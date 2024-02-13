ESGEN Acquisition Corp. to Host Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on March 6, 2024 to Approve Business Combination

DALLAS and NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESGEN Acquisition Corp. (“ESGEN”) (Nasdaq: ESACU, ESAC, ESACW), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, and Sunergy Renewables, LLC (“Sunergy”), a leading Florida-based provider of residential solar and energy efficiency solutions, today announced that ESGEN’s registration statement on Form S-4, as amended (the “Registration Statement”) in connection with the previously announced proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Sunergy has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Following the closing of the Business Combination, the combined company will change its name to Zeo Energy Corp. and is expected to be publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. The Registration Statement can be accessed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.



ESGEN will mail the definitive proxy statement/prospectus (the “Proxy Statement”) to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 7, 2024 (the “Record Date”). The Proxy Statement contains a proxy card relating to the extraordinary general meeting of ESGEN’s shareholders (the “Special Meeting”).

The Special Meeting to approve the proposed Business Combination is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time in person at the offices Kirkland & Ellis LLP located at 609 Main Street, Houston, TX 77002, and via a virtual meeting format accessible here. If the proposals at the Special Meeting are approved, the parties anticipate that the Business Combination will close and the combined entity’s common stock and warrants will commence trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the new ticker symbols “ZEO” and “ZEOWW,” respectively, shortly thereafter, subject to the satisfaction or waiver, as applicable, of all other closing conditions.

Every shareholder’s vote is important. To ensure representation at the Special Meeting, ESGEN shareholders are urged to complete, sign, date and return the proxy card accompanying the Proxy Statement as soon as possible. ESGEN shareholders may also attend the Special Meeting and vote their shares electronically during the Special Meeting via live webcast by visiting https://www.cstproxy.com/esgenspac/bc2024.

Additional details on the proposed Business Combination can be found in the original announcement from April 19, 2023, linked here, as well as in the subsequent update announced on January 25, 2024, linked here.

About Sunergy

Sunergy is a Florida-based regional provider of residential solar, distributed energy, and energy efficiency solutions focused on high growth markets with limited competitive saturation. With its differentiated sales approach and vertically integrated offerings, Sunergy serves customers who desire to reduce high energy bills and contribute to a more sustainable future.

About ESGEN Acquisition Corp.

ESGEN (Nasdaq: ESACU, ESAC, ESACW) is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. ESGEN is led by Chief Executive Officer, Andrejka Bernatova and Chief Financial Officer, Nader Daylami, and is affiliated with Energy Spectrum Capital, a Dallas-based private investment firm with long-standing experience building companies across the energy infrastructure landscape over multiple decades.

