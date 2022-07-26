Eshraq Investments : Financial Statements of the Company for the period ended on 30/06/2022- Q2-2022
ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS PJSC
Review report and condensed consolidated financial information for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022
ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS PJSC
Review report and condensed consolidated financial information for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022
Pages
Report on review of interim financial information
1
Condensed consolidated statement of financial position
2 - 3
Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss
4
Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income
5
Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity
6
Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows
7 - 8
Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements
9 - 34
REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS PJSC
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Eshraq Investments PJSC (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group") as at 30 June 2022 and the related condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss, comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period then ended and selected explanatory notes. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 Interim Financial Reporting. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.
Scope of review
We conducted our review in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements 2410 Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting.
Deloitte & Touche (M.E.)
Mohammad Khamees Al Tah
Registration No. 717
22 July 2022
Abu Dhabi
United Arab Emirates
ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS PJSC
2
Condensed consolidated statement of financial position
at 30 June 2022
30 June
31 December
2022
2021
AED'000
AED'000
Notes
(unaudited)
(audited)
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property and equipment
5
98,594
97,253
Investment properties
6
1,006,352
1,006,352
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive
income
8
88,737
73,469
Investment in an associate
14
8,667
8,285
Debt investment at amortised cost
9
19,190
18,274
Wakala investments
13
89,000
85,000
Other receivables
544
544
-----------
-----------
Total non-current assets
1,311,084
1,289,177
-----------
-----------
Current assets
Inventories
91
75
Trade and other receivables
11
14,067
18,700
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
10
263,317
268,472
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive
income
8
460
20,542
Debt investment at amortised cost
9
36,725
-
Due from a related party
22
12,214
19,816
Cash and bank balances
12
42,584
72,037
-----------
-----------
Total current assets
369,458
399,642
-----------
-----------
Total assets
1,680,542
1,688,819
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Share capital
15
2,325,000
2,325,000
Treasury shares
15
(15,609)
(15,609)
Statutory reserve
16
141,125
141,125
Accumulated losses
(1,030,765)
(1,039,304)
Investment revaluation reserve
17
(52,674)
(47,957)
-----------
-----------
Total equity
1,367,077
1,363,255
-----------
-----------
ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS PJSC
3
Condensed consolidated statement of financial position
at 30 June 2022 (continued)
30 June
31 December
2022
2021
AED'000
AED'000
Notes
(unaudited)
(audited)
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Provision for employees' end of service benefits
18
1,327
1,151
Bank borrowings
20
242,461
250,079
-----------
-----------
Total non-current liabilities
243,788
251,230
-----------
-----------
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
21
25,781
30,818
Bank borrowings
20
43,896
43,516
-----------
-----------
Total current liabilities
69,677
74,334
-----------
-----------
Total liabilities
313,465
325,564
-----------
-----------
Total equity and liabilities
1,680,542
1,688,819
To the best of our knowledge, the condensed consolidated financial statements present fairly in all material respects the consolidated financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Group as of, and for, the periods presented therein.
Chairman
Director
