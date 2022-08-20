Eshraq Investments : Results of the Board of Directors by Circulation no. 5 of year 2022 dated 19/08/2022
08/20/2022 | 08:06am EDT
Date: 19/08/2022
DISCLOSURE
Results of Board of Directors'
Resolution by Circulation
No. (5) of year 2022
ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS PJSC
Date of the Resolution: Friday 19/08/2022
By Circulation
Number of signing Board members: 6/6 (one Member resigned on 15/08/2022)
Quorum Achieved: 100%
Resolutions passed:
1- Took note and approved the resignation of Mr. Omar Zeyad Galadari from the Board of Directors for personal reasons;
2- Appointed H.E. Matar Alameri as new Board member in replacement of Mr. Omar Zeyad Galadari who resigned on 15/08/2022;
3- Appointed H.E. Matar Alameri as new member of the Audit Committee in replacement of Mr. Omar Zeyad Galadari.
Eshraq Properties Co. PJSC published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2022 12:05:03 UTC.