  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Escorts Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESCORTS   INE042A01014

ESCORTS LIMITED

(ESCORTS)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-06-09 am EDT
1577.20 INR   -1.35%
11:02aESCORTS : is now Escorts Kubota Limited
PU
12:47aEscorts Earmarks Up To $51 Million CapEx for FY23
MT
05/31Escorts Reports 31% Rise in Total Tractor Sales in May
MT
Escorts : is now Escorts Kubota Limited

06/09/2022 | 11:02am EDT
New Delhi, June X, 2022: With reference to our earlier communication on 18th November 2021, Escorts Limited ("Escorts" or "Company") has received requisite approvals for the name change of the Company from "Escorts Limited" to "Escorts Kubota Limited" with effect from June xx, 2022.

Escorts and Kubota Corporation, Japan ("Kubota") had decided to strengthen their partnership aligned to their vision of global leadership in farm mechanization and spreading farming prosperity. Kubota has increased its equity stake in Escorts to 44.8% by subscribing to new equity shares and through an open offer to the public shareholders of Escorts and also becoming a joint promoter of the Company along with existing promoters, the Nanda family, whose shareholding in the Company remains unchanged and Mr. Nikhil Nanda continues to be the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the Company.

According to Mr. Nikhil Nanda, CMD, Escorts Kubota Limited, "Our partnership with Kubota in Escorts Kubota Limited has been welcomed by all our stakeholders and investors. Consequently, the process was completed smoothly. We are now well poised at a very interesting time in global history to contribute at much higher levels to India and the world's quest for food security, sustainable agriculture and smart agriculture.

Mr. Yuichi Kitao, President and Representative Director, Kubota, Japan, said, "We are very pleased to partner with Escorts Kubota Limited at a time when we can combine our strengths to provide advanced farm mechanisation solutions to address global food security & enhanced farm productivity needs."

About Escorts:

Escorts (Market Cap: ~US$3 Bn) is among India's leading engineering conglomerates, operating in the high growth sectors of Agri Machinery, Material Handling, Construction Equipment and Railway Equipment. The Group has earned the trust of over 5 million customers by way of product and process innovations over seven decades. Escorts endeavours to transform lives in rural and urban India by leading the revolution in agricultural mechanization, modernization of railway technology and transformation of Indian construction.

About Kubota:

Kubota Corp. (Market Cap: ~US$ 24 Bn) is a global manufacturing company, specializing in agriculture, water, and living environment products, with a worldwide network spread over100 countries. Kubota's research and development values thorough hands-on approach. As an agricultural and water expert, we challenge and attain the future of food, water, and the environment, realizing our customer's needs. Through proactive management, user-friendly products, and stable support, Kubota has been a leader in global agriculture and water-related industries.

For further information, please contact

Bharat Madan
President Finance, Group CFO and Corporate Head
Escorts Kubota Limited (formerly Escorts Limited)
Email ID: bharat.madan@escorts.co.in

Notes to Editors: Please reference Escorts Limited as Escorts Kubota Limited in future reports and coverage. Please use the new logo of the company as below:

Disclaimer

Escorts Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 15:01:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 71 380 M 919 M 919 M
Net income 2022 7 615 M 98,1 M 98,1 M
Net cash 2022 27 215 M 351 M 351 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,4x
Yield 2022 0,46%
Capitalization 207 B 2 668 M 2 668 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,52x
EV / Sales 2023 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 3 764
Free-Float -
Chart ESCORTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Escorts Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESCORTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 598,85
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nikhil Nanda Chairman & Managing Director
Madan Bharat Group Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Head
Vipin Kumar Chief Information Officer
Shailendra Agrawal Chief Operating Officer
Satyendra Chauhan Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESCORTS LIMITED-16.23%2 668
DEERE & COMPANY7.28%108 507
THE TORO COMPANY-12.67%8 671
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG-16.90%3 933
LINDSAY CORPORATION-14.19%1 432
ALAMO GROUP INC.-18.05%1 413