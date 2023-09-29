ESE Entertainment Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended July 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was CAD 5.66 million compared to CAD 9.98 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 1.65 million compared to CAD 9.32 million a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was CAD 18.07 million compared to CAD 25.84 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 6.43 million compared to CAD 13.09 million a year ago.
ESE Entertainment Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended July 31, 2023
September 29, 2023 at 05:43 pm EDT
