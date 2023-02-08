Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Escorts Kubota Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESCORTS   INE042A01014

ESCORTS KUBOTA LIMITED

(ESCORTS)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:28:15 2023-02-08 am EST
1982.50 INR   -1.14%
06:25aIndia's Escorts Kubota posts 7.5% drop in Q3 profit on higher input costs
RE
02/04Escorts Kubota Limited Announces Resignation of Shailendra Agrawal as Executive Director
CI
02/01India utility vehicle sales sustain growth in January
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

India's Escorts Kubota posts 7.5% drop in Q3 profit on higher input costs

02/08/2023 | 06:25am EST
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian tractor maker Escorts Kubota Ltd reported a 7.5% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as margins were pressured from persistently high raw material costs.

The inflated input costs overshadowed a nearly 11% jump in tractor sales that was driven by an above-normal monsoon and a healthy sowing season.

The company's net profit fell to 1.86 billion rupees ($22.54 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, from 2.02 billion rupees a year earlier.

Total expenses jumped 22.3% to 21.14 billion rupees, with the cost of materials surging 40%. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin declined to 8.4%, from 14.1% a year earlier.

Escorts also incurred a one-time expense of 727.6 million rupees due to a loss in the sale of investment in the joint venture Tadano Escorts, it said in an exchange filing.

The company's revenue from operations rose nearly 15% to 22.64 billion rupees, boosted by a 12.4% rise in the agricultural machinery products segment and a 10.7% jump in the construction equipment segment.

To offset the higher costs, the company increased prices of its tractors from Nov. 16.

"While inflation impact on margin may take some time to normalise, the overall macroeconomic factors remain favourable for overall economic growth," said Chairman and Managing Director Nikhil Nanda, in an exchange filing.

Escorts' total tractor sales for the third quarter had risen 10.7% to 28,025 units, underscoring strong demand in rural areas.

Automaker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd reported a 13.8% jump in its total tractor sales for the third quarter, flagging strong demand on the back of a healthy sowing season.

($1 = 82.5150 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dimpal Gulwani; editing by Eileen Soreng)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ESCORTS KUBOTA LIMITED -1.14% 1982.5 Delayed Quote.-6.30%
TADANO LTD. 0.85% 953 Delayed Quote.3.05%
Financials
Sales 2023 80 551 M 972 M 972 M
Net income 2023 6 619 M 79,9 M 79,9 M
Net cash 2023 20 511 M 248 M 248 M
P/E ratio 2023 34,7x
Yield 2023 0,40%
Capitalization 217 B 2 617 M 2 617 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,44x
EV / Sales 2024 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 3 823
Free-Float 22,1%
Chart ESCORTS KUBOTA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Escorts Kubota Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESCORTS KUBOTA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2 005,30
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nikhil Nanda Chairman & Managing Director
Madan Bharat Group Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Head
Vipin Kumar Chief Information Officer
Shailendra Agrawal Chief Operating Officer
Satyendra Chauhan Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESCORTS KUBOTA LIMITED-6.30%2 617
DEERE & COMPANY-4.49%121 692
THE TORO COMPANY-1.98%11 615
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG6.67%4 569
LINDSAY CORPORATION-3.37%1 732
TÜRK TRAKTÖR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI A.S.-21.36%1 471