  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
  5. Eshraq Investments PJSC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESHRAQ   AEE000901018

ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS PJSC

(ESHRAQ)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Eshraq Investments : Sustainability Report for the Financial Year 2020

01/03/2022 | 06:09am EST
SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2020

CEO's Statement

About the Report

Eshraq at a Glance

Environmental Stewardship Our People Our Governance Stakeholder Consultation & Materiality Analysis

TABLE OF

CONTENT

Chairman's Statement

04

About the Report

05

Eshraq at a Glance

08

Environmental Stewardship

16

Our People

21

Our Governance

26

Stakeholder Consultation &

29

Materialy Analysis

Annexure

34

CEO's Statement

About the Report

Eshraq at a Glance

Chairman's Statement

Jassim AlSeddiqi

CHAIRMAN

Environmental Stewardship Our People Our Governance Stakeholder Consultation & Materiality Analysis

The name 'Eshraq' means 'sunrise' in Arabic. The name represents our mission to implement strategy and innovation for sustainable community development.

Today, we remain strategically aligned with the UAE's vision of economic, social and environmental success, and Eshraq expands its wings in the field of real estate, technology, investment, hospitality, tourism, education and entertainment sector. Conserving our resources is a responsibility we have towards current and future generations and we will strive to positively contribute through sustainable practices to achieve our purpose of working towards people, planet and profit.

The long-term vision of sustainability aims primarily at achieving higher grounds of resilience and awareness as we continue to maintain our quality, innovation and dynamism in all our projects and the investments.

Eshraq's aim is to amplify the importance of prioritizing sustainability and to fuel our commitment to protect the environment, social and global discourse. Our values, principles, standards, and norms of behavior are rooted in bringing the best and sustainable strategies for our stakeholders.

"We are pleased with the progress at both fronts - increase in the profitability and investments through diversification strategy, and planning on our ESG impacts."

We remain committed to create value for our shareholders by higher operational efficiencies and strong balance sheets.

Eshraq's board and management are taking advantage of this paradigm shift in the world to contribute towards a more sustainable future and take pride in the adaptability the company has shown during the pandemic.

Finally, I want to extend my appreciation and gratitude to the visionary leaders of the UAE for their exceptional guidance and leadership throughout 2020 and beyond. I would also like to thank every member of the Eshraq family, our partners, our communities, and our shareholders for their support and dedication during these challenging times.

Page-4

About the

Report

Welcome to Eshraq's inaugural sustainability report 2020 which highlights our commitment and performance towards Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) parameters.

This report is developed in

accordance with the ADX ESG Disclosure Guidance for listed companies, the UAE Vision 2021 and the UNSDGs.

Page-5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eshraq Properties Co. PJSC published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 11:08:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
