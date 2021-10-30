Financial Results of the Company of the period ended on 30/09/2021- Q3-2021;
Review report and condensed consolidated financial information for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2021
Review report and condensed consolidated interim financial information for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2021
Report on review of condensed consolidated interim financial information
Condensed consolidated statement of financial position
Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss
Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income
Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity
Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows
Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements
REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS PJSC
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Eshraq Investments PJSC (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group") as at 30 September 2021 and the related condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss, comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the nine-month period then ended and selected explanatory notes. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 Interim Financial Reporting. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.
Scope of review
We conducted our review in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements 2410 Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review of condensed consolidated interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting.
Deloitte & Touche (M.E.)
Mohammad Khamees Al Tah
Registration No. 717
28 October 2021
Abu Dhabi
United Arab Emirates
2
Condensed consolidated statement of financial position at 30 September 2021
30 September
31 December
2021
2020
AED'000
AED'000
Notes
(unaudited)
(audited)
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property and equipment
5
92,613
101,479
Investment properties
6
1,016,847
826,681
Investment properties under development
7
-
178,780
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive
income
8
75,452
56,560
Investment in an associate
14
8,065
7,404
Debt investment at amortised cost
9
18,363
18,363
Wakala investments
13
85,000
-
Other receivables
544
827
-----------
-----------
Total non-current assets
1,296,884
1,190,094
-----------
-----------
Current assets
Inventories
51
51
Trade and other receivables
11
17,353
14,439
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
10
240,383
248,135
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive
income
8
25,004
31,862
Due from a related party
22
18,256
24
Wakala investments
13
-
85,000
Cash and bank balances
12
21,344
16,100
-----------
-----------
Total current assets
322,391
395,611
-----------
-----------
Total assets
1,619,275
1,585,705
The accompanying notes form an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements.
