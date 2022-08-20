Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
  5. Eshraq Investments
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESHRAQ   AEE000901018

ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS

(ESHRAQ)
  Report
End-of-day quote Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange  -  2022-08-18
0.5980 AED   -1.81%
08:06aESHRAQ INVESTMENTS : Announcement concerning the appointment of HE Matar Alameri as new Member of the Board of Directors of the Company in replacement of Mr. Omar Zeyad Galadari who resigned on 15/08/2022
PU
08:06aESHRAQ INVESTMENTS : Results of the Board of Directors by Circulation no. 5 of year 2022 dated 19/08/2022
PU
08/16Eshraq Investments PJSC Announces Executive Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eshraq Investments : Results of the Board of Directors by Circulation no. 5 of year 2022 dated 19/08/2022

08/20/2022 | 08:06am EDT
Date: 19/08/2022

DISCLOSURE

Results of Board of Directors'

Resolution by Circulation

No. (5) of year 2022

ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS PJSC

  • Date of the Resolution: Friday 19/08/2022
  • By Circulation
  • Number of signing Board members: 6/6 (one Member resigned on 15/08/2022)
  • Quorum Achieved: 100%
  • Resolutions passed:
    1- Took note and approved the resignation of Mr. Omar Zeyad Galadari from the Board of Directors for personal reasons;
    2- Appointed H.E. Matar Alameri as new Board member in replacement of Mr. Omar Zeyad Galadari who resigned on 15/08/2022;
    3- Appointed H.E. Matar Alameri as new member of the Audit Committee in replacement of Mr. Omar Zeyad Galadari.

Best regards,

Ziad Touma

General Counsel and Compliance Officer

2022/08/19 :خيراتلا

حاصفا

ةرادلإا سلجم رارق جئاتن

ريرمتلاب

2022 ةنسل )5( مقر

ع م ش رامثتسلال قارشإ ةكرش

2022/08/19 يف ةعمجلا :رارقلا خيرات

-

ريرمتلاب

-

ءاضعلأا دحأ( 6/6 :نيرضاحلا ةرادلإا سلجم ءاضعأ

-

)2022/08/15 خيراتب لاقتسا

%100 :روضحلا باصن

-

:ةذختملا تارارقلا

-

يرادلك دايز رمع /ديسلا ةلاقتسا ىلع قفاوو ملع ذخأ -1

؛ةيصخش بابسلأ ةرادلإا سلجم ةيوضع نم

سلجم يف ديدج وضعك يرماعلا رطم /ةداعس نيع -2

لاقتسا يذلا يرادلك دايز رمع /ديسلا نم لادب ةرادلإا

ً

؛2022/08/15 يف

ةنجل يف ديدج وضعك يرماعلا رطم /ةداعس نيع -3

.يرادلك دايز رمع /ديسلا نم لادب قيقدتلا

ً

،،، مارتحلاا قئاف لوبقب اولضفتو

اموت دايز

لاثتملاا طباضو ماع راشتسم

Eshraq/149/BoD/no. 5 of year 2022/by circulation/Disclosure/ADX/Results/Approving HE MAA in replacement of OZG as new BoD member/190822

Disclaimer

Eshraq Properties Co. PJSC published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2022 12:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 26,2 M 7,14 M 7,14 M
Net income 2021 38,4 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
Net cash 2021 67,5 M 18,4 M 18,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 673 M 456 M 456 M
EV / Sales 2020 32,8x
EV / Sales 2021 28,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS
Duration : Period :
Eshraq Investments Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ajit Vijay Joshi Managing Director & Director
Jassim M. Rafie Al-Seddiqi Al-Ansaari Chairman
Ziad Nagi Touma Secretary, General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Saleh Hashim Sayed Al-Hashemi Vice Chairman
Jasim Hussein Ahmed Al-Ali Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS3.70%456
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.43%35 436
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.7.55%29 514
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-6.55%27 855
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.7.26%27 619
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED10.38%25 109