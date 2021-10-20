ESE Entertainment : Digital Motorsports and Ford World Rally Team Develop VR Rally Simulator

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV:ESE) (OTCQB:ENTEF) (the “Company” or “ESE”) is pleased to announce that its Digital Motorsports Brand, together with Ford World Rally Team, which is owned by Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), have built a full-scale rally simulator using the base of an actual M-Sport World Rally Car, the Fiesta WRC, provided by Malcolm Wilson’s M-Sport division.

Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE, states “Digital Motorsports has once again proven it is an industry leader by working directly with Ford’s Motorsport division. Together we have developed a unique technology to enable World Rally Drivers to prepare for the next generation of Hybrid Rally Cars.”

Craig Breen, FORD M-SPORT WRC Driver, commented: “I’m super excited to be heading into a new era of the sport with Ford & M Sport, it’s something that I’ve wanted and have dreamt about for a long time and finally it’s here, it’s in our hands now to go out and perform - especially with the new hybrid cars coming into effect for 2022. It’s such an exciting time to be involved in World Rally, at the pinnacle of the sport and with such a prestigious team and partners such as M Sport and Digital Motorsports.

We have a unique opportunity with Digital Motorsports and the custom simulator that has been developed in that we can work with the team, get the virtual car dialled in and really start to get familiar with the hybrid technology. This will be a world first in our area of motorsport and I just can’t wait to get started!”

Niall Maher, Founder and CEO, states “Digital Motorsports is always forward thinking about the next generation of technology that will enable drivers to be prepared for the next season of motorsports. Digital Motorsports has been working closely with Craig for several years to help him prepare for this amazing opportunity. Craig has been using our Pro Rally simulator to help prepare for WRC rally events and all his hard work has finally paid off.”

The rally simulator provides users with a friendly and authentic rally experience, replicating the Fiesta’s steering and pedal inputs by using the Simucube 2 Pro direct drive servo motor and Heusinkveld ultimate pedals. These tried and tested motorsport grade components are regularly installed in training simulators for professional drivers. In addition, custom fabricated and modified Sim Lab GT1-Evo chassis components were used to mount the powerful direct drive motor and pedals using a series of heavy duty clamps mounted to the roll cage and floor. This construction allows for the whole system to be unbolted and removed from the car in a matter of minutes. When in place, the chassis has no flex, which is critical to ensure the feedback from the wheelbase is transmitted to the driver accurately.

In order for the operator to manage gameplay for the drivers, a hi-spec gaming PC was neatly mounted in the boot of the car. In the main cockpit, the driver sits in a Sparco Circuit QRT wrap around bucket seat and the latest HTC Vive Virtual Reality headset is used to complete the immersive experience. The setup is complete with a modified Cube Controls steering wheel and OMP WRC wheel rim, along with a Heusinkveld hydro handbrake. The construction of the rally simulator provides for a driving position that is an exact match to the real driving position on the left-hand side.

About ESE

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming, particularly on esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company’s organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. | www.ese.gg

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE ESE Entertainment Inc.

For further information about ESE, please contact:

Daniel Mogil, Investor Relations

investors@esegaming.com

647-492-1535

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14819f1c-7a64-4a02-8d09-c5054d7be265

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/19fbe363-4bf1-4c4d-8bec-590e21de513b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef94734a-f7dd-4e18-8688-90bc7ebb2fb2