Eshraq Investments : Announcement concerning the appointment of HE Matar Alameri as new Member of the Board of Directors of the Company in replacement of Mr. Omar Zeyad Galadari who resigned on 15/08/2022

A brief summary of the appointed member:

H.E. Matar Hamdan Sultan Hamad Al Ameri is a UAE national, with extensive experience in top executive positions in Public & Private Enterprises, along with over 30 years of experience in the Oil and Gas sectors and Finance & Investments functions.

H.E. Al Ameri currently serves as Managing Director of Jenaan, a major agricultural production and operation company, and Managing Director of Magenta Enterprise Investment, a French food retail enterprise. He previously served (until his retirement in 2019) as Director, Finance & Investment Directorate of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) which comprises ADNOC HQ and various Group Company Subsidiaries.