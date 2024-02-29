Ad Hoc Announcement dated 29.02.2024 pursuant to clause 16 BX-Listing Rules

EQS-News: ESGTI AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report

Publication of the half-year report of ESGTI AG

Hünenberg, 29.02.2024 - ESGTI AG (Ticker: ESGTI) today published its half-year report for the period of 01.05.2023 to 31.10.2023, which is available online in the download centre at www.esgti.com. The semi-annual report contains information on the financial development of the company and its structure. In the reporting period the company generated an increase of the net asset value of CHF 4,813,198.00.

The 2022 annual financial statements are currently being reviewed by the auditors and will be published as soon as possible, after which we can make the comparison of semi-annual results with the previous reporting period. The Board of Directors regrets the delay and thanks the shareholders for their patience and trust.

Contact

Andreas R. Bihrer, Chairman

E-Mail: investors@esgti.com, Tel.: + 41 44 366 40 31

About ESGTI Ltd.

ESGTI is a Swiss public group of companies operating in the fields of agribusiness and agritech, infrastructure, green and alternative energy and environmental technologies. ESGTI shares are listed on BX Swiss.