Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
  5. Eshraq Investments PJSC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESHRAQ   AEE000901018

ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS PJSC

(ESHRAQ)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eshraq Investments : Preliminary Financial Results (Unaudited) for the Period Ended December 31,2021

02/10/2022 | 11:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Issuance & Disclosure Department

Preliminary Results (Unaudited) of Public Joint Shareholders Company

(Final Result Brief for the year ended 2021)

First - General Information:

Name of the company: ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS PJSC

Date of Establishment: 24/12/2006

Paid up capital: 2,325,000,000

Subscribed capital: 2,325,000,000

Authorized capital: 2,325,000,000

Chairman of the Board: Mr. Jassim Alseddiqi

Delegated Member: Mr. Ajit Joshi

Name of the external Auditor: DELOITTE & TOUCHE (M.E.)

Mailing Address: Office # 1024, 10th floor, C2 Building, Al Bateen, P.O. Box 108737, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Tel: +971 2 635 4854

Fax: +971 2 635 4864

E-mail: info@eshraquae.com

Page 1 of 3

Second - Preliminary Results (AED '000):

2021

2020

1.

Total Assets

1,688,795

1,585,705

2.

Shareholders' Equity

1,364,579

1,305,472

3.

Gross profit from commercial operations

13,391

7,049

4.

Net finance income

7,862

8,322

5.

Net gain/(loss) from investments

46,000

(1,065)

6.

Total operating income

67,253

14,306

7.

Net loss on fair value of properties

(9,110)

(79,155)

8.

Net profit/(loss) for the period

39,754

(80,032)

9.

Total comprehensive income/(loss)

58,871

(101,286)

10.

Earnings/(loss) per share (AED)

0.0174/Share

(0.0350)/Share

11.

Book value per share (AED)

0.5963/Share

0.5704/Share

Page 2 of 3

Summary of Company's performance:

  1. Eshraq achieved a total revenue from commercial operations of AED 26.22 million as against AED 18.08 million in 2020, an increase of 45% over the same period last year. The increase is mainly due to increase in overall realizations in Company's hospitality and leasing assets in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. By the year end, Eshraq's Leasing and hospitality businesses have returned above the pre-pandemic levels, with Burj Daman Apartments - DIFC, Marina Rise and Nuran Marina Serviced Residences achieving occupancy rates of 100%, 84% and 89% respectively.
  2. The Company's first development project, Marina Rise, is already 84% leased within 4 months after handover and contributing to the Company's sharia recurring revenues.
  3. Eshraq recorded a net income from investments of AED 46.00 million compared to loss of AED 1.07 million last year. Mainly due to increase in the market value of investments plus earned dividend from those investments.
  4. Eshraq achieved total operating income of AED 67.25 million for 2021 versus a total operating income of AED 14.31 million for 2020. The increase in operating income was on account of the increase in operational revenue and mark-to-market gain in the investment portfolio.
  5. Eshraq reported a net profit of AED 39.75 million in 2021 as compared to a loss of AED 80.03 million for 2020. Eshraq reported increase in net profit for 2021 mainly due to net decrease in fair value of investment properties in 2021 amounted to AED 9.11 million as compared to AED 79.16 million of net fair value decrease in 2020.
  6. Company's book value per share stood at AED 0.5963 at the end of 2021 versus AED 0.5704 at the end of 2020.

Chairman Signature: …………………………………

Company Stamp: ……………………

Page 3 of 3

Disclaimer

Eshraq Properties Co. PJSC published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 16:52:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS PJSC
11:53aESHRAQ INVESTMENTS : Preliminary Financial Results (Unaudited) for the Period Ended Decemb..
PU
01/04ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS : Clarification on Cross Trade- Transfer of Integrated Capital PrJSC to..
PU
01/03ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS : Sustainability Report for the Financial Year 2020
PU
2021Announcements- October 2021- Regarding cash dividends not collected by the shareholders..
PU
2021Press Release on the Financial Results for the Period Ended September 30,2021
PU
2021Financial Results of the Company of the period ended on 30/09/2021- Q3-2021;
PU
2021Results of the Board of Directors' meeting held at 3h00 PM on Thursday 28 October 2021;
PU
2021Eshraq Investments PJSC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
2021ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS : Convocation of the Board of Directors to meet on Thursday 28th Octobe..
PU
2021ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS : General Press Release- Completion of Marina Rise Tower on Reem Island..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18,1 M 4,92 M 4,92 M
Net income 2020 -80,0 M -21,8 M -21,8 M
Net cash 2020 134 M 36,6 M 36,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -9,09x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 780 M 212 M 212 M
EV / Sales 2019 24,8x
EV / Sales 2020 32,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,3%
Chart ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS PJSC
Duration : Period :
Eshraq Investments PJSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS PJSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ajit Vijay Joshi Director & Managing Director
Jassim Mohamed Rafie Al-Ansaari Chairman
Ziad Nagi Touma Secretary, General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Saleh Hashim Sayed Al-Hashemi Independent Director
Jasim Hussein Ahmed Al-Ali Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS PJSC-4.21%213
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED3.81%36 522
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED25.20%35 823
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED17.53%35 281
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.27.03%32 940
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-0.26%29 330