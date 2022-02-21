Escrit : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021

[Japanese GAAP]

February 14, 2022

Company name: ESCRIT INC.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 2196

Representative: Morihiro Shibutani, Representative Director, CEO

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 (April 1, 2021 - December 31,

2021) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Nine months ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % December 31, 2021 16,162 103.3 (730) - (46) - 733 - December 31, 2020 7,950 (67.9) (4,858) - (4,985) - (4,074) -

(Note) Comprehensive income: Nine months ended December 31, 2021: ¥722 million [-%] Nine months ended December 31, 2020: ¥(4,071) million [-%]

Basic earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Nine months ended Yen Yen December 31, 2021 41.73 34.86 December 31, 2020 (320.87) -

(Note) Although potential dilutive shares existed, diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 are not stated herein because a net loss per share was recorded.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Million yen Million yen % As of December 31, 2021 25,313 6,191 24.4 As of March 31, 2021 26,142 5,565 21.3

(Reference) Equity: As of December 31, 2021: ¥6,188 million As of March 31, 2021: ¥5,562 million