulations.

2.

Date of appointment

May 13, 2022

May 13, 2022

and

term

of

appointment

Appointed as Independent Director, for a period of

Appointed as Independent Director, for a period of five

five years effective from May 13, 2022. Further,

years effective from May 13, 2022. Further, the

the Appointment have been made in terms of the

Appointment have been made in terms of the Provisions

Provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and other

of the Companies Act 2013 and other applicable laws for

applicable laws for the time being in force. In

the time being in force. In addition, he is responsible to

addition, he is responsible to undertake the roles

undertake the roles and responsibilities assigned by the

and responsibilities assigned by the Board from

Board from time to time.

time to time.

3. Brief profile of the R. C. Bhargava joined the Indian Administrative Mr. Kenichiro Toyofuku is Bachelor of Arts (BA) in

Director

Service in 1956, on the basis of an All-India

Economics (Environmental Economics), Keio university,

competitive examination and secured the number

Japan. He has joined METI (Ministry of Economy, Trade &

one position in India. Mr. Bhargava joined Maruti

Industry) Japan in 1993. He has also joined Embassy of

Udyog Limited, soon after its incorporation in 1981

Japan in India: First Secretary (Commercial Attaché) in

as Director (Marketing and Sales). Mr. Bhargava

May 2004, METI: Deputy Director, Asia & Oceania Division

was appointed as the Managing Director (CEO) in

in August 2008, JETRO in India (Japan External Trade

1985. He continued on this post till he retired in

Organization), in July 2010, Government of India, Ministry

1997. He was re-inducted to the Board in 2003

of Commerce & Industry, Department of Industrial Policy

when the Company was listed. He was appointed

& Promotion: Coordinator, Japan Plus cell in October

as the non-executive Chairman in 2007, a position

2014, World Bank (India office): Senior Private Sector

he continues to hold to date.

Specialist, Finance, Competitiveness & Innovation Global

Practice in October 2017 and Suzuki Motor Corporation

(SMC) in November 2019.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Escorts Ltd. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 16:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
