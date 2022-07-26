Log in
    ESHRAQ   AEE000901018

ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS PJSC

(ESHRAQ)
End-of-day quote Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange  -  2022-07-24
0.3480 AED    0.00%
09:09aESHRAQ INVESTMENTS : Financial Statements of the Company for the period ended on 30/06/2022- Q2-2022
PU
07/25Eshraq Investments PJSC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/22ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS : Disclosure of the Results of the Board of Directors no. 4 of 2022 held on 22/07/2022
PU
Eshraq Investments : Financial Statements of the Company for the period ended on 30/06/2022- Q2-2022

07/26/2022 | 09:09am EDT
ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS PJSC

Review report and condensed consolidated financial information for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022

ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS PJSC

Review report and condensed consolidated financial information for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022

Pages

Report on review of interim financial information

1

Condensed consolidated statement of financial position

2 - 3

Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss

4

Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income

5

Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity

6

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

7 - 8

Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements

9 - 34

Deloitte & Touche (M.E.)

Level 11, Al Sila Tower

Abu Dhabi Global Market Square

Al Maryah Island

P.O. Box 990

Abu Dhabi

United Arab Emirates

Tel: +971 (0) 2 408 2424

Fax:+971 (0) 2 408 2525

www.deloitte.com

REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS PJSC

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Eshraq Investments PJSC (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group") as at 30 June 2022 and the related condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss, comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period then ended and selected explanatory notes. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 Interim Financial Reporting. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements 2410 Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting.

Deloitte & Touche (M.E.)

Mohammad Khamees Al Tah

Registration No. 717

22 July 2022

Abu Dhabi

United Arab Emirates

Akbar Ahmad (1141), Cynthia Corby (995), Georges Najem (809), Mohammad Jallad (1164), Mohammad Khamees Al Tah (717), Musa Ramahi (872), Mutasem M. Dajani (726), Obada Alkowatly (1056), Rama Padmanabha Acharya (701) and Samir Madbak (386) are registered practicing auditors with the UAE Ministry of Economy.

ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS PJSC

2

Condensed consolidated statement of financial position

at 30 June 2022

30 June

31 December

2022

2021

AED'000

AED'000

Notes

(unaudited)

(audited)

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property and equipment

5

98,594

97,253

Investment properties

6

1,006,352

1,006,352

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive

income

8

88,737

73,469

Investment in an associate

14

8,667

8,285

Debt investment at amortised cost

9

19,190

18,274

Wakala investments

13

89,000

85,000

Other receivables

544

544

-----------

-----------

Total non-current assets

1,311,084

1,289,177

-----------

-----------

Current assets

Inventories

91

75

Trade and other receivables

11

14,067

18,700

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

10

263,317

268,472

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive

income

8

460

20,542

Debt investment at amortised cost

9

36,725

-

Due from a related party

22

12,214

19,816

Cash and bank balances

12

42,584

72,037

-----------

-----------

Total current assets

369,458

399,642

-----------

-----------

Total assets

1,680,542

1,688,819

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Share capital

15

2,325,000

2,325,000

Treasury shares

15

(15,609)

(15,609)

Statutory reserve

16

141,125

141,125

Accumulated losses

(1,030,765)

(1,039,304)

Investment revaluation reserve

17

(52,674)

(47,957)

-----------

-----------

Total equity

1,367,077

1,363,255

-----------

-----------

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements.

ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS PJSC

3

Condensed consolidated statement of financial position

at 30 June 2022 (continued)

30 June

31 December

2022

2021

AED'000

AED'000

Notes

(unaudited)

(audited)

Liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Provision for employees' end of service benefits

18

1,327

1,151

Bank borrowings

20

242,461

250,079

-----------

-----------

Total non-current liabilities

243,788

251,230

-----------

-----------

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

21

25,781

30,818

Bank borrowings

20

43,896

43,516

-----------

-----------

Total current liabilities

69,677

74,334

-----------

-----------

Total liabilities

313,465

325,564

-----------

-----------

Total equity and liabilities

1,680,542

1,688,819

To the best of our knowledge, the condensed consolidated financial statements present fairly in all material respects the consolidated financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Group as of, and for, the periods presented therein.

Chairman

Director

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Eshraq Properties Co. PJSC published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 13:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
