Results of the Board of Directors' meeting held at 3h00 PM on Thursday 28 October 2021;

Results of the
Board of Directors' meeting
No. (7) of year 2021
Date: 28/10/2021
ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS PJSC
Date and Day of the Meeting: Thursday 28/10/2021
Number of attending Board members: 5/7
Quorum Achieved: 71%
Resolutions passed:
1- Reviewed and approved the Condensed consolidated interim financial information for the nine-month period ended 30/09/2021 (unaudited)- Q3 of year 2021, and mandated the chairman to sign them;
2- Discussed general business, administrative and organizational matters of the Company.
Best regards,
Ziad Touma
General Counsel and Compliance Officer
