Escorts Kubota : Re-appointment
July 15, 2022
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,
Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400001
Bandra East, Mumbai - 400051
BSE - 500495
NSE - ESCORTS
Sub:
Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Dear Sir/ Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations') read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III to the said Regulation, we wish to inform as under:
Shareholder of the Company in their Meeting (Annual General Meeting) held on July 14, 2022, has confirmed/approved the appointment/reappointment of following directors: -
S. No.
Name
Designation
Date of
appointment/ re-
appointment
1
Mr. Nikhil Nanda
Managing Director
September 19, 2022
2
Mr. Seiji Fukuoka
Whole
Time
Director
May 13, 2022
designated
as
Deputy
Managing Director
3
Mr. Shiro Watanabe
Non-Executive Director
May 13, 2022
4
Mr. Kenichiro Toyofuku
Independent Director
May 13, 2022
5
Mr. Vimal Bhandari
Independent Director
July 14, 2022
6
Ms.
Reema
Independent Director
July 14, 2022
Rameshchandra Nanvati
7
Mr. Yasukazu Kamada
Non-Executive Director
July 14, 2022
8
Mr. Manish Sharma
Independent Director
July 14, 2022
The requisite disclosures, pursuant to the SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015, for directors are attached Annexure A.
ESCORTS KUBOTA LIMITED (Formerly Escorts Limited)
Re gis ter ed Off ice : 15/ 5, Mat hura Roa d, Faridabad 121 003 , India
Tel . : + 91 - 129-22 50222
E-mail: escor tsgroup@es cort s. co.in Webs ite : www .escort sgroup .c om
Corpo
rate Ide ntif ication Number L74899HR1944P LC039088
Shareholder has also approved the reappointment of M/s Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration no 001076N/N500013) as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 years from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting held on July 14, 2022. The Disclosures, pursuant to the SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015, are attached as an Annexure B.
This is for your information and records.
Thanking you,
for Escorts Kubota Limited
Satyendra Chauhan
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Note: The Equity Shares of the Company were listed on the Delhi Stock Exchange Limited (DSE). However, DSE has been de-recognised and allowed to exit as a stock exchange by SEBI by way of SEBIs Order No. WTM/ SR/ SEBI/ MRD-DSA/ 04/ 01/ 2017 dated 23 January 2017. For avoidance of doubt, the securities of the Company are not listed on DSE owing to DSE having been de-recognised by SEBI.
ESCORTS KUBOTA LIMITED (Formerly Escorts Limited)
Re gis ter ed Off ice : 15/ 5, Mat hura Roa d, Faridabad 121 003 , India
Tel . : + 91 - 129-22 50222
E-mail: escor tsgroup@es cort s. co.in Webs ite : www .escort sgroup .c om
Corpo
rate Ide ntif ication Number L74899HR1944P LC039088
Annexure-A
Information as required by Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI Listing Regulations read with the SEBI Circular no CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 :-
Sr. No
Particulars
Details
1.
Reason
for appointment
Mr. Nikhil Nanda is Managing Director of the Company since 2007 and was re-appointed in 2017 for a
of Director
period of five years. His current term shall expire on September 19, 2022.
Accordingly, a proposal has been placed before the Board to re-appoint Mr. Nikhil Nanda as a Managing
Director of the Company, not liable to retire by rotation for a further period of Five years, with effect
from September 19, 2022, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company.
2.
Date of appointment and
September 19, 2022.
term of appointment
5 years w.e.f. September 19, 2022, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General
Meeting. Further, the Appointment have been made in terms of the Provisions of the Companies Act
2013 and other applicable laws for the time being in force. In addition, he is responsible to undertake
the roles and responsibilities assigned by the Board from time to time.
3.
Brief
profile of the
Mr. Nikhil Nanda is a third generation entrepreneur and the driving force behind the Group's diversified
Director
business portfolio. He has played a vital role in monitoring the Company's performance and steering
the operations to greater heights. His overall contribution spanning more than 15 years has been
immeasurable, particularly in the areas of operations, finance and senior management functions such
as strategic planning and investment decisions. Mr. Nanda is an alumnus of Wharton Business School,
Philadelphia, with majors in Management and Marketing.
4.
Disclosure of relationships
Mr. Nikhil Nanda is brother of Ms. Nitasha Nanda.
between directors.
5.
Confirmation
It is hereby confirmed that Mr. Nikhil Nanda is not debarred from holding office in the capacity of the
director by virtue of any SEBI Order or any other authority.
Information as required by Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI Listing Regulations read with the SEBI Circular no CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015:-
Sr. No
Particulars
Details
1.
