    ESHRAQ   AEE000901018

ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS PJSC

(ESHRAQ)
Financial Results of the Company of the period ended on 30/09/2021- Q3-2021;

10/30/2021 | 01:07pm EDT
ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS PJSC

Review report and condensed consolidated financial information for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2021

ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS PJSC

Review report and condensed consolidated interim financial information for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2021

Pages

Report on review of condensed consolidated interim financial information

1

Condensed consolidated statement of financial position

2 - 3

Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss

4

Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income

5

Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity

6

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

7 - 8

Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements

9 - 35

Deloitte & Touche (M.E.)

Level 11, Al Sila Tower

Abu Dhabi Global Market Square

Al Maryah Island

P.O. Box 990

Abu Dhabi

United Arab Emirates

Tel: +971 (0) 2 408 2424

Fax:+971 (0) 2 408 2525

www.deloitte.com

REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS PJSC

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Eshraq Investments PJSC (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group") as at 30 September 2021 and the related condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss, comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the nine-month period then ended and selected explanatory notes. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 Interim Financial Reporting. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements 2410 Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review of condensed consolidated interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting.

Deloitte & Touche (M.E.)

Mohammad Khamees Al Tah

Registration No. 717

28 October 2021

Abu Dhabi

United Arab Emirates

Akbar Ahmad (1141), Cynthia Corby (995), Georges Najem (809), Mohammad Jallad (1164), Mohammad Khamees Al Tah (717), Musa Ramahi (872), Mutasem M. Dajani (726), Obada Alkowatly (1056), Rama Padmanabha Acharya (701) and Samir Madbak (386) are registered practicing auditors with the UAE Ministry of Economy.

ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS PJSC

2

Condensed consolidated statement of financial position at 30 September 2021

30 September

31 December

2021

2020

AED'000

AED'000

Notes

(unaudited)

(audited)

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property and equipment

5

92,613

101,479

Investment properties

6

1,016,847

826,681

Investment properties under development

7

-

178,780

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive

income

8

75,452

56,560

Investment in an associate

14

8,065

7,404

Debt investment at amortised cost

9

18,363

18,363

Wakala investments

13

85,000

-

Other receivables

544

827

-----------

-----------

Total non-current assets

1,296,884

1,190,094

-----------

-----------

Current assets

Inventories

51

51

Trade and other receivables

11

17,353

14,439

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

10

240,383

248,135

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive

income

8

25,004

31,862

Due from a related party

22

18,256

24

Wakala investments

13

-

85,000

Cash and bank balances

12

21,344

16,100

-----------

-----------

Total current assets

322,391

395,611

-----------

-----------

Total assets

1,619,275

1,585,705

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eshraq Properties Co. PJSC published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2021 17:06:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
