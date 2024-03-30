ESE Entertainment Inc. is a Canada-based gaming and e-sports company, which provides a range of services to video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. It also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. The Company operates in three segments: Digital media and entertainment; Telecommunications and call center services, and Advanced simulation racing infrastructure, technology, and support. It also has a portfolio of intellectual property related to racing simulator solutions, components, and is developing cloud-based racing services. It owns and operates multiple assets across the gaming and esports sectors. Its assets include K1CK, WPG, Digital Motorsports, Frenzy and GameAddik. GameAddik is focused on developing technology and data to bring new players to its customers, who are video game developers and publishers. It also offers blockchain and Web3 gaming solution.

Sector Software