Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
  5. Eshraq Investments
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESHRAQ   AEE000901018

ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS

(ESHRAQ)
  Report
End-of-day quote Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange  -  2022-08-18
0.5980 AED   -1.81%
08:06aESHRAQ INVESTMENTS : Announcement concerning the appointment of HE Matar Alameri as new Member of the Board of Directors of the Company in replacement of Mr. Omar Zeyad Galadari who resigned on 15/08/2022
PU
08:06aESHRAQ INVESTMENTS : Results of the Board of Directors by Circulation no. 5 of year 2022 dated 19/08/2022
PU
08/16Eshraq Investments PJSC Announces Executive Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eshraq Investments : Announcement concerning the appointment of HE Matar Alameri as new Member of the Board of Directors of the Company in replacement of Mr. Omar Zeyad Galadari who resigned on 15/08/2022

08/20/2022 | 08:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DISCLOSURE

حاصفإ

Appointment of a new Board Member

ديدج ةرادإ سلجم وضع نييعت

Date: 19/08/2022

2022/08/19 :خيراتلا

Eshraq Investments PJSC

  • Name of the appointed member:

H.E. Matar Hamdan Sultan Hamad Al Ameri

  • Description of the appointed member: Non-Executive -Independent
  • Date of the Board of Directors' meeting that issued the appointment decision:

19/08/2022

  • Membership Starting Date: 19/08/2022
  • Membership Ending Date:
    On the date of the General Assembly that will meet to elect a new Board of Directors for the Company at the occasion of the discussion of the financial results for the year 2023. The appointment will be confirmed at the occasion of the next General Assembly.

.ع.م.ش رامثتسلال قارشإ :نيعملا وضعلا مسا -

يرماعلا دمح ناطلس نادمح رطم /ةداعس

:نيعملا وضعلا ةفص -

لقتسم / يذيفنت ريغ

:نييعتلا رارق هنع ردص يذلا ةرادلإا سلجم عامتجا خيرات -

2022/08/19

:ةيوضعلا ةيادب خيرات -

2022/08/19

:ةيوضعلا ةياهن خيرات -

سلجم باختنلا دقعنتس يتلا ةيمومعلا ةيعمجلا عامتجا خيرات ،2023 ماعل ةيلاملا جئاتنلا ةشقانم ةبسانمب ةكرشلل ديدج ةرادإ ةيمومعلا ةيعمجلا عامتجا للاخ نييعتلا قيدصت متي نأ ىلع

.ةلبقملا

Page 1 of 3

Eshraq/149/Disclosure/EN-AR/ Appointment of MAA as a new Board Member/190822

  • A brief summary of the appointed member:

H.E. Matar Hamdan Sultan Hamad Al Ameri is a UAE national, with extensive experience in top executive positions in Public & Private Enterprises, along with over 30 years of experience in the Oil and Gas sectors and Finance & Investments functions.

H.E. Al Ameri currently serves as Managing Director of Jenaan, a major agricultural production and operation company, and Managing Director of Magenta Enterprise Investment, a French food retail enterprise. He previously served (until his retirement in 2019) as Director, Finance & Investment Directorate of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) which comprises ADNOC HQ and various Group Company Subsidiaries.

:نيعملا وضعلا نع ةرصتخم ةذبن -

ةيسنجلا يتارامإ يرماعلا دمح ناطلس نادمح رطم /ةداعس تاسسؤملا يف ايلعلا ةيذيفنتلا بصانملا يف ةعساو ةربخب عتمتي ةربخلا نم اماعً 30 نع ديزي ام بناج ىلإ ،ةصاخلاو ةماعلا

.تارامثتسلااو ةيلاملا تارادلإاو زاغلاو طفنلا تاعاطق يف

ةكرشل بدتنملا وضعلا بصنم يرماعلا /ةداعس ًايلاح لغشي امك ،يعارزلا ليغشتلاو جاتنلإا تاكرش ىربك نم يهو ،نانج يهو ،تنمسفنا زياربرتنا اتنيجام ةكرش ماع ريدمك لغشيو ةياغل( ًاقباس لَ غَ شَ .ةيسنرفلا ةيئاذغلا داوملا ةئزجتلاب عيبل ةكرش يف رامثتسلااو ةيلاملا ةرئاد سيئرك )2019 ةنس يف هدعاقت رقملا مضت يتلا )كوندأ( ةينطولا يبظ وبأ لورتب ةكرش

.ةعومجملل ةعباتلا تاكرشلا نم ديدعلاو كوندلأ يسيئرلا

H.E. Al Ameri serves as Chairman of the National Bank of Sudan and served as representative of the United Arab Emirates in the liquidation of the Bank of Credit & Commerce International (BCCI) between 1998 and 2013.

