Financial Results of the Company of the period ended on 30/09/2021- Q3-2021;

REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS PJSC

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Eshraq Investments PJSC (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group") as at 30 September 2021 and the related condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss, comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the nine-month period then ended and selected explanatory notes. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 Interim Financial Reporting. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements 2410 Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review of condensed consolidated interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting.

Deloitte & Touche (M.E.)

Mohammad Khamees Al Tah

Registration No. 717

28 October 2021

Abu Dhabi

United Arab Emirates