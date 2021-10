Eshraq Investments : Convocation of the Board of Directors to meet on Thursday 28th October 2021, at 3h00PM and fixing its agenda.

Board of Directors' Meeting

No. (7) of year 2021

ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS PJSC

Date and Day of the Meeting : Thursday 28/10/2021

: Thursday 28/10/2021 Via audio and video Conference

Meeting Starting Time : 03h00 PM

: 03h00 PM Agenda :

1- Review and approve the condensed consolidated interim financial information for the nine-month period ended 30/09/2021 (unaudited)- Q3 of year 2021;

2- Discuss general business, administrative and organizational matters of the Company;

3- Miscellaneous matters.

Best regards,

Ziad Touma

General Counsel and Compliance Officer