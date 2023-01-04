ESG Core Investments B : Annual report 2022

Annual report 2022

Report of the Management Board This annual report of ESG Core Investments B.V. (ESG Core Investments or the Company) for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 consists of the report of the management board of the Company (the Management Board), including the responsibility statement and other mandatory statements by the Management Board, the report of the supervisory board (the Supervisory Board), and the Consolidated Financial Statements, the company accounts, and the accompanying notes. General ESG Core Investments B.V. is a private limited liability company incorporated under Dutch law (besloten vennootschap met beperkte aansprakelijkheid), with its statutory seat in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. ESG Core Investments was admitted to listing and trading on Euronext Amsterdam on 12 February 2021 pursuant to an initial public offering (IPO) in which it raised €250 million in gross proceeds (the Proceeds). ESG Core Investments is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) and was founded with the aim to unlock a unique investment opportunity in Europe within industries that benefit from strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) profiles. Since the IPO, ESG has sought to identify and acquire a stake in a company with a clear ESG focus in the core of its business, preferably headquartered in North-Western Europe and enjoying a strong competitive position within its industry, ideally based on unique technology. Since the IPO, we have been focusing on finding the right target company for our SPAC. Whilst we have reviewed, and are currently still reviewing, potential target companies, at the date of this annual report, we have not yet selected a target company that could be proposed to the BC-EGM (as defined below). The Company currently believes that the consummation of a suitable Business Combination is highly improbable. Since its IPO, the Company has reviewed more than hundred of potential targets, and had advanced discussions with multiple of them. Despite extensive efforts to date, none of these discussions has resulted in the consummation of a Business Combination. Certain prospective targets were, through investigation, found not to meet the Company's target business criteria, or otherwise would not result in a Business Combination at an acceptable valuation, while others elected to pursue other strategic avenues like a stand-alone IPO or full or partial private sale. Some targets seemed hesitant to pursue a Business Combination due to macro-economic events impacting valuations and dissapointing stock price performance in capital markets generally. Although it is highly probable that the Company will not be able to complete a suitable Business Combination before the Business Combination Deadline, being 16 February 2023, the Company is continuing its search process in earnest, in a disciplined manner, and will continue to do so up until the Business Combination Deadline. This in parallel with preparations for its dissolution and liquidation, such that the amount held in the Escrow Account can be returned to shareholders as soon as possible after the Business Combination Deadline, taking into account a statutory creditor opposition period of two months after the liquidation process commences. 2

Should the search process result in a suitable Business Combination target being identified, an extension of the Business Combination Deadline would be required, and as such a general meeting would be convened and the corresponding Business Combination put to shareholder vote. More information can be found in the Company's press release dated 4 January 2022. ESG Core Investments has not recorded any operational revenues. The result is attributable to the net interest rate expense on the Escrow Account (see below) plus a change in the market value of the warrants and office expenses. Due to the fact that the negative interest was partly off-set by a positive interest, as announced on 20 September 2022, the Proceeds held in escrow have marginally decreased to €248.9 at 31 December 2022. ESG Core Investments suffered an after-tax loss of €2.8 million over the financial year ending 31 December 2022. 3