Eshraq Investments : Announcements- Update no. 2 concerning the acquisition of Goldilocks Investment Company Ltd;

Following the update no. 1 of Eshraq Investments PJSC ("Eshraq") dated 22/06/2022, Eshraq would like to inform you that:

1- Eshraq has submitted on 04/07/2022 the final request to the Securities and Commodities Authority ("SCA") for the issuance of the Certificate of amendment of the Memorandum of Association in execution of the Acquisition. This Certificate will allow Eshraq to decrease the capital and subsequently increase it in accordance with SCA's initial approval and the approval by Eshraq shareholders dated 28/04/2022;

2- Eshraq confirms that its final shareholding in Goldilocks is expected to be 99.2%;

3- Following the Capital reduction, Eshraq's accumulated losses will be completely eliminated, and as a result, Eshraq will make the separate request to ADX to remove the yellow flag next to its name on the main market listing page on ADX;