Eshraq Investments : Announcement- Concerning the suspension of the trading of Eshraq Shares to enable completion of the approved capital reduction and capital increase

Date: 04/08/2022

DISCLOSURE

Announcement

Procedures for the Reduction of the Capital

ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS PJSC

Eshraq Investments PJSC ("Eshraq") would like to announce that, following the resolutions of the General Assembly Meeting held on 28 April 2022 which included shareholders' approval on capital reduction (and the subsequent capital increase), it has received the approval of the Securities and Commodities Authority and their certificate of capital reduction (and the increase) issued on 02/08/2022, and that it will execute the capital reduction (and the subsequent increase) with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange as per the following procedures: