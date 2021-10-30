Log in
Results of the Board of Directors' meeting held at 3h00 PM on Thursday 28 October 2021;

10/30/2021 | 01:07pm EDT
DISCLOSURE

Results of the

Board of Directors' meeting

No. (7) of year 2021

حاــــــصفإ

عامتجا جئاتن نع

ةرادلإا سلجم

2021 ةنسل )7( مقر

Date: 28/10/2021

2021/10/28 :خيراتلا

ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS PJSC

  • Date and Day of the Meeting: Thursday 28/10/2021
  • Number of attending Board members: 5/7
  • Quorum Achieved: 71%
  • Resolutions passed:

1- Reviewed and approved the Condensed consolidated interim financial information for the nine-month period ended 30/09/2021 (unaudited)- Q3 of year 2021, and mandated the chairman to sign them;

2- Discussed general business, administrative and organizational matters of the Company.

ع م ش رامثتسلال قارشإ ةكرش

2021/10/28 يف سيمخلا :عامتجلاا مويو خيرات-

7/5 :نيرضاحلا ةرادلإا سلجم ءاضعأ-

%71 :روضحلا باصن - :تارارقلا-

ةيلحرملا ةدحوملا ةزجوملا ةيلاملا تامولعملا ىلع قفاوو عجار -1 )ةققدم ريغ( 2021/09/30 يف ةيهتنملا رهشأ ةعستلا ةرتفل

؛2021 ةنسل ثلاثلا عبرلا-

؛ةكرشلل ةماع ةيميظنتو ةيرادإو ةيراجت لئاسم شقان -2

Best regards,

Ziad Touma

General Counsel and Compliance Officer

،،، مارتحلاا قئاف لوبقب اولضفتو

اموت دايز

لاثتما طباضو ماع راشتسم

Disclaimer

Eshraq Properties Co. PJSC published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
