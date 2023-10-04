Eshraq Investments PJSC (the "Company")
)"ةكرشلا"( ع.م.شرامثتسلال قارشإ ةكرش
Announcement on the Opening of
حيشرتلا باب حتف نع نلاعلإا
Nomination
for
ةرادلإا سلجم ةيوضعل
Membership of the Board of Directors
The Company's Board of Directors are pleased to
لا
General Conditions:
:ةماع طورش
1.
The number of members to be elected to the
:ع
ملاع
ع
هب خ
ن ع
فلم ع
لأ ع
-ع1
Board of Directors is:
رارق بجومب ةيمومعلا ةيعمجلا ةقفاوم لاح
•
•
If the General Assembly approves, by way
of a Special Resolution the amendment of
ماظنلا نم )أ( 19 ةدالما ليدعت ىلع صاخ
Article 19 (A) of the Company's articles of
سلجم ءاضعأ ددع نوكي نأو ةكرشلل ي ساسلأا
association and the number of members of
ب
)سمخ(
5
the board of directors becomes (five) 5
ع
لأ ع
ععع
كيعع،ءاضعأ
ةرادلإا
members, the number of members to be
)دحاو( 1ع
عع
ملاع
ع
هب خ
ن ع
فلم
elected to the Board of Directors will be 1
ع.وضع
(one) member.
•
If the General Assembly does not approve
بجومب ةيمومعلا ةيعمجلا ةقفاوم مدع لاح
•
by way of a Special Resolution the
ماظنلا نم )أ( 19 ةدالما ليدعت ىلع صاخ رارق
amendment of Article 19 (A) of the
سلجم ءاضعأ ددع نوكي نأو ةكرشلل ي ساسلأا
Company's articles of association and the
number of members of the board
of
ءاضعلأا ددع
ن
)سمخ(
5 ةرادلإا
directors becomes (five) 5 members,
the
وكيعع،ءاضعأ
number of members to be elected to the Board
)3( ةرادلإا
سلجم ةيوضعل
مهباختنا
بولطلما
of Directors will be (3) three members.
.ءاضعأ ثلاث
2. Nomination for membership of the Board of
ع
ع
ملاع
ع
ع
عهظ
-ع2
Directors shall be open for a period of (10)
ع قضلع
فلعب
عخ
عللاع لا يع)10ع(ع
لمع ح
لا
days from the date of announcement in
accordance with the requirements of Article
ع
ع
ملاع
ع
بقعللاع)9ع(ع
لم ع
ف لم
(9) of the SCA Chairman of Authority's
ععه
ع
ح
عبأشبعع2020ع ن
ع)
. ع 3(ع
ق ع
ئ
Board of Directors' Decision No. (3/R.M) of
2020
concerning Approval of Joint Stock
. لا
ع
حت
لم ع
كبش
ع
ح
ح
Companies Governance Guide.
3. Those who nominate themselves for the
ع
ع
ملاع
ع
نع
بيعلح ضعو
شي
-ع3
membership of the Board must satisfy the
عب ن ق ع
بلم ع
اع
عولبش
ع
ع
فن عبأ
conditions stipulated in the provisions of the
Federal decree Law No. (32) of 2021
عع
كبش
عبأشبع2021ع
ن
عع32ع
ق ع
ح
Concerning Commercial Companies and the
ع
ق ع
ئ
ع
ع
ملاع
ع
بقع
م
SCA Chairman of Authority's Board of
Directors'
Decision
No. (3/R.M)
of 2020
عع
ح
حعه
ع
ح
عبأشبع2020عع
ن
ع) .
3(
concerning Approval of Joint Stock
عع
س
لأ ع
ظن
لع
لا
ع
حت
لم ع
كبش
Companies Governance Guide, as well as the
Articles of Association of the Company.
.
بش
4. The nomination application shall enclose the
عع
ا ع هي
ع
شلم ع
نت
لم
ع
ع
ف
ع
ضبي عبأ
-ع4
documents referred to in Article (10) of the
ع
ئ
ع
ع
ملاعع
عع بقعللاعع)10(عع
ق عع
لم
SCA Chairman of Authority's Board of
Directors' Decision No. (3/R.M) of 2020.
ع.2020ع
ن
ع) .
3(ع
ق
5. The candidate may not, after closing the
عل ع
ز ن
ع
ع
ع
ع
بع
بح
عز ميعلا
-ع5
nomination, relinquish his nomination to
ع.ب
آع
ش ع
ح
ب
another person.
6. The Company will publish the list of names
ع
هت ن
ل عب ح
بلم ع
ح
أ عبشن
ع
بش
ع
ق
-ع6
and nomination data of the candidates on the
ععبقلم
ع
لم ع
ن
ع
ح
ع اع
ع
ل
bulletin board at the Company's Head Office
and
on
the
Company's
Website
عع
ك شب
ع
بش
ععق
لا ع ل ل ع
بش
ع
ب
(www.eshraquae.com) on 16 October 2023.
عع16عع)www.eshraquae.com(ع
ل
ع
لا
لم
ع.2023عب
أ
7. The Securities and Commodities Authority
عق
ل عع
ل ع
لم
عق للأ
ع
ئ ت ع
ض
لا ع
-ع7
shall be provided with a list of the candidates'
ع.
ع
ع
ع
بعب ح
بلم ع
ح
أع
ح
ق
names after closing the nomination.
Eshraq Investments PJSC
ع م ش رامثتسلال قارشإ
ةعيازبلا دمحم Mohammad Al Bazaieh ةرادلإا سلجم رس نيمأ
Corporate/Board Secretary