Reason for appointment of
Pursuant to the Shareholders Agreement (SHA), executed among and between Kubota corporation,
Director
Company and other parties to the SHA, dated November 18, 2021.
2.
Date of appointment and
May 13, 2022
May 13, 2022
term of appointment
5 years w.e.f. May 13, 2022, subject to approval of
Appointed as Director of the Company. Further,
Central Government. Further, the Appointment have
the Appointment have been made in terms of the
been made in terms of the Provisions of the
Provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and other
Companies Act 2013 and other applicable laws for the
applicable laws for the time being in force. In
time being in force. In addition, he is responsible to
addition, he is responsible to undertake the roles
undertake the roles and responsibilities assigned by
and responsibilities assigned by the Board from
the Board from time to time.
time to time.
3.
Brief profile of the Director
Mr. Seiji Fukuoka entered into Kubota Corporation in
Mr. Shiro Watanabe has completed his education
1993, and has been working for Kubota for almost 30
in March 1988 under bachelor of Department of
years in various business divisions in Japan. In the
Agriculture, Kobe University. He has joined Kubota
period 2018- 2021, he was a General Manager of the
Corporation in April 1988 and at present he is
Tractor Business Administration and Control
holding the position of Executive officer of Kubota
Department and has been transferred to Escorts Ltd.
Corporation.
4. Disclosure of relationships None between directors.
5.
Confirmation
It is hereby confirmed that Mr. Seiji Fukuoka and Mr. Shiro Watanabe are not debarred from holding office
in the capacity of the director by virtue of any SEBI Order or any other authority.
Information as required by Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI Listing Regulations read with the SEBI Circular no CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015:-
Sr. No
Particulars
Details
1.
Reason
for
In the event of appointment of two additional directors on the Board of the Company as nominated by Kubota
appointment
of
Corporation, the number of independent directors on the board of the Company would have fallen below 50%
Director
of the Board strength. In order to meet the requirement of having minimum 50% independent directors on the
Board, as per applicable provision and Listing Regulations.
2.
Date of appointment
May 13, 2022
May 13, 2022
and
term
of
appointment
Appointed as Independent Director, for a period of
Appointed as Independent Director, for a period of five
five years effective from May 13, 2022. Further,
years effective from May 13, 2022. Further, the
the Appointment have been made in terms of the
Appointment have been made in terms of the Provisions
Provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and other
of the Companies Act 2013 and other applicable laws for
applicable laws for the time being in force. In
the time being in force. In addition, he is responsible to
addition, he is responsible to undertake the roles
undertake the roles and responsibilities assigned by the
and responsibilities assigned by the Board from
Board from time to time.
time to time.
3. Brief profile of the R. C. Bhargava joined the Indian Administrative Mr. Kenichiro Toyofuku is Bachelor of Arts (BA) in
Director
Service in 1956, on the basis of an All-India
Economics (Environmental Economics), Keio university,
competitive examination and secured the number
Japan. He has joined METI (Ministry of Economy, Trade &
one position in India. Mr. Bhargava joined Maruti
Industry) Japan in 1993. He has also joined Embassy of
Udyog Limited, soon after its incorporation in 1981
Japan in India: First Secretary (Commercial Attaché) in
as Director (Marketing and Sales). Mr. Bhargava
May 2004, METI: Deputy Director, Asia & Oceania Division
was appointed as the Managing Director (CEO) in
in August 2008, JETRO in India (Japan External Trade
1985. He continued on this post till he retired in
Organization), in July 2010, Government of India, Ministry
1997. He was re-inducted to the Board in 2003
of Commerce & Industry, Department of Industrial Policy
when the Company was listed. He was appointed
& Promotion: Coordinator, Japan Plus cell in October
as the non-executive Chairman in 2007, a position
2014, World Bank (India office): Senior Private Sector
he continues to hold to date.
Specialist, Finance, Competitiveness & Innovation Global
Practice in October 2017 and Suzuki Motor Corporation
(SMC) in November 2019.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Escorts Ltd. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 16:53:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about ESCORTS KUBOTA LIMITED
Sales 2023
81 493 M
1 019 M
1 019 M
Net income 2023
9 390 M
117 M
117 M
Net cash 2023
30 865 M
386 M
386 M
P/E ratio 2023
20,0x
Yield 2023
0,56%
Capitalization
179 B
2 242 M
2 242 M
EV / Sales 2023
1,82x
EV / Sales 2024
1,55x
Nbr of Employees
3 823
Free-Float
43,3%
Chart ESCORTS KUBOTA LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ESCORTS KUBOTA LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
-
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
1 659,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.