ESGEN Acquisition : Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants - Form 8-K

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants

DALLAS,December 13, 2021- ESGEN Acquisition Corporation ("ESGEN" or the "Company") announced today that, effective immediately, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. The Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market (the "Nasdaq") under the symbols "ESAC" and "ESACW," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "ESACU." Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

About ESGEN Acquisition Corporation

ESGEN is a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. ESGEN is led by Chief Executive Officer Andrejka Bernatova and Chief Financial Officer Nader Daylami, and is affiliated with Energy Spectrum Capital, a Dallas-based venture capital firm with long-standing experience building companies across the energy and infrastructure landscapes over multiple decades. The Company intends to concentrate on identifying opportunities in the North American energy and infrastructure value chain and contiguous industries that it believes will fundamentally change the current energy landscape by accelerating a shift to a low-carbon future.

