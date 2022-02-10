Eshraq Investments : Preliminary Financial Results (Unaudited) for the Period Ended December 31,2021

Summary of Company's performance:

Eshraq achieved a total revenue from commercial operations of AED 26.22 million as against AED 18.08 million in 2020, an increase of 45% over the same period last year. The increase is mainly due to increase in overall realizations in Company's hospitality and leasing assets in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. By the year end, Eshraq's Leasing and hospitality businesses have returned above the pre-pandemic levels, with Burj Daman Apartments - DIFC, Marina Rise and Nuran Marina Serviced Residences achieving occupancy rates of 100%, 84% and 89% respectively.

The Company's first development project, Marina Rise, is already 84% leased within 4 months after handover and contributing to the Company's sharia recurring revenues.

Eshraq recorded a net income from investments of AED 46.00 million compared to loss of AED 1.07 million last year. Mainly due to increase in the market value of investments plus earned dividend from those investments.

Eshraq achieved total operating income of AED 67.25 million for 2021 versus a total operating income of AED 14.31 million for 2020. The increase in operating income was on account of the increase in operational revenue and mark-to-market gain in the investment portfolio.

Eshraq reported a net profit of AED 39.75 million in 2021 as compared to a loss of AED 80.03 million for 2020. Eshraq reported increase in net profit for 2021 mainly due to net decrease in fair value of investment properties in 2021 amounted to AED 9.11 million as compared to AED 79.16 million of net fair value decrease in 2020.