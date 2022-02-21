Escrit : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021

Representative: Morihiro Shibutani, Representative Director, CEO
Contact: Itaru Kichise, Director, CFO
Phone: +81-3-3539-7654
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: February 14, 2022
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: ―
Availability of supplementary explanatory materials on quarterly financial results: Available
Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Not scheduled
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 (April 1, 2021 - December 31,
2021)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Nine months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
December 31, 2021
16,162
103.3
(730)
-
(46)
-
733
-
December 31, 2020
7,950
(67.9)
(4,858)
-
(4,985)
-
(4,074)
-
(Note) Comprehensive income: Nine months ended December 31, 2021: ¥722 million [-%] Nine months ended December 31, 2020: ¥(4,071) million [-%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Nine months ended
Yen
Yen
December 31, 2021
41.73
34.86
December 31, 2020
(320.87)
-
(Note) Although potential dilutive shares existed, diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 are not stated herein because a net loss per share was recorded.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
As of December 31, 2021
25,313
6,191
24.4
As of March 31, 2021
26,142
5,565
21.3
(Reference) Equity: As of December 31, 2021: ¥6,188 million As of March 31, 2021: ¥5,562 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
-
0.00
-
0.00
0.00
March 31, 2021
Fiscal year ending
-
0.00
-
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2022
0.00
0.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: None
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Profit attributable
Basic earnings
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
to owners of
per share
parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
22,406
73.1
(1,174)
-
(1,006)
-
100
-
(9.25)
(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: None
* Notes:
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review: Yes (Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):
Newly included: ―, Excluded: One (1) (ESCRIT Management Partners KK)
(Note) On April 1, 2021, the Company conducted an absorption-type merger, in which the Company was the surviving company while ESCRIT Management Partners KK was the absorbed company.
Accounting methods adopted particularly for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Retrospective restatement: None
Total number of issued and outstanding shares (common shares)
Total number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
December 31, 2021:
13,786,500 shares
March 31, 2021:
13,786,500 shares
2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
December 31, 2021:
277,965 shares
March 31, 2021:
277,932 shares
3) Average number of shares during the period:
Nine months ended December 31, 2021:
13,508,558 shares
Nine months ended December 31, 2020:
12,696,932 shares
These quarterly consolidated financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants or an audit firm.
Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes (Notes on forward-looking statements)
Earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable, and do not represent a commitment from the Company that they will be achieved. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors.
(Access to supplementary explanatory materials on financial results)
Supplementary explanatory materials on financial results were posted on the Company's website on February 14, 2022.
Dividends Payable for Class Shares
The breakdown of dividend per share for the class shares with different rights from those of the Company's common share is as follows:
Annual dividends
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Year-end
Total
Class A shares
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
-
-
-
-
-
March 31, 2021
Fiscal year ending
-
37,500.00
-
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2022
37,500.00
75,000.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Class A shares hereinabove were issued on March 31, 2021.
Breakdown of Dividends Paid Out of Capital Surplus
Of the class A shares for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the breakdown of dividends paid out of capital surplus is as follows:
Base date
2nd quarter-end
Yen
Dividend per share
37,500
Total dividends
112,500 thousand
(Note) Rate of decrease in net assets: 0.015 (rounded up to the third decimal place)
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Principal Notes
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Thousand yen)
As of March 31, 2021
As of December 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets
Accounts receivable from completed construction contracts
Real estate for sale
Merchandise and finished goods
Raw materials and supplies
Costs on construction contracts in progress Other
Allowance for doubtful accounts
Total current assets
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
6,723,607
5,903,781
135,353
-
-
683,641
724,319
19,679
420,645
405,656
269,122
272,329
62,267
69,949
57,958
552,756
962,038
657,976
(38,829)
(40,786)
9,316,483
8,524,983
Buildings and structures, net
7,186,774
6,566,177
Other
1,931,312
1,731,184
Total property, plant and equipment
9,118,087
8,297,362
Intangible assets
79,451
87,292
Investments and other assets
Leasehold and guarantee deposits
3,639,927
3,604,087
Deferred tax assets
3,673,003
4,491,612
Other
344,847
336,250
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(28,999)
(28,222)
Total investments and other assets
7,628,780
8,403,727
Total non-current assets
16,826,319
16,788,382
Total assets
26,142,802
25,313,366
1
