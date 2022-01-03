Eshraq Investments : Sustainability Report for the Financial Year 2020

Environmental Stewardship Our People Our Governance Stakeholder Consultation & Materiality Analysis

The name 'Eshraq' means 'sunrise' in Arabic. The name represents our mission to implement strategy and innovation for sustainable community development.

Today, we remain strategically aligned with the UAE's vision of economic, social and environmental success, and Eshraq expands its wings in the field of real estate, technology, investment, hospitality, tourism, education and entertainment sector. Conserving our resources is a responsibility we have towards current and future generations and we will strive to positively contribute through sustainable practices to achieve our purpose of working towards people, planet and profit.

The long-term vision of sustainability aims primarily at achieving higher grounds of resilience and awareness as we continue to maintain our quality, innovation and dynamism in all our projects and the investments.

Eshraq's aim is to amplify the importance of prioritizing sustainability and to fuel our commitment to protect the environment, social and global discourse. Our values, principles, standards, and norms of behavior are rooted in bringing the best and sustainable strategies for our stakeholders.

"We are pleased with the progress at both fronts - increase in the profitability and investments through diversification strategy, and planning on our ESG impacts."

We remain committed to create value for our shareholders by higher operational efficiencies and strong balance sheets.

Eshraq's board and management are taking advantage of this paradigm shift in the world to contribute towards a more sustainable future and take pride in the adaptability the company has shown during the pandemic.

Finally, I want to extend my appreciation and gratitude to the visionary leaders of the UAE for their exceptional guidance and leadership throughout 2020 and beyond. I would also like to thank every member of the Eshraq family, our partners, our communities, and our shareholders for their support and dedication during these challenging times.