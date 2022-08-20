Eshraq Investments : Announcement concerning the appointment of HE Matar Alameri as new Member of the Board of Directors of the Company in replacement of Mr. Omar Zeyad Galadari who resigned on 15/08/2022
حاصفإ
Appointment of a new Board Member
ديدج ةرادإ سلجم وضع نييعت
Date: 19/08/2022
2022/08/19 :خيراتلا
Eshraq Investments PJSC
Name of the appointed member:
H.E. Matar Hamdan Sultan Hamad Al Ameri
Description of the appointed member:Non-Executive-Independent
Date of the Board of Directors' meeting that issued the appointment decision:
19/08/2022
Membership Starting Date:19/08/2022
Membership Ending Date:
On the date of the General Assembly that will meet to elect a new Board of Directors for the Company at the occasion of the discussion of the financial results for the year 2023. The appointment will be confirmed at the occasion of the next General Assembly.
A brief summary of the appointed member:
H.E. Matar Hamdan Sultan Hamad Al Ameri is a UAE national, with extensive experience in top executive positions in Public & Private Enterprises, along with over 30 years of experience in the Oil and Gas sectors and Finance & Investments functions.
H.E. Al Ameri currently serves as Managing Director of Jenaan, a major agricultural production and operation company, and Managing Director of Magenta Enterprise Investment, a French food retail enterprise. He previously served (until his retirement in 2019) as Director, Finance & Investment Directorate of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) which comprises ADNOC HQ and various Group Company Subsidiaries.
H.E. Al Ameri serves as Chairman of the National Bank of Sudan and served as representative of the United Arab Emirates in the liquidation of the Bank of Credit & Commerce International (BCCI) between 1998 and 2013.
H.E. Al Ameri serves as Vice-Chairman of Dar Al Takaful PJSC. He served as Board member in National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD), Aafak Islamic Finance, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC), National Drilling Company and ADNATCO/NGSCO and served as Chairman of Borouge.
