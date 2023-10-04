number of members to be elected to the Board )3( ةرادلإا سلجم ةيوضعل مهباختنا بولطلما

of Directors will be (3) three members. .ءاضعأ ثلاث

2. Nomination for membership of the Board of ع ع ملاع ع ع عهظ -ع2

Directors shall be open for a period of (10) ع قضلع فلعب عخ عللاع لا يع)10ع(ع لمع ح لا

days from the date of announcement in

accordance with the requirements of Article ع ع ملاع ع بقعللاع)9ع(ع لم ع ف لم

(9) of the SCA Chairman of Authority's ععه ع ح عبأشبعع2020ع ن ع) . ع 3(ع ق ع ئ

Board of Directors' Decision No. (3/R.M) of

2020 concerning Approval of Joint Stock . لا ع حت لم ع كبش ع ح ح

Companies Governance Guide.

3. Those who nominate themselves for the ع ع ملاع ع نع بيعلح ضعو شي -ع3

membership of the Board must satisfy the عب ن ق ع بلم ع اع عولبش ع ع فن عبأ

conditions stipulated in the provisions of the

Federal decree Law No. (32) of 2021 عع كبش عبأشبع2021ع ن عع32ع ق ع ح

Concerning Commercial Companies and the ع ق ع ئ ع ع ملاع ع بقع م

SCA Chairman of Authority's Board of

Directors' Decision No. (3/R.M) of 2020 عع ح حعه ع ح عبأشبع2020عع ن ع) . 3(

concerning Approval of Joint Stock

عع س لأ ع ظن لع لا ع حت لم ع كبش

Companies Governance Guide, as well as the

Articles of Association of the Company. . بش

4. The nomination application shall enclose the عع ا ع هي ع شلم ع نت لم ع ع ف ع ضبي عبأ -ع4

documents referred to in Article (10) of the ع ئ ع ع ملاعع عع بقعللاعع)10(عع ق عع لم

SCA Chairman of Authority's Board of

Directors' Decision No. (3/R.M) of 2020. ع.2020ع ن ع) . 3(ع ق

5. The candidate may not, after closing the عل ع ز ن ع ع ع ع بع بح عز ميعلا -ع5

nomination, relinquish his nomination to ع.ب آع ش ع ح ب

another person.

6. The Company will publish the list of names ع هت ن ل عب ح بلم ع ح أ عبشن ع بش ع ق -ع6

and nomination data of the candidates on the ععبقلم ع لم ع ن ع ح ع اع ع ل

bulletin board at the Company's Head Office

and on the Company's Website عع ك شب ع بش ععق لا ع ل ل ع بش ع ب

(www.eshraquae.com) on 16 October 2023. عع16عع)www.eshraquae.com(ع ل ع لا لم

ع.2023عب أ

7. The Securities and Commodities Authority عق ل عع ل ع لم عق للأ ع ئ ت ع ض لا ع -ع7

shall be provided with a list of the candidates' ع. ع ع ع بعب ح بلم ع ح أع ح ق