    ESHRAQ   AEE000901018

ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS PJSC

(ESHRAQ)
  Report
End-of-day quote Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange  -  2022-07-05
0.3330 AED   +0.30%
07/01ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS : Convocation of the General Assembly to be held at 2h00 PM on Monday 25/07/2022 and fixing its agenda
PU
06/20ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS : Update concerning the acquisition of Goldilocks Investment Co. Ltd
PU
05/13Eshraq Investments PJSC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Eshraq Investments : Announcements- Update no. 2 concerning the acquisition of Goldilocks Investment Company Ltd;

07/07/2022 | 03:04am EDT
Date: 06 July 2022

ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS PJSC

Update No. 2

concerning the Acquisition of Goldilocks Investment Co. Ltd ("Goldilocks") (the "Acquisition")

2022/07/06 :خيراتلا

ع م ش رامثتسلال قارشإ ةكرش

2 مقر ثيدحت

تنمتسفنا سكوليدلوج ةكرش ىلع ذاوحتسلاا ةقفص لوح

)"ذاوحتسلاا"( )"سكوليدلوج"( ةدودحملا

Dear Sir,

Following the update no. 1 of Eshraq Investments PJSC ("Eshraq") dated 22/06/2022, Eshraq would like to inform you that:

1- Eshraq has submitted on 04/07/2022 the final request to the Securities and Commodities Authority ("SCA") for the issuance of the Certificate of amendment of the Memorandum of Association in execution of the Acquisition. This Certificate will allow Eshraq to decrease the capital and subsequently increase it in accordance with SCA's initial approval and the approval by Eshraq shareholders dated 28/04/2022;

2- Eshraq confirms that its final shareholding in Goldilocks is expected to be 99.2%;

3- Following the Capital reduction, Eshraq's accumulated losses will be completely eliminated, and as a result, Eshraq will make the separate request to ADX to remove the yellow flag next to its name on the main market listing page on ADX;

،،، دعب و ةبيط ةيحت

قارشإ ةكرش دوت ،2022/06/22 خيرات 1 مقر ثيدحتلل ًاعبت :نع نلاعلإا )"قارشإ"( .ع.م.ش رامثتسلال

ىلإ يئاهنلا بلطلاب 2022/07/04 خيراتب قارشإ تمدقت -1 لاصحتسلاا لجأ نم )"ةئيهلا"( علسلاو ةيلاملا قارولأا ةئيه

.ذاوحتسلال ًاذيفنت يساسلأا ماظنلا ليدعت ةداهش ىلع نم هتدايزو لاملا سأر ضيفخت مامتإ ةداهشلا هذه حمستس قارشإ يمهاسم ةقفاومو ةيساسلأا ةئيهلا ةقفاومل ًاذيفنت اهدعب ؛2022/04/28 خيراتب ذاوحتسلاا ىلع

ةيئاهنلا اهتمهاسم ةبسن غلبت نأ عقوتملا نم هنأ قارشإ دكؤت -2 ؛%99.2 سكوليدلوج يف

قارشإ رئاسخ لماك ءافطإ متيس ،لاملا سأر ضيفخت دعب -3 ىلإ لصفنم بلطب قارشإ مدقتتس ،كلذل ةجيتنو ،ةمكارتملا بناجب ءارفصلا ةملاعلا ةلازلإ ةيلاملا قارولأل يبظ وبأ قوس

.قوسلا يف جاردلإل ةيسيئرلا ةحفصلا ىلع اهمسا

Page 1 of 2

Aurora/Disclosure/Announcement- Update n. 2 on acquisition of Goldilocks/050722

4- After the decrease and the increase of the capital of Eshraq the issued Capital is expected to be AED 2,803,655,454 (two billion eight hundred three million six hundred fifty-five thousand four hundred and fifty-four Dirhams) divided into 2,803,655,454 (two billion eight hundred three million six hundred fifty-five thousand four hundred and fifty-four) shares of one dirham each share.

سأر يواسي نأ عقوتملا نم ،هتدايزو لاملا سأر ضيفخت دعب -4ةئامنامثو نارايلم( 2,803,655,454 ردصملا قارشإ لام ةعبرأو ةئمعبرأو فلأ نوسمخو ةسمخو ةئمتسو نييلام ةثلاثو 2,803,655,454 ىلع عزوم ًايتارامإ ًامهرد )نوسمخو نوسمخو ةسمخو ةئمتسو نييلام ةثلاثو ةئامنامثو نارايلم( اهرادقم ةيمسا ةميقب ًامهس )نوسمخو ةعبرأو ةئمعبرأو فلأ

.مهسلل دحاو مهرد

In case of any further development concerning the Acquisition, we will update the market in due course.

Best regards,

Ziad Touma

General Counsel and Compliance Officer

موقنس ،ذاوحتسلاا ةقفص نأشب ىرخأ ةديدج تاروطت يأ لاح يف

.بسانملا تقولا يف قوسلا ثيدحتب

،،، مارتحلاا قئاف لوبقب اولضفتو

اموت دايز

لاثتملاا طباضو ماع راشتسم

Page 2 of 2

Aurora/Disclosure/Announcement- Update n. 2 on acquisition of Goldilocks/050722

Disclaimer

Eshraq Properties Co. PJSC published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 07:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
