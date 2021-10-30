Results of the Board of Directors' meeting held at 3h00 PM on Thursday 28 October 2021;

ESHRAQ INVESTMENTS PJSC

Date and Day of the Meeting : Thursday 28/10/2021

: Thursday 28/10/2021 Number of attending Board members : 5/7

: 5/7 Quorum Achieved : 71%

: 71% Resolutions passed :

1- Reviewed and approved the Condensed consolidated interim financial information for the nine-month period ended 30/09/2021 (unaudited)- Q3 of year 2021, and mandated the chairman to sign them;

2- Discussed general business, administrative and organizational matters of the Company.