امك ينادوسلا يلهلأا كنبلا ةرادإ سلجم سيئر بصنم لغشي دامتعلاا كنب ةيفصت يف ةدحتملا ةيبرعلا تاراملإا ةلود لثمو

.2013 ةنسو 1998 ةنس نيب يلودلا ةراجتلاو

H.E. Al Ameri serves as Vice-Chairman of Dar Al Takaful PJSC. He served as Board member in National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD), Aafak Islamic Finance, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC), National Drilling Company and ADNATCO/NGSCO and served as Chairman of Borouge.

لفاكتلا راد ةكرش ةرادإ سلجم سيئر بئان بصنم ًايلاح لغشي سلجم وضع بصنم يرماعلا /ةداعس لغشو امك ..ع.م.ش ليومتلل ةيملاسلإا قافآ ةكرشو ينطولا يبظ وبأ كنب يف ةرادإ رفحلا ةكرشو )كيندأ( ضراعملل ينطولا يبظ وبأ ةكرشو سيئر بصنم لغش امك ،وكسجنإ /وكتاندأ ةكرشو ةينطولا

.جورب ةكرش ةرادإ سلجم

Page 2 of 3

Eshraq/149/Disclosure/EN-AR/ Appointment of MAA as a new Board Member/190822

H.E. Al Ameri holds a BA Degree; Accounting / Info System from the UAE University and a certificate of Audit Practice with M/s. Arthur Andersen in the USA, the UK and the UAE.

Best regards,

Ziad Touma

Group General Counsel and Compliance Officer

ماظن يف سويرولاكبلا ةجرد ىلع لصاح يرماعلا /ةداعس ةيبرعلا تاراملإا ةعماج نم تامولعملا ماظنو/ةبساحملا رثرا ةكرش عم قيقدتلا ةسرامم ةداهش ىلإ ةفاضلإاب ةدحتملا ةدحتملا ةكلمملاو ةيكريملأا ةدحتملا تايلاولا يف نوسريدنأ

.ةدحتملا ةيبرعلا تاراملإا ةلودو

  • ريدقتلاو مارتحلاا قئاف لوبقب اولضفتو

اموت دايز

لاثتملاا طباضو ةعومجملل ماع راشتسم

Page 3 of 3

Eshraq/149/Disclosure/EN-AR/ Appointment of MAA as a new Board Member/190822

Disclaimer

Eshraq Properties Co. PJSC published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2022 12:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS
08:06aESHRAQ INVESTMENTS : Announcement concerning the appointment of HE Matar Alameri as new Me..
PU
08:06aESHRAQ INVESTMENTS : Results of the Board of Directors by Circulation no. 5 of year 2022 d..
PU
08/16Eshraq Investments PJSC Announces Executive Changes
CI
08/16Eshraq Investments PJSC Announces Resignation of Omar Zeyad Galadari from the Board of ..
CI
08/16ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS : Announcement- Resignation of Mr. Omar Zeyad Galadari from the Board o..
PU
08/16ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS : Agenda of the Board of Directors by Circulation no. 5 of year 2022, t..
PU
08/10ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS : Press Release concerning the completion of the acquisition of Goldilo..
PU
08/10ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS : Announcement concerning the execution of the Decrease of the Capital ..
PU
08/05ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS : Announcement- Concerning the suspension of the trading of Eshraq Shar..
PU
08/04ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS : Update no. 3 on the Acquisition of Goldilocks fund and the related de..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 26,2 M 7,14 M 7,14 M
Net income 2021 38,4 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
Net cash 2021 67,5 M 18,4 M 18,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 673 M 456 M 456 M
EV / Sales 2020 32,8x
EV / Sales 2021 28,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS
Duration : Period :
Eshraq Investments Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ajit Vijay Joshi Managing Director & Director
Jassim M. Rafie Al-Seddiqi Al-Ansaari Chairman
Ziad Nagi Touma Secretary, General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Saleh Hashim Sayed Al-Hashemi Vice Chairman
Jasim Hussein Ahmed Al-Ali Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS3.70%456
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.43%35 436
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.7.55%29 514
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-6.55%27 855
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.7.26%27 619
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED10.38%25 109