ESGEN Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It has not selected any specific business combination target and has not engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target. The Company intend to target opportunities and companies that in the North American energy and infrastructure value chain and contiguous industries. The Company neither engages in any business operations nor generates any revenues.

Sector Investment Holding Companies