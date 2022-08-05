Log in
    ESHRAQ   AEE000901018

ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS PJSC

(ESHRAQ)
End-of-day quote Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange  -  2022-08-03
0.3340 AED   +0.30%
0.3340 AED   +0.30%
02:51aESHRAQ INVESTMENTS : Announcement- Concerning the suspension of the trading of Eshraq Shares to enable completion of the approved capital reduction and capital increase
08/04ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS : Update no. 3 on the Acquisition of Goldilocks fund and the related decrease and Increase of the Capital
08/01ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS : Minutes of Meeting of the General Assembly of the Company no. 2 of year 2022 held at 2h00 PM on Monday 01/08/2022;
Eshraq Investments : Announcement- Concerning the suspension of the trading of Eshraq Shares to enable completion of the approved capital reduction and capital increase

08/05/2022 | 02:51am EDT
Date: 04/08/2022

DISCLOSURE

Announcement

Procedures for the Reduction of the Capital

ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS PJSC

Eshraq Investments PJSC ("Eshraq") would like to announce that, following the resolutions of the General Assembly Meeting held on 28 April 2022 which included shareholders' approval on capital reduction (and the subsequent capital increase), it has received the approval of the Securities and Commodities Authority and their certificate of capital reduction (and the increase) issued on 02/08/2022, and that it will execute the capital reduction (and the subsequent increase) with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange as per the following procedures:

2022/08/04 :خيراتلا

حاصفا

نلاعإ

لاملا سأر ضيفخت تاءارجإ

ع م ش رامثتسلال قارشإ ةكرش

خيرات ةيمومعلا ةيعمجلا للاخ نيمهاسملا رارق ىلع ًافطع سأر ضيفخت ىلع ةقفاوملا نمضتملاو 2022/04/28 ش رامثتسلال قارشإ ةكرش نلعت ،)ةقحلالا ةدايزلاو( لاملا قارولأا ةئيه ةقفاوم ىلع تلصح دق اهنأب )"قارشإ"( ع م )ةقحلالا ةدايزلاو( لاملا سأر ضيفخت ةداهشو علسلاو ةيلاملا ذيفنت متيس هنأو ،2022/08/02 خيرات اهنع ةرداصلا قارولأل يبظ وبأ قوس ىدل )ةدايزلاو( لاملا سأر ضيفخت

:ةيلاتلا تاءارجلإل ًاقفو ةيلاملا

  • Last trading date: 04/08/2022
  • Dates of trading suspension to execute the reduction of capital: 05 to 08 August 2022
  • Execution date: 08/08/2022 (after trading hours)
  • First trading date after the reduction: 09/08/2022

Best regards,

Ziad Touma

General Counsel and Compliance Officer

2022/08/04 :لوادت موي رخآ خيرات

:لاملا سأر ضيفخت ذيفنتل لوادتلا فاقيإ خيرات

2022 سطسغأ 8 ىلإ 5 نم

دعب( 2022/08/08 :ضيفختلا ليعفت خيرات

)لوادتلا تاعاس

:ضيفختلا دعب لوادتلا ةداعإ خيرات

2022/08/09

،،، مارتحلاا قئاف لوبقب اولضفتو

اموت دايز

لاثتملاا طباضو ماع راشتسم

Disclaimer

Eshraq Properties Co. PJSC published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 06:50:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 26,2 M 7,14 M 7,14 M
Net income 2021 38,4 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
Net cash 2021 67,5 M 18,4 M 18,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 764 M 208 M 208 M
EV / Sales 2020 32,8x
EV / Sales 2021 28,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,3%
Managers and Directors
Ajit Vijay Joshi Managing Director & Director
Jassim M. Rafie Al-Seddiqi Al-Ansaari Chairman
Ziad Nagi Touma Secretary, General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Saleh Hashim Sayed Al-Hashemi Vice Chairman
Jasim Hussein Ahmed Al-Ali Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS PJSC-6.18%208
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-3.86%33 574
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.11.32%28 652
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-5.49%28 161
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-1.92%27 261
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED10.07%25 065