Eshraq Investments PJSC (the "Company")

)"ةكرشلا"( ع.م.شرامثتسلال قارشإ ةكرش

Announcement on the Opening of

حيشرتلا باب حتف نع نلاعلإا

Nomination

for

ةرادلإا سلجم ةيوضعل

Membership of the Board of Directors

The Company's Board of Directors are pleased to

ع

رررررررررررررررررررر

ع

رررررررررررررررررررر

ع

بررررررررررررررررررررش

ع

ع

رررررررررررررررررررر ملاعإبررررررررررررررررررررشتي

inform the shareholders of the opening of

ع

ررررررررر

ملاع

ررررررررر

ع

ررررررررر

ع

ررررررررر ع

رررررررررضعلررررررررر

عب

حت

ررررررررر

لم

nomination for the Board of Directors

membership during the period from Wednesday

عع

رررررررررر

ب لا ع

رررررررررريعلررررررررررلاع

رررررررررر

ع

رررررررررر

ع

رررررررررر فلع

بررررررررررش

ع

dated 4 October 2023 to Friday, dated 13 October

13

رررررررض

لم

ع

ةةةةةةةعمجلاع

ررررررريع

رررررررل

ع2023عب

ررررررر

أع4ع

رررررررض

لم

2023, Any person/shareholder who meets the

conditions of nomination for the Board

ع

رررررررررر

ضع بض

رررررررررر

ع

ت

رررررررررر

لاع

رررررررررر

عهررررررررررك لع،2023عب

رررررررررر

أ

membership may nominate himself for the

ع

ررررررررررررر

بيعبأع

ع

ررررررررررررر

ملاع

ررررررررررررر

ع

ررررررررررررر

عولبررررررررررررر

membership by an application to be submitted to

the Management of the Company at its Head

ع

رررررررل

ع

ررررررر ع

رررررررق

يع

ررررررر

ع

ررررررر

ح ع

ررررررر

ي

ع

ررررررر

ع

ررررررر

ن

Office located in Emirate of Abu Dhabi and by

ع

ررررررر

ع

رررررررلا

ع

ررررررراعل

رررررررك

ع

ررررررر

ب

ع

رررررررتبقلاع

ررررررراع

برررررررش

ع

sending the application to the Email address:

M_AlBazaieh@eshraquae.com,The application

ع:

رررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررنل

ك

ع

ررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررري

ع

رررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررل

لع ررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررربظ

shall enclose an introductory profile of the

applicant and the capacity of membership for

عبأع

ررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررررل

لع،M_AlBazaieh@eshraquae.com

which he wishes to nominate himself (Executive

ع

ررررررررررررر

لع

رررررررررررررلا

قلاعلررررررررررررر

ع

ررررررررررررر

ب

ع

ررررررررررررر

نع

ررررررررررررر

ف

ع

رررررررررررررضبي

Director/ Non-Executive Director/ Independent

Director).

ع

رررررررر

أع

ررررررررل

ع رررررررر

نع

رررررررر

ب

ع

رررررررراع

رررررررر

بيع ررررررررف

ع

رررررررر

ع

ررررررررررررررر

ع-ع

ررررررررررررررر

ن

ع

ررررررررررررررر

ع ررررررررررررررر

ع-ع

ررررررررررررررر

ن

ع ررررررررررررررر

(

.)هق

لا

General Conditions:

:ةماع طورش

1.

The number of members to be elected to the

ملاع

ع

هب خ

ن ع

فلم ع

لأ ع

-ع1

Board of Directors is:

رارق بجومب ةيمومعلا ةيعمجلا ةقفاوم لاح

If the General Assembly approves, by way

of a Special Resolution the amendment of

ماظنلا نم )أ( 19 ةدالما ليدعت ىلع صاخ

Article 19 (A) of the Company's articles of

سلجم ءاضعأ ددع نوكي نأو ةكرشلل ي ساسلأا

association and the number of members of

ب

)سمخ(

5

the board of directors becomes (five) 5

ع

لأ ع

ععع

كيعع،ءاضعأ

ةرادلإا

members, the number of members to be

)دحاو( 1ع

عع

ملاع

ع

هب خ

ن ع

فلم

elected to the Board of Directors will be 1

ع.وضع

(one) member.

If the General Assembly does not approve

بجومب ةيمومعلا ةيعمجلا ةقفاوم مدع لاح

by way of a Special Resolution the

ماظنلا نم )أ( 19 ةدالما ليدعت ىلع صاخ رارق

amendment of Article 19 (A) of the

سلجم ءاضعأ ددع نوكي نأو ةكرشلل ي ساسلأا

Company's articles of association and the

number of members of the board

of

ءاضعلأا ددع

ن

)سمخ(

5 ةرادلإا

directors becomes (five) 5 members,

the

وكيعع،ءاضعأ

number of members to be elected to the Board

)3( ةرادلإا

سلجم ةيوضعل

مهباختنا

بولطلما

of Directors will be (3) three members.

.ءاضعأ ثلاث

2. Nomination for membership of the Board of

ع

ع

ملاع

ع

ع

عهظ

-ع2

Directors shall be open for a period of (10)

ع قضلع

فلعب

عخ

عللاع لا يع)10ع(ع

لمع ح

لا

days from the date of announcement in

accordance with the requirements of Article

ع

ع

ملاع

ع

بقعللاع)9ع(ع

لم ع

ف لم

(9) of the SCA Chairman of Authority's

ععه

ع

ح

عبأشبعع2020ع ن

ع)

. ع 3(ع

ق ع

ئ

Board of Directors' Decision No. (3/R.M) of

2020

concerning Approval of Joint Stock

. لا

ع

حت

لم ع

كبش

ع

ح

ح

Companies Governance Guide.

3. Those who nominate themselves for the

ع

ع

ملاع

ع

نع

بيعلح ضعو

شي

-ع3

membership of the Board must satisfy the

عب ن ق ع

بلم ع

اع

عولبش

ع

ع

فن عبأ

conditions stipulated in the provisions of the

Federal decree Law No. (32) of 2021

عع

كبش

عبأشبع2021ع

ن

عع32ع

ق ع

ح

Concerning Commercial Companies and the

ع

ق ع

ئ

ع

ع

ملاع

ع

بقع

م

SCA Chairman of Authority's Board of

Directors'

Decision

No. (3/R.M)

of 2020

عع

ح

حعه

ع

ح

عبأشبع2020عع

ن

ع) .

3(

concerning Approval of Joint Stock

عع

س

لأ ع

ظن

لع

لا

ع

حت

لم ع

كبش

Companies Governance Guide, as well as the

Articles of Association of the Company.

.

بش

4. The nomination application shall enclose the

عع

ا ع هي

ع

شلم ع

نت

لم

ع

ع

ف

ع

ضبي عبأ

-ع4

documents referred to in Article (10) of the

ع

ئ

ع

ع

ملاعع

عع بقعللاعع)10(عع

ق عع

لم

SCA Chairman of Authority's Board of

Directors' Decision No. (3/R.M) of 2020.

ع.2020ع

ن

ع) .

3(ع

ق

5. The candidate may not, after closing the

عل ع

ز ن

ع

ع

ع

ع

بع

بح

عز ميعلا

-ع5

nomination, relinquish his nomination to

ع.ب

آع

ش ع

ح

ب

another person.

6. The Company will publish the list of names

ع

هت ن

ل عب ح

بلم ع

ح

أ عبشن

ع

بش

ع

ق

-ع6

and nomination data of the candidates on the

ععبقلم

ع

لم ع

ن

ع

ح

ع اع

ع

ل

bulletin board at the Company's Head Office

and

on

the

Company's

Website

عع

ك شب

ع

بش

ععق

لا ع ل ل ع

بش

ع

ب

(www.eshraquae.com) on 16 October 2023.

عع16عع)www.eshraquae.com

ل

ع

لا

لم

ع.2023عب

أ

7. The Securities and Commodities Authority

عق

ل عع

ل ع

لم

عق للأ

ع

ئ ت ع

ض

لا ع

-ع7

shall be provided with a list of the candidates'

ع.

ع

ع

ع

بعب ح

بلم ع

ح

أع

ح

ق

names after closing the nomination.

Eshraq Investments PJSC

ع م ش رامثتسلال قارشإ

ةعيازبلا دمحم Mohammad Al Bazaieh ةرادلإا سلجم رس نيمأ

Corporate/Board Secretary

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Eshraq Properties Co. PJSC published this content on 04 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2023 06:45:15 UTC.